|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 Intimation of calendar of events of 54th Annual General Meeting of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Proceedings of 54th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 54th Annual General Meeting of HUDCO held on 25th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.Read More
According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.Read More
Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.Read More
