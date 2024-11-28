Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results Corporate Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Shri Solomon Arokiaraj as Part-time Official Director, HUDCO. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding holding of Board meeting on 12th August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Corporate Disclosure Requirement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015-Amendment in object Clause of the Memorandum of Association.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Intimation regarding holding of Meeting of the Board of Directors to consider: - Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 - Recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any (b) Intimation regarding Trading Window. Board recommended Final Dividend @ Rs. 2.65 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM. Board approved Audited Financial Results for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 and Record date. Board will consider declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 and will approve Record date as 29.03.2024. Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting- Board along with the earlier stated agenda, will also consider the matters relating to: Raising of funds through issue of bonds/debentures, and Increase in overall borrowing limit, subject to the approval of same by Shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024) Board declares Interim Dividend @15% (Rs. 1.50/- per share) and fixes Record date as 29th March, 2024 Board declares Interim Dividend @15% (Rs. 1.50/-) and Approves raising of fund through bonds/debentures and increase in overall borrowing limit u/s 180(1)(c) of Companies Act, 2013 (subject to the approval of shareholders). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

Corporate Disclosure regarding Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (KMP)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024