Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Reg 29 of SEBI LODR this is to inform that the BoD of PFC in its meeting scheduled to be held on 08th Nov 2024 will interalia be considering the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Co. for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sep 2024. Further the BoD will also be considering a proposal relating to the declaration of 2nd interim dividend if any for the FY 2024-25. In this context as already intimated vide our letter dt. 26th Sep 2024 in terms of Companys Code of Practices & Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of Trading in the Securities of PFC (Code) the Trading Window for trading in Equity Shares and Listed Debt Securities (Tax Free Bonds etc.) of PFC was closed on 1st October 2024. Accordingly the said trading window shall remain closed from Oct 1 2024 to Nov 10 2024 and trading window will open with effect from Nov 11 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting 1.Un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024, and Unaudited Special Purpose Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the half year ended 30.9.2024. 2. Declaration of 2nd interim dividend @ Rs.3.50/- (Rupees Three and fifty paisa only) per equity share (i.e. @ 35%) (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ?10/- each for the FY 2024-25. 3.Appointment of Head of Internal Audit (HIA). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. in its meeting scheduled to be held on 06th August 2024 will interalia be considering the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. In this context as already intimated vide our letter dt. 25th June 2024 in terms of Companys Code of Practices & Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of Trading in the Securities of Power Finance Corporation Limited (Code) the Trading Window for trading in Equity Shares and Listed Debt Securities (Tax Free Bonds etc.) of Power Finance Corporation Limited was closed on 1st July 2024 and shall remain closed till further orders. All designated persons and their immediate relatives have been advised not to enter/deal in any transaction involving sale or purchase of PFCs Equity Shares/Securities during the above-said period. Intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Intimation

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 2 May 2024

POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. in its meeting scheduled to be held on 15th May 2024 will interalia be considering the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. In this context as already intimated vide our letter dt. 27.03.2024 in terms of Companys Code of Practices & Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of Trading in the Securities of Power Finance Corporation Limited (Code) the Trading Window for trading in Equity Shares and Listed Debt Securities (Tax Free Bonds etc.) of Power Finance Corporation Limited will remain closed from April 1 2024 to May 17 2024 and trading window will open with effect from May 18 2024. POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation of our earlier letter dated 02.05.2024, this to inform that the Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Limited in its meeting scheduled to be held on 15.05.2024, interalia, will be considering a proposal for recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for FY 2023-24. This is submitted for your information, record and further dissemination. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting appointment of CFO Audited Financial Results Recommended final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PFC is scheduled to be held on Monday March 11 2024 inter alia to consider the proposal for declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Further as per Companys Code of Practices & Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of Trading in Securities of Power Finance Corporation Limited (Code) the trading window for trading in Equity Shares and Listed Debt Securities (Tax free Bonds etc.) of Power Finance Corporation Limited shall remain closed from March 07 2024 to March 13 2024. Therefore all designated persons and their immediate relatives have been advised not to enter/deal in any transaction involving sale or purchase of PFCs Equity Shares/Securities during the above-said period of closure of trading window. Declaration of third interim dividend @ Rs.3.00 (Rupees Three only) per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ?10/- each for the FY 2023-24. Further, it is to inform that 22nd March, 2024 (Friday) shall be reckoned as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of third Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24. The date of payment /dispatch of the aforesaid third interim dividend shall be on or before 10th April, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) will be held on Thursday February 29 2024 inter-alia to consider a proposal regarding Raising of resources i.e. Market Borrowing program for the Financial Year 2024-25 through issuance of bonds term loans Commercial Paper etc. from domestic & international markets. This is submitted for your information and record. Raising of resources for the Financial Year 2024-25 through Bonds, Term loans, Commercial Paper (CP) etc. from domestic & international markets. The Company may borrow upto ? 1,30,000 crore in the FY 2024-25 excluding funds raised under Extra Budgetary Resource (EBR), subject to the borrowing limit as approved by the shareholders under 180(1)(c) and in accordance with section 179(3)(c) & 179(3)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024