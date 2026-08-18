Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Fall as Crude Oil Surges Amid West Asia Tensions

Stock Market Today, August 18, 2026: Indian equity markets opened lower on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices, renewed US-Iran tensions, higher global bond yields and weakness in the Indian rupee weighed on investor sentiment. The broader market remained under pressure, with the Nifty 50 trading at 24,177.20, down 110.45 points as of 11:30 AM.

At the same time, investors continued to track key corporate developments, including the upcoming NSE IPO, ICICI Bank’s dollar bond issue, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO subscription and new order wins by Ceigall India.

Sensex and Nifty Today: Markets Trade Lower

The Sensex opened at 77,418.97, while the Nifty 50 opened at 24,223.85, reflecting weak global cues.

At 9:21 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,465.70, down 262.46 points or 0.34%, while the Nifty 50 stood at 24,237.75, lower by 49.90 points or 0.21%.

By 11:30 AM, the Nifty 50 had declined further to 24,177.20, down 110.45 points. Market breadth remained weak, with 18 stocks advancing and 32 stocks declining on the Nifty 50.

The weakness reflects a broader risk-off mood as investors assess the impact of higher energy prices, geopolitical uncertainty and rising global yields on domestic markets.

Crude Oil Prices Rise Above $90

Crude oil emerged as one of the biggest concerns for Indian investors. Brent crude moved above $91 a barrel, while WTI crossed $85, amid renewed concerns over supply disruptions arising from the escalating situation in West Asia.

Higher crude prices are particularly important for India because the country imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements. A sustained rise in oil prices can increase India’s import bill, put pressure on the rupee and potentially affect inflation and corporate margins.

US-Iran Tensions Add to Market Pressure

Geopolitical developments remained at the centre of investor attention. Concerns increased following reports that US President Donald Trump would not extend the 60-day ceasefire, while Iran was reported to be adopting a more offensive stance.

Investors are particularly watching developments around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important global oil transit route. Any disruption could further tighten crude oil supplies and push energy prices higher.

The uncertainty has contributed to risk aversion across global markets and is weighing on emerging-market equities, including India.

US Bond Yields Rise

Higher US Treasury yields also added to pressure on emerging markets.

The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.73%, while the 30-year Treasury yield rose to 5.31%. Rising US yields can make dollar-denominated assets more attractive and potentially reduce foreign portfolio flows into emerging markets.

For Indian equities, higher global yields are an additional headwind at a time when domestic investors are already monitoring elevated crude prices and currency volatility.

Rupee Falls Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened by 7 paise to ₹95.68 against the US dollar, pressured by higher crude oil prices and continued demand for the US currency.

A weaker rupee can increase the cost of imported commodities, particularly crude oil, creating an additional challenge for India’s inflation and external balance.

NSE IPO Valuation in Focus

The upcoming NSE IPO remained another major market development in focus. The National Stock Exchange is reportedly targeting a valuation of as much as $55 billion, with shares being marketed at around ₹2,000–₹2,100.

The proposed IPO is expected to be closely watched by investors given NSE’s dominant position in India’s equity market ecosystem and the scale of the potential listing.

ICICI Bank Shares Remain Flat

ICICI Bank was also in focus after the lender priced $750 million of senior unsecured fixed-rate notes with a five-year maturity and a 5.417% coupon.

Despite the development, ICICI Bank shares remained largely flat, trading around ₹1,408 during the session.

Dollar bond issuance by Indian banks has gained momentum, with lenders reportedly raising nearly $9 billion through dollar bonds, supported by a favourable central bank facility.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Subscription Crosses 1x

The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO continued to attract investor interest on Day 2. The issue was subscribed 1.09 times by 11 AM, crossing the one-times mark.

The NII category was subscribed 1.31 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 1.23 times.

The IPO remains one of the key primary-market developments investors are tracking alongside the broader weakness in the secondary market.

Ceigall India Wins ₹2,149.62 Crore Orders

Ceigall India was another stock in focus after its joint venture with Sushee Infra Mining received four Letters of Acceptance from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The orders have a combined value of ₹2,149.62 crore. Despite the order announcement, Ceigall India shares traded around ₹308.15, down approximately 2%.

The development highlights the continued activity in India’s infrastructure and road construction sector, even as broader market sentiment remains cautious.

HDFC Bank Shares Under Pressure

HDFC Bank remained under pressure during Tuesday’s trading session. The stock declined around 0.61% to ₹724.55, trading close to its 52-week low of ₹722.

Heavy trading volumes have accompanied the recent weakness in the stock, making HDFC Bank one of the key large-cap banking stocks to watch.

Indian Bond Yields Rise

Domestic bond yields also moved higher. The benchmark 6.94% 2036 government bond yield increased by 3 basis points to 6.8407%.

The rise came amid concerns around higher crude oil prices and reduced support from RBI swap operations. Higher bond yields can influence borrowing costs across the economy and remain an important indicator for equity investors.

Indian Stock Market Today: Key Factors to Watch

The key factors likely to influence the Indian stock market during the remainder of the trading session include:

Crude oil prices: Brent crude above $91 could remain a major concern for India.

Brent crude above $91 could remain a major concern for India. West Asia developments: Any escalation involving the US and Iran could trigger additional volatility.

Any escalation involving the US and Iran could trigger additional volatility. US Treasury yields: Higher global yields may weigh on emerging-market flows.

Higher global yields may weigh on emerging-market flows. Rupee movement: Further currency weakness could increase imported inflation concerns.

Further currency weakness could increase imported inflation concerns. FII flows: Investors will monitor foreign institutional activity amid the risk-off environment.

Investors will monitor foreign institutional activity amid the risk-off environment. IPO activity: NSE’s proposed IPO and ongoing issues such as Lalithaa Jewellery Mart remain in focus.

NSE’s proposed IPO and ongoing issues such as Lalithaa Jewellery Mart remain in focus. Banking stocks: HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will remain important large-cap indicators.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will remain important large-cap indicators. Bond yields: Further movement in domestic yields could influence rate-sensitive sectors.

Stock Market Today — Overall Outlook

The Indian stock market remained under pressure on August 18, 2026, with the Nifty 50 falling to 24,177.20 by 11:30 AM, down 110.45 points. Market breadth was also weak, with 32 Nifty stocks declining against 18 advancing.

The combination of higher crude oil prices, US-Iran tensions, rising US Treasury yields, a weaker rupee and higher Indian bond yields has created a challenging risk environment for equities.

However, corporate developments and India’s active IPO market continue to provide stock-specific opportunities. Investors are likely to remain focused on global geopolitical developments and crude oil prices while tracking earnings, institutional flows and company-specific news for further market direction.

Data and market levels mentioned above are as of 11:30 AM on August 18, 2026. Market conditions can change during the trading session.

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