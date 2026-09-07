Purple Style Labs Listing: Stock Lists at ₹535, Recovers From Intraday Low; Check Current Price, IPO Subscription and Key Details

Purple Style Labs made its debut on the stock exchanges today with a muted listing. The stock opened at ₹535, compared with the IPO issue price of ₹575 per share, reflecting a discount of around 6.96% for investors who received shares in the public issue.

After opening lower, Purple Style Labs shares witnessed considerable movement during the session. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹588.90 and a low of ₹515.85. At the latest available price of ₹567.90, the stock was trading 5.95% above its opening price, although it remained 1.42% below the IPO issue price.

Purple Style Labs Share Price Today

The Purple Style Labs stock opened at ₹535 on the exchange against an issue price of ₹575. The initial weakness was followed by buying interest, which helped the stock recover from its day’s low and move closer to the IPO price.

The stock’s intraday range stood between ₹515.85 and ₹588.90. At ₹567.90, Purple Style Labs shares were still below the issue price, but the recovery from the opening level indicated that investors were willing to accumulate the stock at lower prices.

Purple Style Labs Listing Price: Key Numbers

IPO issue price: ₹575 per share

Listing/opening price: ₹535

Intraday high: ₹588.90

Intraday low: ₹515.85

Current trading price: ₹567.90

Gain over listing price: 5.95%

Performance against issue price: -1.42%

The stock’s movement highlights a volatile debut. While IPO investors initially faced a discount of nearly 7% at the opening, the subsequent recovery narrowed the gap significantly.

Purple Style Labs IPO Subscription Status

The Purple Style Labs IPO received an overall subscription of 1.36 times by the close of bidding. The response across investor categories was mixed, with retail investors recording stronger participation than non-institutional investors.

Qualified Institutional Buyers, or QIBs, subscribed to 1.50 times the shares reserved for the category. The QIB portion accounted for 35,47,827 shares, representing 54.5% of the total shares in the issue.

The Non-Institutional Investor category was subscribed 0.89 times. Within the NII segment, small NII investors with applications up to ₹10 lakh subscribed 0.55 times, while the larger NII category saw subscription of 1.06 times.

The retail investor portion was subscribed 1.66 times.

Purple Style Labs IPO Subscription Breakdown

QIB: 1.50x

NII: 0.89x

S-NII: 0.55x

B-NII: 1.06x

Retail Investors: 1.66x

Overall: 1.36x

The subscription figures suggest that institutional and retail participation provided support to the issue, while demand among smaller non-institutional investors remained relatively limited.

Purple Style Labs Stock Market Debut: What Investors Should Watch

The company’s listing performance will likely remain in focus as investors assess whether the stock can sustain levels above its issue price.

The early trading pattern has already shown significant volatility. The stock moved from an opening price of ₹535 to a high of ₹588.90 before slipping to an intraday low of ₹515.85. Such trading range suggests that both buying and selling interest were active during the debut session.

For investors tracking the stock after listing, the ₹575 IPO issue price remains an important reference level. A sustained move above this level could improve sentiment among IPO investors, while continued trading below the issue price may keep attention on the company’s fundamentals and valuation.

Purple Style Labs Share Price: Listing Day Outlook

Purple Style Labs’ debut has been mixed so far. The stock initially listed at a discount to the IPO price but subsequently recovered sharply from its opening level.

At ₹567.90, the stock was only 1.42% below the issue price, considerably narrowing the initial listing discount. However, the stock’s ability to hold higher levels after the initial volatility will be important for determining its near-term market trend.

Investors should also avoid judging the stock solely on its first-day movement. Listing-day volatility can be influenced by market sentiment, demand-supply dynamics and profit booking. Longer-term performance is more closely linked to business growth, profitability, valuations and execution.

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