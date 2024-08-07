|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|3.5
|35
|Interim 2
|Outcome Of Board Meeting Declaration of 2nd interim dividend @ Rs.3.50/- (Rupees Three and fifty paisa only) per equity share (i.e. @ 35%) (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ?10/- each for the FY 2024-25.
|Dividend
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|3.25
|32.5
|Interim
|Declaration of interim dividend @32.50 % Rs. 3.25/- (Rupees Three and twenty five paisa only) per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of U0/- each for the FY 2024-25
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|2.5
|25
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting appointment of CFO Audited Financial Results Recommended final Dividend Intimation of record date for final dividend FY 23-24 as 26.07.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)
|Dividend
|11 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|3
|30
|Interim 3
|Declaration of third interim dividend @ Rs.3.00 (Rupees Three only) per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ?10/- each for the FY 2023-24. Further, it is to inform that 22nd March, 2024 (Friday) shall be reckoned as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of third Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24. The date of payment /dispatch of the aforesaid third interim dividend shall be on or before 10th April, 2024.
|Dividend
|8 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|3.5
|35
|Interim 2
|Declaration of second Interim Dividend
PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.Read More
