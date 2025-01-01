Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

ADANI POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Adani Power Limited has submitted to the Exchange, copy of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

ADANI POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 22 Apr 2024

ADANI POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Adani Power Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (both Standalone and Consolidated). Adani Power Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the period ended March 31, 2024 Adani Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding appointment of Mrs. Sangeeta Singh as Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024