Power Finance Corporation Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
90,495.28
77,147.72
76,025.56
71,424.52
61,895.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
90,495.28
77,147.72
76,025.56
71,424.52
61,895.91
Other Operating Income
601.44
420.58
236.1
231.42
293.53
Other Income
78.15
56.9
83.26
50.81
107.35
Total Income
91,174.87
77,625.2
76,344.92
71,706.75
62,296.79
Total Expenditure
-428.85
4,060.55
8,219.15
7,107.04
7,335.04
PBIDT
91,603.72
73,564.65
68,125.77
64,599.71
54,961.75
Interest
57,962.2
47,016.78
44,708.78
44,683.52
40,844.65
PBDT
33,641.52
26,547.87
23,416.99
19,916.19
14,117.1
Depreciation
53.4
51.8
34.77
25.46
24.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6,358.33
4,920.66
5,461.88
5,723.51
3,088
Deferred Tax
768.61
396.82
-847.87
-1,548.98
1,527.42
Reported Profit After Tax
26,461.18
21,178.59
18,768.21
15,716.2
9,477.25
Minority Interest After NP
6,700.02
5,289.26
4,753.42
3,968.37
2,355.12
Net Profit after Minority Interest
19,761.16
15,889.33
14,014.79
11,747.83
7,122.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
19,761.16
15,889.33
14,014.79
11,747.83
7,122.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
59.88
60.19
53.08
44.5
26.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
135
132.5
120
100
95
Equity
3,300.1
2,640.08
2,640.08
2,640.08
2,640.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
101.22
95.35
89.6
90.44
88.79
PBDTM(%)
37.17
34.41
30.8
27.88
22.8
PATM(%)
29.24
27.45
24.68
22
15.31
PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.Read More
