Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
55.99%
55.99%
55.99%
55.99%
55.99%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
35.21%
35%
35.45%
35.37%
34.81%
Non-Institutions
8.78%
8.99%
8.54%
8.63%
9.19%
Total Non-Promoter
44%
44%
44%
44%
44%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.Read More
