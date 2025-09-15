Adani Power to Build 2,400 MW Thermal Plant in Bihar with 25-Year Supply Pact

Adani Power Ltd has secured a major order from the Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd to set up a 2,400 megawatt greenfield ultra supercritical thermal power plant at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur. The company will build the project under a 25-year power supply agreement signed with the state utility. Designed on a build, finance, own and operate model, the plant will house three generating units of 800 MW each.

Adani Power emerged as the winning bidder in a competitive auction. It is offering the lowest tariff of ₹6.075 per kilowatt hour. The group expects to invest close to $3 billion (₹25,000 crore) in the plant and related infrastructure. Fuel supply has been secured through the Government of India’s SHAKTI coal allocation policy, ensuring long-term availability for the project.

During construction, the project is expected to create 10,000–12,000 jobs, with around 3,000 permanent positions once operations begin. The company has set a timeline of 60 months for full commissioning. The latest LoI follows the Letter of Award issued in August by the Bihar utility on behalf of North and South Bihar distribution companies, underscoring the state’s push to expand its power capacity.

