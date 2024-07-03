Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Summary

HUDCO was incorporated as The Housing and Urban Development Finance Corporation Private Limited on April 25, 1970, as a Private Limited Company and granted a certificate of incorporation by the then Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 9, 1974, was issued by the then Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Presently, the Company is a Public Sector Undertaking engaged in providing loan financing for housing and urban infrastructure projects in India. In 1977, HUDCO launched rural housing schemes for providing loan assistance for construction of rural houses. In 1986, the company established the Human Settlement Management Institute, the research, and training division of the company. In 1988, the company commenced urban infrastructure financing. In 1996, the company was notified as a public financial institution under Section 4A of the Companies Act, 1956 by the Department of Company Affairs, Ministry of Finance, GoI. In 1999, HUDCO began retail financing under the brand name HUDCO Niwas. In 2012, the companys profit after tax (PAT) crossed Rs 600 crore marks. During the financial year 2011-2012, the company raised Rs 5000 crore through an issue of tax-free bonds, as allocated by the CBDT in its budget allocation for the year, including Rs 4684.7 crore raised through a public issue of tax-free bonds. In 2013, HUDCOs PAT crossed Rs 700 crore mark. During the financial year 2012-2013, the company raised Rs 2401.35 crore through a public issue of tax-free bonds, as allocated by the CBDT in its budget allocation for the year. During the financial year 2013-2014, HUDCO raised Rs 4987.12 crore through an issue of tax-free bonds, as allocated by the CBDT in its budget allocation for the year, including Rs 4796.32 crore raised through a public issue of tax-free bonds. During the financial year 2015-2016, the company raised Rs 5000 crore through an issue of tax-free bonds, as allocated by the CBDT in its budget allocation for the year including Rs 3500 crore raised through a public issue of tax-free bonds. Government of India (GoI) carried out disinvestments of 20.4 crore shares constituting 10.19% stake in HUDCO via an initial public offer (IPO) in May 2017. Post successful completion of the IPO, GoIs stake in HUDCO came down to 89.81% from 100%. HUDCO shares were listed on the bourses on 19 May 2017.On 28 March 2018, the Board of HUDCO approved the annual borrowing programme of maximum upto Rs 40000 crore for the financial year 2018-19 through various sources/modes. The borrowing limit includes the power to make a private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company in general meeting. On 28 May 2018, HUDCO announced that an old default case of a borrower has been substantially resolved after prolonged litigation, where HUDCO has received an amount of Rs 317 crore, against the dues of Rs 469.38 crore as on 31 March 2018.Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) came out with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 204,058,747 equity shares of Face Value of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 60 per equity share aggregating to Rs1209.78 Crores. There was no fresh issue of shares by the company. The IPO was priced at Rs 60 per share.As at 31st March 2019, 89.81% of the shareholding is held by President of India through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) - 69.08% and Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) - 20.73% respectively and balance 10.19% is held by Public.During the year 2019, HUDCO completed the consultancy services for construction of Office building for Archaeological Survey of India at Tilak Marg, New Delhi. As on 31st March, 2019, HUDCO has three Joint Venture Companies namely a) Shristi Urban Infrastructure Development Ltd. (SUIDL) b) Pragati Social Infrastructure & Development Ltd. (PSIDL) and c) Signa Infrastructure India Ltd. (SIIL), Further, there is one associate namely Ind Bank Housing Limited. In the case of an associate Company, namely Ind Bank Housing Limited, the company made an investment of Rs 2.50 crore in its equity, being 25% of the paid-up equity share capital. The Company provided for full diminution in the value of investment made in IBHL. During the year 2019, HUDCO sanctioned 55 proposals for financial assistance of Rs 7,196 crore (inclusive of proposals for loan assistance of Rs 893 crore in North Eastern States) under different sectors like water supply, drainage, power sector, social infrastructure, commercial infrastructure, road & transport, etc., against which, an amount of Rs 3,594 crore has been released.During the first quarter of financial year 2019-20, ended 30th June 2019, The Company sanctioned a total loan of Rs 4211.08 crore and disbursed an amount of Rs 3838.88 crore.In Mar20, HUDCO sanctioned a total of 17,284 housing and urban infrastructure projects, with a total loan component of Rs. 2,08,039 crore and has made a cumulative disbursement of Rs. 1,71,216 crore. During the year 2019-20, it sanctioned projects, with a loan amount of Rs. 3,790 crore in housing; and sanctioned urban infrastructure projects with a total loan amount of Rs. 16,124 crore respectively.In Mar21, HUDCO sanctioned a total of 17,301 Housing and Urban Infrastructure (UI) projects with a total loan of Rs. 2,13,082 crore and disbursed an amount of Rs. 1,79,527 crore. Further, it has sanctioned financial assistance to more than 192.45 lakh housing units both in rural and urban areas in the Country of which, 183.19 lakh (95.19%) pertains to EWS/LIG categories. In addition, under HUDCO Niwas, a retail lending window, it sanctioned financial assistance of Rs. 6,846 crore to 3.86 lakh individuals and disbursed an amount of Rs. 5,160 crore. Under Housing Sector, it sanctioned projects with loan assistance of Rs. 937 crore, inclusive of Rs. 21 crore under HUDCO Niwas, thereby facilitating construction of 12,488 dwelling units, of which Rs. 3,701 crore was released during current year. Under Urban Infrastructure portfolio, it sanctioned 32 urban infrastructure projects, with loan assistance of Rs. 8,265 crore across various sectors like Water Supply, Metro, Power, Social Infrastructure, Commercial Infrastructure, Road & Transport etc. of which Rs. 4,622 was released during the current year. During the year 2021-22, 8% of equity shareholding in HUDCO comprising of 16,01,63,774 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each through Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India was divested by the President of India, being the promoter in the month of July/August, 2021. HUDCO has sanctioned projects with a loan assistance of Rs. 1,759 crore, inclusive of Rs. 13 crore under HUDCO Niwas, thereby facilitating construction of 88,523 dwelling units. It sanctioned 32 projects with a loan assistance of Rs. 18,904 crore covering various sectors like Water Supply, Sewerage System, Social Infrastructure, Commercial Infrastructure, Road & Transport, Metro, Power, etc. Further, a release of Rs. 7,607 crore was made during the year in various schemes. In FY 2021-22, HUDCO supported the flagship programs by extending financial assistance of 600 crore to Rajasthan Urban Drinking Water Sewerage & Infrastructure Corporation (RUDSICO). It also sanctioned, financial assistance to mega projects of Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra, Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited, Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), etc.During 2021-22, HUDCOs Construction and Consultancy Wing worked on design concepts remaining responsive to clients diverse requirements. Some new assignments, while continuing work on other ongoing prestigious assignments, include providing consultancy services for the construction of Housing Complex for Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council at Tripura. HUDCO completed the preparation of the Housing for All plan of action under PMAY (U) of 61 towns for the State of Karnataka, and, the Design Consultancy services for Construction of Officers Quarters with Allied Services (Phase-III) for M/s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bangalore, designed for GRIHA rating is on the verge of completion. As part of environmental engineering consultancy, it undertook appraisal of 8 Integrated Management Plans under National Plan of Conservation of Aquatic Eco-systems (NPCA) namely 2 each in Mizoram, Chandotal Wetland in Basti- U.P, East Kolkata Wetlands- WB, and, Jagatpur Gam Talav Wetland-Bihar.Under Housing sector during 2022-23, HUDCO sanctioned 5 projects with a loan assistance of Rs 3,466 Crore, thereby facilitating construction of 3,49,308 dwelling units. Loan release for an amount of Rs 1,838 Crore was made during 2022-23. Similarly, under the Urban Infrastructure portfolio, the Company sanctioned 36 projects with a loan assistance of Rs 21,106 crore covering various sectors like Water Supply, Smart City, Transport Nagar, Social Infrastructure, Commercial Infrastructure, Road & Transport, Power, etc. Further, a release of Rs 6,628 Crore was made during the year in various schemes.In the Financial Year 2022-23, HUDCO provided financial assistance of Rs 2,385 crore for construction of 63,246 DUs under Affordable Housing Project (AHP) and 2,56,880 DUs under Beneficiary-Led-Construction (BLC) vertical totalling 3,20,126 DUs covering 28 districts and 169 ULBs. Besides, it had sanctioned a scheme for loan amount of Rs 1,000 crore to Telangana Housing Board (THB) to construct 28,979 DUs (22,772 DUs in Rural areas and 6,207 Units in Urban Areas of Telangana.In FY 2022-23, HUDCO provided financial assistance of Rs 170 crore for Implementation of Smart City Project at Kohima and Rs 50 crore for Infrastructure Development work in Udaipur Smart City, Rajasthan. The other major project sanctioned in the financial year was water conservation schemes at various Districts of Maharashtra (Loan Rs 3,500 crore) and Construction of various infrastructure development works in ULBs in Rajasthan (Loan Rs 2,235 crore). HUDCO provided loan assistance for JP Ganga Path, Phase-2 in Bihar (Loan Rs 541 crore), Infrastructure facilities for EWS Housing units under PMAY-HFA (Urban), Phase-II, in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Loan Rs 750 crore), Construction of 4 lane elevated corridor Patna, Bihar (Loan Rs 275 crore), etc. HUDCO had sanctioned Rs 2,000 Crore to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for improving the medical infrastructure in the State and out of which an amount of Rs 1,000 Crore released.