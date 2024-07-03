Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,720.07
5,197.46
5,227.15
5,475.2
5,643.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,720.07
5,197.46
5,227.15
5,475.2
5,643.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.99
26.69
26.23
24.68
27.61
Total Income
5,755.06
5,224.15
5,253.38
5,499.88
5,671.24
Total Expenditure
126.89
433.75
510.23
423.65
379.51
PBIDT
5,628.17
4,790.4
4,743.15
5,076.23
5,291.73
Interest
3,720.52
3,356.94
3,436
3,606.44
3,658.5
PBDT
1,907.65
1,433.46
1,307.15
1,469.79
1,633.23
Depreciation
7.38
8.5
4.58
5.06
4.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
350.8
321
310.66
326.14
340.19
Deferred Tax
132.94
41.67
22.35
86.37
21.53
Reported Profit After Tax
1,416.53
1,062.29
969.56
1,052.22
1,267.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,416.53
1,062.29
969.56
1,052.22
1,267.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,416.53
1,062.29
969.56
1,052.22
1,267.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.08
5.31
4.84
5.26
6.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
98.39
92.16
90.74
92.71
93.76
PBDTM(%)
33.35
27.58
25
26.84
28.93
PATM(%)
24.76
20.43
18.54
19.21
22.45
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.Read More
According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.Read More
Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.Read More
