HUDCO inks pact with NIUA for urban development

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to strengthen its cooperation across urban infrastructure and development initiatives.

The company announced in its filing with the bourses that it has signed the non-binding agreement on November 24, 2025. This underlines collaboration on programme development, research, monitoring, and evaluation.

At around 11.36 AM, HUDCO was trading 0.60% higher at ₹229.55, against the previous close of ₹228.19 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹230.30, and ₹227.59, respectively.

The two companies plan to explore associations with multi-lateral funding agencies and other financing avenues for future urban projects. The company’s Director (Corporate Planning) M Nagaraj has signed the agreement, along with Dr Debolina Kundu of NIUA.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a marginal growth of 3% on a year-on-year basis in its net profit at ₹709.80 Crore. The company posted a net profit of ₹688.60 Crore for Q2 FY25.

Net Interest Income jumped 31.80% to ₹1,050 Crore in Q2 FY26. In the previous comparable period, the business said that net interest income came in at ₹797 Crore.

The company’s half yearly profit came in at ₹1,340.06 Crore, higher by 7.51%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com