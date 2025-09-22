HUDCO inks pact with NBCC for construction projects

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NBCC (India) Ltd. The MoU underlines executing four construction projects across the country.

As per the company, the MoU was signed in New Delhi on September 19, 2025.

The MoU is to be executed in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi.

This agreement includes development of a commercial plot at Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, an institutional plot at Panchkula. This includes construction of additional blocks at HUDCO’s regional office in Ahmedabad, and reconstruction of residential flats at the Asian Games Village complex in New Delhi.

As per HUDCO’s filing with the bourses, the projects will be executed on a turnkey basis with NBCC acting as the implementing institution.

The filing underlined the developments as deposits works. Hence, the project will be carried out against the funds provided by HUDCO for execution.

HUDCO is a public sector financial enterprise that is engaged in financing and promoting housing and urban infrastructure development in India.

At around 11.07 AM, HUDCO was trading 2.56% higher at ₹234.91, against the previous close of ₹229.04 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹236.39, and ₹228.10, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com