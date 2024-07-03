iifl-logo-icon 1
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Annually Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

90,495.28

77,147.72

76,025.56

71,424.52

61,895.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

90,495.28

77,147.72

76,025.56

71,424.52

61,895.91

Other Operating Income

601.44

420.58

236.1

231.42

293.53

Other Income

78.15

56.9

83.26

50.81

107.35

Total Income

91,174.87

77,625.2

76,344.92

71,706.75

62,296.79

Total Expenditure

-428.85

4,060.55

8,219.15

7,107.04

7,335.04

PBIDT

91,603.72

73,564.65

68,125.77

64,599.71

54,961.75

Interest

57,962.2

47,016.78

44,708.78

44,683.52

40,844.65

PBDT

33,641.52

26,547.87

23,416.99

19,916.19

14,117.1

Depreciation

53.4

51.8

34.77

25.46

24.43

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6,358.33

4,920.66

5,461.88

5,723.51

3,088

Deferred Tax

768.61

396.82

-847.87

-1,548.98

1,527.42

Reported Profit After Tax

26,461.18

21,178.59

18,768.21

15,716.2

9,477.25

Minority Interest After NP

6,700.02

5,289.26

4,753.42

3,968.37

2,355.12

Net Profit after Minority Interest

19,761.16

15,889.33

14,014.79

11,747.83

7,122.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

19,761.16

15,889.33

14,014.79

11,747.83

7,122.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

59.88

60.19

53.08

44.5

26.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

135

132.5

120

100

95

Equity

3,300.1

2,640.08

2,640.08

2,640.08

2,640.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

101.22

95.35

89.6

90.44

88.79

PBDTM(%)

37.17

34.41

30.8

27.88

22.8

PATM(%)

29.24

27.45

24.68

22

15.31

