iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Power Finance Corporation Ltd Dividend

435.7
(1.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Power Fin.Corpn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Nov 202425 Nov 202425 Nov 20243.535Interim 2
Outcome Of Board Meeting Declaration of 2nd interim dividend @ Rs.3.50/- (Rupees Three and fifty paisa only) per equity share (i.e. @ 35%) (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ?10/- each for the FY 2024-25.
Dividend6 Aug 202430 Aug 202430 Aug 20243.2532.5Interim
Declaration of interim dividend @32.50 % Rs. 3.25/- (Rupees Three and twenty five paisa only) per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of U0/- each for the FY 2024-25
Dividend15 May 202426 Jul 202426 Jul 20242.525Final
Outcome of Board Meeting appointment of CFO Audited Financial Results Recommended final Dividend Intimation of record date for final dividend FY 23-24 as 26.07.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)
Dividend11 Mar 202422 Mar 202422 Mar 2024330Interim 3
Declaration of third interim dividend @ Rs.3.00 (Rupees Three only) per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ?10/- each for the FY 2023-24. Further, it is to inform that 22nd March, 2024 (Friday) shall be reckoned as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of third Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24. The date of payment /dispatch of the aforesaid third interim dividend shall be on or before 10th April, 2024.
Dividend8 Feb 202420 Feb 202420 Feb 20243.535Interim 2
Declaration of second Interim Dividend

Power Fin.Corpn.: Related News

PFC Net Profit Jumps 24% to ₹3,718 Crore

PFC Net Profit Jumps 24% to ₹3,718 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|12:14 PM

PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Power Finance Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.