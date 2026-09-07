ESDS Software Solutions Share Price Hits 20% Upper Circuit for Second Straight Day; Stock Up Sharply Since IPO Listing

ESDS Software Solutions shares extended its strong post-listing rally on today, September 7, with the stock hitting the 20% upper circuit for the second consecutive trading session on the NSE.

At around 11:30 AM, ESDS Software Solutions share price was trading 20% higher at ₹1,090.05 per share. The sharp move comes just days after the company made a blockbuster debut on the stock exchanges, which closed at 111.75% returns on its listing date.

ESDS Software Solutions Share Price Performance

ESDS Software Solutions made its stock market debut on September 4. The shares listed at ₹757 on the NSE, representing a 76.46% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹429.

The stock has since moved substantially higher, with back-to-back upper circuits indicating strong demand from investors following its listing.

At ₹1,090.05, the stock has gained significantly from its IPO issue price of ₹429. The sharp appreciation in just a few trading sessions has also pushed the company’s market capitalisation to around ₹12,776.6 crore on the NSE as of September 7.

The post-listing performance has placed ESDS Software Solutions among the notable recent IPO performers, particularly within the technology and digital infrastructure space.

Why Are ESDS Software Solutions Shares Rising?

The sharp movement in ESDS Software Solutions share price can be attributed to a combination of factors.

The first is the company’s strong stock market debut. Listing at ₹757 against an IPO price of ₹429 gave investors a substantial premium on the first day itself.

The subsequent upper circuits have further amplified the stock’s gains and indicate continued buying interest.

The overwhelming IPO subscription of 135.88 times is another factor that underlines the level of demand seen for the company’s shares before listing. The technology-focused business, exposure to cloud computing and data-centre infrastructure, and planned deployment of IPO funds towards capacity expansion have also contributed to investor interest.

At the same time, the rapid increase in the share price means investors will be watching the company’s earnings growth and valuation more closely.

What Does ESDS Software Solutions Do?

ESDS Software Solutions operates across several segments of the digital technology ecosystem, including AI-enabled cloud services, managed services, data-centre infrastructure and software solutions.

Its business is positioned around providing technology infrastructure and cloud-based services to customers, making the company part of India’s broader digital infrastructure and cloud computing growth story.

The company’s proposed investment in cloud computing equipment and data-centre infrastructure is expected to support its capacity expansion and business requirements as demand for digital services continues to develop.

ESDS Software Solutions Valuation in Focus

While the post-listing performance has been impressive, the sharp rise in ESDS Software Solutions shares also brings valuation into focus.

The stock has more than doubled from its IPO issue price of ₹429 within a few trading sessions. Such a rapid re-rating can create high expectations around future revenue growth, profitability and cash flows.

For investors tracking the stock after its blockbuster listing, future quarterly results, business expansion, data-centre capacity additions and the company’s ability to generate returns from its infrastructure investments are likely to remain important factors.

ESDS Software Solutions IPO Gets Strong Investor Response

The strong debut and subsequent rally follow an exceptionally strong response to the ESDS Software Solutions IPO.

The public issue was subscribed 135.88 times on the final day of bidding, highlighting substantial investor demand across the issue.

Ahead of the IPO, ESDS Software Solutions also raised ₹216 crore from anchor investors, providing an indication of institutional interest in the company before its stock market debut.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹720 crore. The price band for the issue was fixed at ₹408 to ₹429 per share, with the upper end of the price band eventually becoming the IPO issue price.

ESDS Software Solutions Shares: What Investors Should Watch

The immediate focus for investors will be whether the company can translate its strong market reception into sustained business growth.

Key factors to monitor include:

Growth in cloud computing and managed services revenue

Expansion of data-centre infrastructure and capacity

Utilisation of the ₹576 crore earmarked for cloud computing equipment and infrastructure

Profitability and operating cash flows

Demand for AI-enabled cloud services

Future earnings growth relative to the stock’s elevated valuation

The sharp post-listing rally has clearly put ESDS Software Solutions on the radar of investors looking for exposure to India’s technology and digital infrastructure themes. However, the pace of the stock’s gains also means that valuation and earnings execution could become increasingly important in determining its future performance.

For now, ESDS Software Solutions shares remain in strong momentum, with the stock hitting the 20% upper circuit for the second consecutive session on September 7.