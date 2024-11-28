Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14,612.4
13,443.35
12,466.42
11,187.15
Net Worth
16,614.3
15,445.25
14,468.32
13,189.05
Minority Interest
Debt
73,995.9
62,905.08
61,503.04
60,977.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,879.58
1,702.01
1,563.93
1,407.94
Total Liabilities
92,489.78
80,052.34
77,535.29
75,574.96
Fixed Assets
103.25
109.36
118.52
120.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
298.81
631.37
258.71
250.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
720.32
774.26
Networking Capital
335.31
5.79
-1,196.11
-1,243.84
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.22
1.38
7.16
7.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,919.52
1,618.92
876.93
906.58
Sundry Creditors
-14.28
-7.94
-0.09
-0.1
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,571.15
-1,606.57
-2,080.11
-2,158.25
Cash
387.36
68.85
643.93
1,427.4
Total Assets
1,124.73
815.37
545.37
1,328.84
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.Read More
According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.Read More
Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.Read More
