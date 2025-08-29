iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

29 Aug 2025 , 01:54 PM

Adani Power announced that it has secured a letter of award from Bihar State Power Generation Company. The letter of award is for 25 years long term procurement of electricity. As part of the agreement, the company will supply 2,400 MW (800 MWX3) greenfield ultra super critical plant to be established in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

BSPGCL gave this order to APL on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company (SBPDCL). The companies concerned shall sign a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) for execution of this contract.

At around 1.43 PM, Adani Power was trading almost flat at ₹595.20, against the previous close of ₹594.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹601.30, and ₹583.50, respectively.

India’s power demand may expand rapidly over the next few years. Peak demand increased from existing ~250 GW to ~400 GW by 2031-32, and 700+ GW by 2047, fueled by increasing industrialization, urbanization, and a growing population.

The company also said that thermal power will remain the backbone of the country’s energy security, hence lending a critical base-load and grid balancing support.

The company’s consolidated total revenue for Q1FY26 stood at ₹14,167 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company logged a revenue of ₹15,052 Crore in Q1 FY25; primarily on account of lower merchant tariff realization and import coal prices on a year-on-year basis.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Adani Power
  • Adani Power LoA
  • Adani Power news
  • Adani Power Project
  • Adani Power Share
  • Adani Power Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BLS International Bags UIDAI Work Order for ₹2055 crore

BLS International Bags UIDAI Work Order for ₹2055 crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|04:51 PM
Societe Generale Buys ₹79 Crore Worth Stake in RBL Bank via Bulk Deal on NSE

Societe Generale Buys ₹79 Crore Worth Stake in RBL Bank via Bulk Deal on NSE

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|03:02 PM
Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|02:40 PM
Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:54 PM
S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player

S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:43 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.