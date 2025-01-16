Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.68
-0.93
28.41
-8.86
Op profit growth
13.21
52.47
-0.1
-4.69
EBIT growth
44.31
82.46
16.63
-6.54
Net profit growth
286.74
-155.82
7.33
-65.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
35.41
33.05
21.48
27.61
EBIT margin
38.51
28.2
15.31
16.85
Net profit margin
17.72
4.84
-8.59
-10.28
RoCE
14.56
10.61
6.32
5.65
RoNW
7.66
3.21
-15.27
-27.24
RoA
1.67
0.45
-0.88
-0.86
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.73
3.29
-5.9
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
4.65
-5
-13.69
-12.49
Book value per share
48.89
34.22
16.99
2.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.53
25.85
-4.7
0
P/CEPS
39.78
-16.98
-2.02
-1.9
P/B
3.86
2.5
1.65
10.3
EV/EBIDTA
8.53
7.89
9.04
9.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.32
-44.51
0.78
-0.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
140.93
140.63
99.54
121.96
Inventory days
28.2
31.65
23.42
23.32
Creditor days
-69.05
-94.77
-101.55
-127.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.6
-1.44
-0.76
-0.62
Net debt / equity
2.45
3.84
8.1
58.44
Net debt / op. profit
4.72
5.86
9.34
9.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.96
-1.39
-1.76
-1.5
Employee costs
-1.69
-1.64
-1.61
-1.71
Other costs
-60.91
-63.9
-75.14
-69.17
