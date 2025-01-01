iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Power Ltd Corporate Actions

537
(19.36%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:25 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 May, 2024

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Adani Power: Related News

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

1 Jan 2025|04:13 PM

In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power project

Adani Power Awards Rs 510 Cr Order to Power Mech

Adani Power Awards Rs 510 Cr Order to Power Mech

29 Nov 2024|03:14 PM

Power Mech Projects stated in an exchange filing that the mechanical construction work must be completed at a Thermal Power Project at Adani Power in Chhattisgarh.

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Halves Power Supply to Bangladesh Over $846M Unpaid Dues

Adani Halves Power Supply to Bangladesh Over $846M Unpaid Dues

4 Nov 2024|08:20 PM

The APJL plant, originally producing 1,496 MW, has reduced output to around 700 MW, leading to a reported power deficit of over 1,600 MW in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Rushes Payment to Adani Power After Outage

Bangladesh Rushes Payment to Adani Power After Outage

4 Nov 2024|02:14 PM

Bangladesh is expediting payment of more than $800 million that it owes the Indian corporation.

Adani Power Q2 Net Profit Falls 50% to ₹3,298 Crore, Revenue Rises 3%

Adani Power Q2 Net Profit Falls 50% to ₹3,298 Crore, Revenue Rises 3%

29 Oct 2024|05:29 PM

Cumulative demand for FY25 until September 30, 2024, showed a robust growth of 5% compared to the first half of FY24.

Adani Power Shares Surge on Fundraise Plan

Adani Power Shares Surge on Fundraise Plan

24 Oct 2024|10:48 AM

Adani Power's stock fell slightly on Wednesday, closing at Rs 583. In the past five years, the stock has given investors returns of nearly 800%

Adani Group plans to invest $900 Million in Tanzania power lines

Adani Group plans to invest $900 Million in Tanzania power lines

4 Oct 2024|12:30 PM

Tanzania is also in talks with UK company Gridworks Development Partners LLP over a $300 million power-line project.

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Bangladesh Faces Energy Crisis as Adani Demands $500 Million Payment

Bangladesh Faces Energy Crisis as Adani Demands $500 Million Payment

9 Sep 2024|01:11 PM

Yunus' government has criticised the costly infrastructure agreements signed by Hasina, particularly the problematic agreement with Adani.

QUICKLINKS FOR Adani Power Ltd

