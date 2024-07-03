Adani Power Ltd Summary

Adani Power Ltd (APL), a part of Adani Group is Indias largest private thermal power producer operating a power generation capacity of 15,250 MW including 15,210 MW, of thermal power plants and a 40 MW solar power project. The Company has installed capacity of 12,450 MW (which includes 40 MW solar power project) at multiple locations i.e. Bitta, Mundra, Kawai, Tiroda, Udupi, Raipur, Raigarh. The Company sells power under long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs), medium term PPAs, short term PPAs, on merchant basis and also engaged in trading, investment and other business activities.The Company is engaged in power generation and setting up of power projects. APJL (wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) is creating a 1,600 MW greenfield ultra supercritical power project in Jharkhand to supply power to Bangladesh. Adani Power was the first company to implement and commission 660 MW supercritical technology units in India. Adani Power Ltd was incorporated on August 22, 1996 and received a certificate of commencement of business on September 4, 1996. The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Gautam S. Adani and Mr. Rajesh S. Adani, together with their relatives. The company became a private limited company on June 3, 2002 and the name of the company was subsequently changed to Adani Power Pvt Ltd. In the year 2004, pursuant to internal restructuring amongst the Promoters, the entire shareholding of the company was transferred to Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (MPSEZL). Subsequently, on May 29, 2006, MPSEZL transferred its entire shareholding in the company to Adani Enterprises Ltd.In December 19, 2006, the Government of India (GOI) granted approval to the companys proposal for development, operation and maintenance of the sector specific Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Village: Tunda & Siracha, Taluka Mundra, Gujarat. In February 2, 2007, the company entered into an agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for supply of power on long term basis. In April 12, 2007, the company was, thereafter, converted into a public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Adani Power Ltd. During the financial year 2009-10, the company entered the Capital Market with initial public offer (IPO) of 30,16,52,031 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 90 per share. In August 20, 2009, the companys shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE). The companys power generating units (Unit 1 and Unit 2 each of 330 MW) of their phase I commenced commercial operations effective from October 1, 2009 and March 17, 2010 respectively. During the year, the company incorporated Adani Pench Power Ltd (earlier known as Adani Power MP Ltd) as a wholly owned subsidiary company. The company acquired Kutchh Power Generation Ltd and Adani Shipping PTE Ltd, Singapore by purchase of all shares of respective companies at face value. Subsequently Adani Shipping PTE Ltd, Singapore incorporated Rahi Shipping PTE Ltd, Singapore and Vanshi Shipping PTE Ltd, Singapore as their wholly owned subsidiary companies.During the year 2010-11, the companys Power Generating Units of 1320 MW (Previous Year - 660 MW) commenced commercial operations resulting into total power generating capacity to 1980 MW. During the year 2011-12, the company set up two subsidiaries, namely Aanya Maritime Inc, Panama and Aashna Maritime Inc, Panama. The company alongwith their subsidiaries is implementing various transmission line projects of about 3,000 km length. The company intends to sell the power generated from these projects under a combination of long-term PPAs and on merchant basis.In February 2012, the company approved to consolidate the transmission line business of the company in a new entity in order to integrate transmission line projects spread across various entities of Adani Group under one umbrella.On 10 September 2012, Adani Power announced that the phase III of its 4,620 MW power plant in Mundra, Gujarat, consisting of two units of 660 MW each, has received carbon credits under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This achievement makes the Mundra plant the worlds first coal fired power project to receive carbon credits. With this measure, the plant is expected to generate about 1.8 million Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) each year. Adani Power is expected to earn Rs 600 crore by trading these carbon credits during the first 10 years of its operations.On 19 June 2013, Adani Power announced the commissioning of the third unit of 660 MW of its super critical power plant in Tiroda, Maharashtra, thus augmenting its total power generation capacity to 7,260 MW. The third unit was commissioned within a record time of 20 days from synchronization, as against an industry standard of three months.The Board of Directors of Adani Power at its meeting held on 28 December 2013 approved demerger of the transmission line business of the company to its wholly owned subsidiary company (WOS) subject to requisite approvals.On 31 December 2013, Adani Power announced that its state-of-the-art 4620 megawatts (MW) power plant at Mundra, has set a record by attaining the highest generation of 4,644 MW, making it the only power station of such a gigantic size to reach a significant milestone in electricity production. On 14 January 2014, Adani Power announced the commissioning of its 1320 MW coal-fired power plant in Kawai, Rajasthan, thus completing its project as per the schedule. The project comprises 2 units of 660 MW super critical technology each and the power will be supplied to the state energy utilities as per the PPA signed with the Rajasthan government.On 3 April 2014, Adani Power announced the commissioning of the fourth unit of 660 megawatts (MW) at its power plant at Tiroda in Maharashtra, thus emerging as the largest private power producer in India with an overall installed capacity of 8,620 MW. It is a significant milestone in the path to achieve Adani Powers target of generating 20,000 MW by 2020.On 24 November 2014, Adani Power announced that it has executed a binding term sheet for the acquisition of 100% shares of Korba West Power Co. Ltd. (KWPCL) from Avantha Power & Infrastructure. KWPCL owns a completed 600 MW coal based power plant at Korba and an expansion phase in progress. Adani Power will endeavor to expand the capacity of KWPCL expeditiously, leveraging its project execution capabilities. On 4 March 2015, Adani Power announced that it has signed a definitive Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 100% shares of Korba West Power Co. Ltd. (KWPCL) from Avantha Power & Infrastructure. The enterprise value of this deal would be around Rs 4225 crore, which would be paid by combination of acquisition debt and cash. The Board of Directors of Adani Power at its meeting held on 16 January 2015 approved the proposal to divest the companys holding of 90.91% equity shares in Adani Transmission (India) Ltd. to Adani Transmission Ltd, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. subject to requisite approvals, if any.The board of directors of Adani Power (APL) at its meeting held on 30 January 2015 unanimously approved the scheme of demerger of the diversified businesses of its parent company, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL). The scheme involves the demerger of the Power Undertaking of AEL comprising the undertaking, businesses, activities, operations, assets (moveable and immoveable) and liabilities pertaining to the 40 MW solar power project at Bitta village, Kutch district of Gujarat and the investments of AEL in APL into APL. The shareholding of AEL in APL shall be cancelled on the scheme being made effective and APL shall issue new equity shares to the equity shareholders of AEL in the ratio of 18,596 equity shares in APL for every 10,000 equity shares held by such equity shareholder of AEL in AEL as of the record date.On 20 April 2015, Adani Power announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) from Hyderabad based Lanco Infratech Limited. Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) is a 1200 MW power plant based on imported coal and includes a captive jetty for coal imports. The transaction was announced earlier last year in August 2014. The Udipi Power Corporation (UPCL) has long term power sale agreements with the Discoms of the states of Karnataka and Punjab. With acquisition of the UPCL, the capacity of APL increases to 10,440 MW.On 21 December 2015, Adani Power announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Company Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited, which is registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.The Board of Directors of Adani Power at its meeting held on 6 April 2016 approved Preferential offer and issue of up to 52.30 crore warrants, convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of Rs 10 each to the promoter group entities subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company through postal ballot by way of passing special resolution under Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other necessary regulatory approvals.On 1 March 2017, Adani Power announced that a 330 megawatt (MW) unit 4 at its 4,620 MW Mundra thermal power plant has created a national record by running continuously for 600 days and generated 4142.56 MUs (million units) of electricity.On 6 June 2017, Adani Power announced that its Board of Directors has considered and approved the slump sale of its Mundra power generating business undertaking to its subsidiary company, namely Adani Power (Mundra) Limited. The transaction will put the Mundra power generating business undertaking at par with other operating subsidiaries of the company, with specific strategic focus as well as specific financial arrangements. The Mundra power generating business undertaking contributed 93.74% to the total income of Adani Power in FY 2016-17.On 7 November 2017, Adani Power announced that the companys wholly owned subsidiary Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited has signed a long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The PPA has been signed for net capacity of 1496 MW with Bangladesh Power Development Board for 25 years. Power supply under the PPA will be made from a new 1600 MW Ultra-supercritical coal based power plant to be set up by Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited at Godda, Jharkhand. The Board of Directors of Adani Power at its meeting held on 17 January 2018 approved the setting up of a 1600 MW (2 x 800 MW) UItra-supercritical Thermal Power Project at Godda, Jharkhand, by the companys subsidiary Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited, at the estimated project cost of Rs 13450 crore approximately. The project is expected to achieve Commercial Operation Date by May 2022, and supply power to the Bangladesh Power Development Board under a PPA for net capacity of 1,496 MW for 25 years. All major statutory clearances have been obtained for the project.In year 2019-20, the Company acquired two operational power projects comprising Raipur Energen Ltd. (REL) of 1,370 MW and Raigarh Energy Generation Ltd. (REGL) of 600 MW, to their portfolio. With this, it operates 12,450 MW of capacity. It commissioned Supercritical boilers at their Mundra (Gujarat) plant, saving ~2% of fuel per unit of power generated and leading to lower GHG emissions. It commissioned 12 units of 660 MW each based on the Supercritical technology. The Company further acquired 52.38% of the equity stake in GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd. (GCEL) and the balance 47.62% equity stake was acquired from the GMR Group, which completed on August 2, 2019 at an Enterprise Valuation of approx. Rs. 3,530 Crore. And subsequent to the acquisition, GCEL was renamed as Raipur Energen Ltd.Chandenvalle Infra Park Limited, Mahan Fuel Management Limited, Alcedo Infra Park Limited, Emberiza Infra Park Limited and Mahan Energen Limited (Formerly known as Essar Power M P Limited) were formed as subsidiaries of the Company during the year 2021-22. The Company acquired Essar Power M P Limited (EPMPL), which was completed effective on 16th March 2022 and name of the Company changed to Mahan Energen Limited (MEL), with effect from 25th March, 2022. It commenced construction of the plant with a targeted completion of Unit 1 in January 2022 and Unit 2 in May 2022, according to the Purchase Power Agreement (PPA).During the year 2022-23, the Six Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companies of Adani Power Limited (APL) i.e., Adani Power Maharashtra Limited (APML), Adani Power Rajasthan Limited (APRL), Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), Raipur Energen Limited (REL), Raigarh Energy Generation Limited (REGL) and Adani Power (Mundra) Limited (APMuL) were amalgamated with Adani Power Limited (APL/ Parent Company) through the Scheme of Amalgamation made effective from October 1, 2021.Aviceda Infra Park Limited, Innovant Buildwell Private Limited, Resurgent Fuel Management Limited were formed as New Subsidiaries during the year 2022-23. The Company acquired 4 Thermal Power Plants with an aggregated capacity of 4,370 MW, including a 1,370 MW plant at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a 600 MW plant at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, a 1,200 MW plant at Udupi in Karnataka, and a 1,200 MW plant (under subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited) at Bandhaura, Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh. The Godda Ultrasupercritical Power Plant commissioned its first 800 MW Unit in April 2023. The Hybrid Solar-Wind Project of 2.14 GW was commissioned in Rajasthan.