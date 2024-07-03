Power Finance Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
25,518.46
24,656.35
24,064.14
23,372.91
22,208.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25,518.46
24,656.35
24,064.14
23,372.91
22,208.09
Other Operating Income
203.33
60.41
77.26
198.92
182.91
Other Income
32.94
19.92
34.94
21.57
12.69
Total Income
25,754.73
24,736.68
24,176.34
23,593.4
22,403.69
Total Expenditure
367.42
311.31
-587.81
791.03
-550.89
PBIDT
25,387.31
24,425.37
24,764.15
22,802.37
22,954.58
Interest
16,006.41
15,519.4
15,152.3
14,827.24
14,313.11
PBDT
9,380.9
8,905.97
9,611.85
7,975.13
8,641.47
Depreciation
13.04
12.3
14.85
13.81
12.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,953.38
1,747.61
1,693.29
1,660.44
1,590.43
Deferred Tax
199.58
-36
347.28
6.44
410.19
Reported Profit After Tax
7,214.9
7,182.06
7,556.43
6,294.44
6,628.17
Minority Interest After NP
1,912.47
1,638.92
1,932.07
1,567.04
1,795.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5,302.43
5,543.14
5,624.36
4,727.4
4,833.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5,302.43
5,543.14
5,624.36
4,727.4
4,833.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.07
16.8
17.04
14.33
14.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
35
32.5
0
35
45
Equity
3,300.1
3,300.1
3,300.1
3,300.1
3,300.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
99.48
99.06
102.9
97.55
103.36
PBDTM(%)
36.76
36.12
39.94
34.12
38.91
PATM(%)
28.27
29.12
31.4
26.93
29.84
PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.Read More
