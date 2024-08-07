Declaration of third interim dividend @ Rs.3.00 (Rupees Three only) per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ?10/- each for the FY 2023-24. Further, it is to inform that 22nd March, 2024 (Friday) shall be reckoned as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of third Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24. The date of payment /dispatch of the aforesaid third interim dividend shall be on or before 10th April, 2024.