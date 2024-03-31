TO THE MEMBERS OF POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial

Statements of Power Finance Corporation Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31.03.2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31.03.2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the

Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters ("KAM") are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response (i) Credit impairment of financial instruments- Loan Assets Our audit procedures included: The Company follows a Board approved methodology wherein assessment for allowance is carried out by an external agency for impairment based on certain guidelines and procedures in respect of criterion / framework classifying the assets into various stages depending upon credit risk and level of evidence of impairment. The Company has availed services of an independent expert for assessment of ECL, whose report has been provided to us.. Impairment loss measurement requires use of statistical models to estimate the Probabilities of Default (PD), Loss Given Default (LGD) and Exposure at Default (EAD). These models are key driver to measure Impairment loss. We verified the criterion / framework with applicable regulatory requirement along with Companys internal guidelines and procedures in respect of the impairment allowance. The key indicators underlying for assessment of impairment allowance are periodically appraised by the management. Verified loan assets by applying the standard audit procedures with respect to the credit appraisal, sanctioning, documentation, review and monitoring process of the Company. Also, loan balances were verified basis external confirmation from the borrowers and assessed quality of the borrower based on recovery and other criteria as per the credit policy of the Company. The most significant areas where we identified greater levels of management judgement are: • We have reviewed the underlying assumptions and broad methodology of ECL assessment. Significant Increase in Credit Risk (SICR) Company has classified Ind AS, estimate the SICRbasedontheindicator Probabilities of Default (PD), Loss Given Default (LGD) and Individually assessed Stage 3 carrying value. The carrying value of loans and advances to borrowers may be materially misstated if individual impairments are not appropriately estimated based upon certain estimates, future cash flow and asset valuations. Components and calculations in the study for impairment allowance carried out by the independent expert have been test checked, discussed with the management and relied upon by us. Also, our audit procedure in this regard is limited since certain parameters of study being considered confidential have not been shared by the aforesaid expert. The effect ofthesemattersisthat,aspartofourriskassessment, we determined that the value of ECL has a high degree of estimation & uncertainty. In view of the significance of the amount of loan assets out of total assets in the Standalone Financial Statements, impairment of loan assets has been considered as Key Audit Matter in our audit. [Refer Note No. 40.1.2 and 40.1.3 to the Standalone Financial Statements read with Accounting Policy No. 5.4.1 (iii)] We considered the credit impairment charge and provision recognised in the books of account and assessed that the related disclosures are given in the financial statements (ii) Fair Valuation of Derivative financial instruments Our audit procedures included: The Company enters into derivative contracts in accordance with RBI guidelines to mitigate its currency and interest rate risk in accordance with Companys board approved currency risk management policy. The Company has availed services of an independent expert for preparation of a model for derivative accounting as per Ind AS 109. Derivative contracts are either categorised at Fair Value through P&L (FVTPL) or under cash flow hedge (Hedge Accounting). Mark to market gain/loss on derivatives categorised at FVTPL is recognised in Statement of Profit and Loss and that of Hedge Accounting is recognised in the other comprehensive income. Discussed with management to have an understanding of its perception and also reviewed policy of the Company for risk management. We consider the valuation of the derivative financial instruments and hedge accounting as a key audit matter due to material exposure and the fact that the inappropriate application of these requirements/ assumptions/ estimate by contracting bank could lead to a material effect on the income statement. (Refer Note No. 40.4 and 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements read with Accounting Policy No. 5.3) Evaluated key internal controls over instruments. The Company obtains fair value of derivatives from the counterparty banks as on the reporting date, which are relied upon by us. Our procedure included evaluation of details of various financial derivative contracts outstanding as on 31.03.2024 and fair value thereof. Additionally, we verified the accounting of gain or loss on mark to marketbasisofderivativecontractsinStatementofProfit& Loss and other comprehensive income in case of derivatives contracts under cash flow hedge. Based on the aforesaid procedure, we have reviewed accounting of derivatives in the books of account and assessed that the related disclosures are given in the financialstatements.

4. INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors

Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the

Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions, if required.

5. RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of

Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)

(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the

Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the

Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone

Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure aboutthematterorwhen,inextremelyrarecircumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. OTHER MATTERS

(a) As per past practice, in respect of loan assets and undisbursed letter of comfort, the Company has provided expected credit loss (ECL) as required under Ind AS 109 based on the ECL report submitted by an independent expert appointed by the Company, which inter alia includes assumptions based on technical parameters / certain aspects.

(b) The Standalone Financial Information of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2023 included in the Standalone Financial Statements, were audited by the then Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company, one of whom was predecessor audit firm, and they had expressed an unmodified opinion on Standalone

Financial Statements vide their audit report dated 27.05.2023.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

8. REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of such examination of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to information and explanation given to us, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. The Comptroller and Auditor

General of India has issued the directions indicating the areas to be examined in terms of sub-section 5 of Section 143 of the Act, the compliance of which is set out in "Annexure B".

II. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone

Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other

Comprehensive Income), the Standalone

Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows, dealt with by this

Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion and to the best of our information and explanation given to us, the aforesaid

Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the

Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting

Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e) As per notification number G.S.R. 463(E) dated 05.06.2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Section 164(2) of the Act regarding the disqualifications of Directors is not applicable to the Company, since it is a

Government Company; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

"Annexure C"; g) As per notification number G.S.R. 463 (E) dated 05.06.2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Section 197 of the Act regarding remuneration to Director is not applicable to the

Company, since it is a Government Company; h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements

Refer Note No. 46 to the Standalone Financial Statements; ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented

(refer Note No. 10.3) that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that (refer Note No. 18.15), to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in Note No. 24.2 to the

Standalone Financial Statements: (a) The final dividend proposed for the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year declared is in compliance with

Section 123 of the Companies Act,

2013, as applicable.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the

Companies Act, 2013.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the

Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software, except that audit trail was not enabled at the database level for accounting software Oracle ERP to log any direct data changes up to 11.03.2024, which has since been enabled with effect from 12.03.2024. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2014 is applicable from

01.04.2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31.03.2024.

FOR PREM GUPTA & COMPANY FOR CHOKSHI & CHOKSHI LLP

Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 000425N Firms Registration No.: 101872W/W100045

Sd/- Sd/-

CA MEENAKSHI BANSAL CA VINEET SAXENA

Partner Partner

Membership No.: 520318 Membership No.: 100770 UDIN: 24520318BKDFCT8678 UDIN: 24100770BKCORV9663

Place: Mumbai Date: 15.05.2024

Annexure A

to Independent Auditors Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

(Referred to in Para 8 (I) under the heading ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to The Members of Power Finance Corporation Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, of intangible assets. (b) Based on the information and explanation given to us, the Companys management carries out the physical verification of Property, Plant and

Equipment once in a year. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed by the management on such physical verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the records of the

Company we report that, the title deeds, comprising all immovable properties of land and buildings which are free hold, are held in the name of the

Company as at the balance sheet date. Further, in respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) As informed to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at the date of Balance Sheet for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company and does not have any inventory. Thus, clause 3(ii)

(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, during the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions which are unsecured and do not require any filing of quarterly returns or statements with the banks by the Company.

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantees and granted loans / advances in the nature of loans, secured / unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, and other parties. In this regard, we report hereunder:

(a) The Company is a registered NBFC with Reserve

Bank of India with principal business of giving loans hence clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided, if any and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the

Companys interest.

(c) Being a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), the Company grants its loans on stipulated terms and conditions for repayment of principal and interest. In respect of Loan assets except credit impaired assets, the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the total amount overdue for more than ninety days are as under. The Company takes steps for recovery of the principal and interest as per its defined procedures, which in our opinion are reasonable.

Principal amount Interest Total No. of borrowers overdue overdue* overdue (K in crore) (K in crore) (K in crore) 21 10,564.14 14,139.01 24,703.15

* The same has not been recognised as income as a matter of prudence as per practices of the Company.

(e) Reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable, since the principal business of the Company is to give loans. (f) To the best of our knowledge and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us the Company has not given any loan or given any guarantee or provided any security in contravention of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to the Company.

Further in our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company being a Non-Banking

Financial Company (NBFC), the Company is exempt from Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant rules in respect of loans & guarantees. In respect of investments the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from public to which directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder are applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, clause

3(vi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues, on the basis of information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that:

(a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate Authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund,

Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Service

Tax, and other statutory dues as applicable to it and there is no undisputed amount payable in respect of aforesaid dues outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable as on 31.03.2024, as per the accounts of the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as certified by the management on which we have relied upon, the disputed statutory dues aggregating to 108.66 crore have been deposited/ on account of disputes/deposited under protest and the matters are pending before appropriate authorities as detailed below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Total Disputed Amount (K in crore) Amount Paid under protest / adjusted by IT Authorities (K in crore) Pending Amount (K in crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, Income Tax 71.91 71.91 - AY 2016-17 CIT (Appeals), Delhi 1961 20.30 20.30 - AY 2018-19 16.45 16.45 - AY 2020-21 Chapter V of Finance Act, 1994 Interest 0.09 - - January 2016 to November 2016 Commissioner, CE&ST, LTU, New Delhi Chapter V of Finance Act, 1994 Interest 0.07 - - December 2016 to June 2017 Commissioner, CE&ST, LTU, New Delhi

(viii) As per information and explanation given to us there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,

1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or on the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) As per the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company other than temporary usage pending receipts from long-term sources.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has raised 2,824.48 crore through

Public issue of non convertible debentures during FY 2023-24 and fully utilised the proceeds towards the purposes for which it was raised.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have been informed by the management that no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to information and explanation given to us the

Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order

2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act,

2013 where applicable. The details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as per the requirement of the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Companyhasaninternalauditsystemcommensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company and has obtained registration under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The registration number issued to the Company is B- 14.00004 dated 28-07-2010.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities without a valid certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment

Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) On the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the

Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year. (b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the Balance Sheet date to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with Section 135(6) of the Companies Act.

(xxi) The clause 3 (xxi) of the order is not applicable to the Standalone Financial Statements, hence no comment is given.

FOR PREM GUPTA & COMPANY FOR CHOKSHI & CHOKSHI LLP

Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 000425N Firms Registration No.: 101872W/W100045

Sd/- Sd/-

CA MEENAKSHI BANSAL CA VINEET SAXENA

Partner Partner

Membership No.: 520318 Membership No.: 100770 UDIN: 24520318BKDFCT8678 UDIN: 24100770BKCORV9663

Place: Mumbai Date: 15.05.2024

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditors Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

(Referred to in Para 8 (III) under the heading ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Members of Power Finance Corporation Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024)

As required under Section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the directions issued by The Comptroller & Auditor General of India, we report that:

Sr. Directions No. Replies 1 Whether the Company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If yes, the implications of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated. The Company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system. Based on the verification carried out by us during the course of our audit and based on the information and explanations given to us we have not come across any instance having significant implications on the integrity of accounts. 2 Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/ write-off of debts/ loans/ interest etc. made by a lender to the Company due to the Companys inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for? (In case, lender is a Government Company, then this direction is also applicable for statutory auditor of lender company) There is no such case and the Company is regular in servicing its debts and borrowing obligations. 3 Whether funds (grants / subsidy etc.) received/ receivable for specific schemes from Central/ State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for/ utilised as per its term and conditions? List the cases of deviation. Government of India funds / limits released by Ministry of Power to the Company for the projects sanctioned under RDSS Scheme, have been released onward to the concerned beneficiary DISCOMs / Power Depts. through PFMS for implementation of sanctioned Projects. Further, these assigned funds/ limits have been accounted for/ utilised d Scheme guidelines and terms & conditions of the specifie asper sanction.

FOR PREM GUPTA & COMPANY FOR CHOKSHI & CHOKSHI LLP

Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 000425N Firms Registration No.: 101872W/W100045

Sd/- Sd/-

CA MEENAKSHI BANSAL CA VINEET SAXENA

Partner Partner

Membership No.: 520318 Membership No.: 100770 UDIN: 24520318BKDFCT8678 UDIN: 24100770BKCORV9663

Place: Mumbai Date: 15.05.2024

Annexure C

to the Independent Auditors Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

(Referred to in Para 8 (II)(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Members of Power Finance Corporation Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone financial statements of Power Finance Corporation Limited ("the Company") as of 31.03.2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

1. MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

2. AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls with reference to

Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on

Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under sub-section 10 of Section 143 of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

3. MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of the Management of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the

Standalone Financial Statements.

4. INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

5. OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31.03.2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

FOR PREM GUPTA & COMPANY FOR CHOKSHI & CHOKSHI LLP

Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 000425N Firms Registration No.: 101872W/W100045

Sd/- Sd/-

CA MEENAKSHI BANSAL CA VINEET SAXENA

Partner Partner

Membership No.: 520318

Membership No.: 100770 UDIN: 24520318BKDFCT8678

UDIN: 24100770BKCORV9663

Place: Mumbai Date: 15.05.2024