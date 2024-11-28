|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results Corporate Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Shri Solomon Arokiaraj as Part-time Official Director, HUDCO. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding holding of Board meeting on 12th August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Corporate Disclosure Requirement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015-Amendment in object Clause of the Memorandum of Association.
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Intimation regarding holding of Meeting of the Board of Directors to consider: - Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 - Recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any (b) Intimation regarding Trading Window. Board recommended Final Dividend @ Rs. 2.65 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM. Board approved Audited Financial Results for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 and Record date. Board will consider declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 and will approve Record date as 29.03.2024. Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting- Board along with the earlier stated agenda, will also consider the matters relating to: Raising of funds through issue of bonds/debentures, and Increase in overall borrowing limit, subject to the approval of same by Shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024) Board declares Interim Dividend @15% (Rs. 1.50/- per share) and fixes Record date as 29th March, 2024 Board declares Interim Dividend @15% (Rs. 1.50/-) and Approves raising of fund through bonds/debentures and increase in overall borrowing limit u/s 180(1)(c) of Companies Act, 2013 (subject to the approval of shareholders). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|Corporate Disclosure regarding Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (KMP)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on Friday the 9th February 2024 at Trident Hotel Nariman Point Mumbai to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter ended 31st December 2023. Further the proposal for enhancement of existing borrowing plan/ programme of the Company from Rs. 18000 Crore to Rs. 35000 Crore subject to the outstanding borrowings at any given point of time not exceeding the overall borrowing limit approved by the shareholders u/s 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2013 will also be considered in the Board meeting. Declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ending 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.Read More
According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.Read More
Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.Read More
