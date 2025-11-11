HUDCO logs ~32% y-o-y growth in NII; net profit up 3%

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) announced a 3% y-o-y growth in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2025 at ₹709.8 Crore. In the same period of previous year, net profit stood at ₹688.6 Crore.

Net Interest Income for the quarter registered a 31.80% year-on-year growth at ₹1,050 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a NII of ₹797 Crore.

HUDCO registered a net profit growth of 7.51% at ₹1,340.06 Crore for the half-year period ended September 2025. In the previous comparable period, the business registered a net profit of ₹1,246.37 Crore.

The company also informed that sanctions during the half-year witnessed a 21.59% growth to ₹92,985 Crore as compared to ₹76,742 Crore in the previous comparable period. The company also logged its highest-ever disbursements during the half-year at ₹25,838 Crore.

The loan book has reached ₹1,44,554 Crore. This was 30% y-o-y higher.

The business logged robust growth of 30.81% to ₹6,156.34 Crore as compared to ₹4,706.07 Crore in the same period of previous year.

During the quarter under review, the business also declared a second interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.

At around 11.39 AM, HUDCO was trading 4.02% lower at ₹224.40, against the previous close of ₹233.79 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹235.89, and ₹222.21, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com