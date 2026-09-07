Jewellery Stocks Today: PC Jeweller, Lalithaa Jewellery, BlueStone, PNG Jewellers, Thangamayil Rise Up to 15%

Jewellery stocks were in strong demand during Monday’s – 07th September trading session, with several jeweller related companies witnessing sharp gains amid increased buying activity. Shares of PC Jeweller, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, P N Gadgil Jewellers and Thangamayil Jewellery advanced between 3% and 15% during intraday trade.

The buying interest comes at a time when investors are closely watching the jewellery sector ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season. Expectations of stronger consumer demand, improving sentiment towards organised jewellery retailers and a recent moderation in gold prices have added to the positive outlook.

PC Jeweller Share Price Rises Nearly 15%

Shares of PC Jeweller topped as one of the biggest gainers among jewellery stocks today, after the stock climbed nearly 15%, touching an intraday high of ₹13.63. Being a penny stock, investor attention has remained focused on the company’s efforts to strengthen its financial position, particularly its debt-reduction progress. Any sustained improvement in the balance sheet could continue to influence market sentiment towards the jewellery retailer.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Share Price Gains 7%

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart shares also witnessed strong buying interest, gaining around 7% to hit an intraday high of ₹326.80. The company may benefit from the seasonal increase in jewellery purchases as the festive and wedding calendar are beginning in India – mainly south India where the company is active. Demand trends, store performance and consumer spending will remain important factors for investors tracking the stock.

BlueStone Jewellery Share Price Climbs 4.3%

Shares of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle rose 4.30%, reaching an intraday high of ₹879. The company’s growth strategy, store expansion and increasing presence in the organised jewellery retail market remain key areas of investor interest. With consumers increasingly turning towards established jewellery brands, organised retailers could continue to gain market share over the longer term.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Share Price Up 4%

P N Gadgil Jewellers shares climbed as much as 4.09% during intraday trade, touching ₹634.70. The company remains among the organised jewellery retailers being tracked by investors for its expansion plans and ability to capture increasing consumer demand for established jewellery brands.

Thangamayil Jewellery Share Price Rises 3.22%

Thangamayil Jewellery shares extended their recent gains, rising 3.22% to touch an intraday high of ₹5,505. The stock continues to attract investor attention on expectations of healthy seasonal demand and the broader growth prospects of organised jewellery retail.

Why Are Jewellery Stocks Rising Today?

Several factors appear to be supporting the today’s buying interest in jewellery stocks.

1. Festive and Wedding Season Demand

The upcoming festive and wedding season is one of the most important demand periods for jewellery retailers. Higher purchases during this period could provide a near-term boost to sales volumes for companies operating in the organised jewellery segment. Investors are therefore beginning to factor in the possibility of stronger jewellery demand in the coming months.

2. Gold Price Movement

Gold prices have a direct bearing on jewellery affordability and consumer purchasing decisions. A recent correction in gold prices may provide some relief to buyers, particularly those who had postponed purchases amid elevated prices.

If gold prices remain relatively stable, jewellery retailers could see improved consumer participation during the festive season.

3. Shift Towards Organised Jewellery Retailers

The gradual shift in consumer preference towards branded and organised jewellery retailers remains a key structural trend for the sector.

Established players offer customers factors such as brand trust, transparent pricing, standardised quality and greater assurance regarding purity. This transition can support market-share gains for organised retailers over the longer term.

4. Stock-Specific Developments

The gains are not necessarily being driven by a single sector-wide trigger. Company-specific factors remain important.

Debt reduction, store expansion, business performance, management commentary and other corporate developments can influence individual stocks differently. This explains why the magnitude of gains has varied considerably across jewellery counters.

Jewellery Stocks: What Investors Should Watch

While the near-term outlook for jewellery stocks appears positive, investors will need to look beyond the recent price rally.

Revenue growth, jewellery volumes, same-store sales, operating margins and earnings growth will be crucial indicators of whether the current optimism can translate into sustainable stock performance.

For companies expanding their retail footprint, investors will also need to monitor store productivity and the economics of new stores. Similarly, businesses carrying significant debt could remain sensitive to their progress in reducing leverage.

Expert View on Jewellery Stocks

The broader setup for jewellery stocks remains constructive, particularly with the festive and wedding season approaching. Seasonal demand, the continuing shift towards organised retail and potentially better affordability could provide support to the sector.

However, the recent sharp gains in several jewellery shares also raise the bar for future earnings performance. Sustaining the rally will likely require companies to deliver on revenue growth, volumes, margins and profitability rather than relying solely on sector momentum.

For investors, the key takeaway is that jewellery stocks may continue to attract attention, but stock-specific fundamentals will remain important.

Jewellery Stocks Today: Key Takeaway

Investors are advised to evaluate jewellery stocks based on their individual fundamentals, valuations and earnings prospects rather than short-term price movements alone.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.