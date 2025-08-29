Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

Adani Power announced that it has secured a letter of award from Bihar State Power Generation Company. The letter of award is for 25 years long term procurement of electricity. As part of the agreement, the company will supply 2,400 MW (800 MWX3) greenfield ultra super critical plant to be established in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

BSPGCL gave this order to APL on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company (SBPDCL). The companies concerned shall sign a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) for execution of this contract.

At around 1.43 PM, Adani Power was trading almost flat at ₹595.20, against the previous close of ₹594.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹601.30, and ₹583.50, respectively.

India’s power demand may expand rapidly over the next few years. Peak demand increased from existing ~250 GW to ~400 GW by 2031-32, and 700+ GW by 2047, fueled by increasing industrialization, urbanization, and a growing population.

The company also said that thermal power will remain the backbone of the country’s energy security, hence lending a critical base-load and grid balancing support.

The company’s consolidated total revenue for Q1FY26 stood at ₹14,167 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company logged a revenue of ₹15,052 Crore in Q1 FY25; primarily on account of lower merchant tariff realization and import coal prices on a year-on-year basis.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com