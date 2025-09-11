iifl-logo

Adani Power Wins Additional 800 MW Order from MPPMCL

11 Sep 2025 , 10:56 AM

Adani Power Ltd (APL) has secured an additional 800 MW power supply order from MP Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) under a “greenshoe option”, doubling its allocation in the latest tender to 1,600 MW.

The company had earlier won 800 MW in the same bidding process. With this latest win, APL said its tally of major supply orders over the past year has risen to 7,200 MW.

The newly allotted capacity will be supplied at the same tariff of ₹5.838 per kWh, matching the rate of the earlier award. APL plans to build a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal plant (2 x 800 MW) in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model. The project will involve an estimated ₹21,000 crore investment, with both units scheduled to come online within 60 months of the appointed date.

APL noted that this is the first time a greenshoe option has been applied in a thermal power tender in India. The mechanism, commonly used in financial markets, allows expansion of allocation beyond the initially tendered capacity. The company said the move would help Madhya Pradesh meet its rising power demand driven by industrialisation and urbanisation, while strengthening energy security in the state. A Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with the state discom is expected to follow.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

