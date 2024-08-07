PFC Net Profit Jumps 24% to ₹3,718 Crore

For the quarter that concluded in June, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported a 24 percent increase in net profit year over year to ₹3,718 crore.

The non-banking financial company’s interest income increased by around 17% to ₹11,827 crore. As of June 30, the loan asset book of the non-banking financial organization has increased by 10% to ₹4.75 lakh crore.

The corporation claims that no new non-performing assets (NPA) have been added in over a year. During the quarter, the gross non-performing assets ratio decreased by 44 basis points to 3.38 percent.

PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.

The record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend has been set at August 30, 2024.

The dividend will be paid on or before September 5, 2024.

