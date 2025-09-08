iifl-logo

Adani Power inks pact with Druk Green for 570 MW project in Bhutan

8 Sep 2025 , 11:32 AM

Adani Power informed the bourses and shareholders that it has entered into an agreement with the Bhutan government-owned Druk Green Power for the development of a 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan.

In its exchange filing on September 6, the Adani Group company stated that Druk Green Power Corp. Ltd. (DGPC), today inked the Shareholders Agreement (SHA) for establishing a 570 MW Wangchhu hydroelectric project situated in the landlocked country.

The company also stated that the developers entered into a Concession Agreement (CA) for the project with the Royal Government of Bhutan.

This project is part of the government’s plans to add another 15,000 MW in hydropower and 5,000 MW in solar generation capacity by 2040.

The companies will invest approximately ₹6,000 Crore in establishing the renewable energy power plant and related infra.

The company added that this project will commence operations in the first half of 2026, and it expects that the project will be completed in the next 5 years.

Earlier this week, the company also announced that it secured approval from the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, to begin its operations at the Dhirauli mine, Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh.

The mine is owned by Mahan Energen Ltd. It has a peak production capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Vikram Solar wins 336 MW solar module order from L&T for Khavda project in Gujarat

Vikram Solar wins 336 MW solar module order from L&T for Khavda project in Gujarat
8 Sep 2025|02:16 PM

8 Sep 2025|02:16 PM
Vedanta bids ₹4,000 Crore upfront payment for Jaiprakash Associates

Vedanta bids ₹4,000 Crore upfront payment for Jaiprakash Associates
8 Sep 2025|01:11 PM

8 Sep 2025|01:11 PM
Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as new CEO

Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as new CEO
8 Sep 2025|12:43 PM

8 Sep 2025|12:43 PM
FPIs Pull Out ₹12,257 Crore in first week of Sep Amid Dollar Strength, Tariff Worries

FPIs Pull Out ₹12,257 Crore in first week of Sep Amid Dollar Strength, Tariff Worries
8 Sep 2025|12:11 PM

8 Sep 2025|12:11 PM
PNB Housing Finance to Raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

PNB Housing Finance to Raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs
8 Sep 2025|12:10 PM

