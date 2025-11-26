HUDCO and NIUA Sign MoU to Boost Urban Development and Infrastructure Planning

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute of Urban Affairs on 24 November 2025. The understanding aims to strengthen cooperation between the two organisations on themes linked to urban development.

Both institutions plan to work together on programmes that support urban infrastructure, infrastructure investment and initiatives connected to HUDCO’s Urban Invest Window. The intention is to identify areas where their combined expertise can help improve planning and development in Indian cities.

The MoU also allows the two entities to design and host capacity building programmes. This includes seminars, conferences and workshops that can help urban sector professionals gain new skills and stay updated on emerging practices.

HUDCO and NIUA will jointly take up research assignments, monitoring exercises, evaluation studies and impact assessments. These areas are considered important for understanding how urban projects perform on the ground.

The collaboration will further explore opportunities to work with multilateral funding agencies. Both sides may also examine additional financing sources that can support sustainable urban development.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi by Shri M Nagaraj, Director of Corporate Planning at HUDCO, and Dr Debolina Kundu, Director (AC) at NIUA. Both organisations described the MoU as a step towards deeper cooperation in the urban sector.

The understanding outlines that HUDCO and NIUA will develop project specific agreements for individual assignments. These agreements will define the scope of work, timelines, responsibilities and other conditions for each project.

The MoU remains valid for five years from the date of signing. Either party can bring the collaboration to a close with one month’s written notice, although both sides are required to complete any ongoing commitments before discontinuing.

To operationalise the activities, the two organisations will prepare Terms of Reference documents. These documents will outline the objectives, expected outcomes, financial requirements and deliverables for each project under the collaboration.

The MoU is non binding in nature. It reflects the intention of both parties to work together but does not create legally enforceable obligations. It is intended to provide a framework for cooperation while giving both sides flexibility in designing future activities.

