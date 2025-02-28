PFC inks ₹26,800 Crore financing deal with MP Power utilities

Power Finance Corporation’s shares are in focus today after the company inked an initial agreement to provide ₹26,800 Crore in financing to Madhya Pradesh’s power utilities.

As per the company, this funding will be used to support capital expenditure projects for companies such as Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Limited (MPPGCL), Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL), and the state’s distribution companies (discoms).

Following this development, the company’s counter slipped as much as 4%.

At around 11.57 AM, Power Finance Corporation was trading 3.72% lower at ₹364.05, against the previous close of ₹378.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹375.10, and ₹362.70, respectively.

According to the company’s filing with the bourses, the funding shall be used in critical infrastructure projects. This includes new supercritical thermal units, Hydropower station upgrades, smart metering, power evacuation networks, solar power plants, and loss reduction initiatives under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)

The company has signed the agreement in Bhopal at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025. The honorable Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked his presence at the event.

