Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 Fall Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices, Middle East Tensions

The Indian stock market remained under pressure on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 extending their recent losing streak amid rising crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions and elevated global bond yields. The Nifty 50 slipped below the crucial 24,100 mark during morning trade, while the Sensex fell more than 300 points.

At the opening bell, the Nifty 50 opened at 24,152.05, marginally below its previous close of 24,154.90. The BSE Sensex opened at 77,218.05, down 17.41 points from its previous close of 77,235.46.

The market weakness comes as investors remain cautious over the escalation of tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and US-Iran relations, while Brent crude prices remain around the $92-a-barrel level.

Indian Stock Market Today: Key Highlights

Sensex opened at: 77,218.05

77,218.05 Sensex previous close: 77,235.46

77,235.46 Nifty 50 opened at: 24,152.05

24,152.05 Nifty 50 previous close: 24,154.90

24,154.90 Nifty 50: Extends losing streak for the seventh consecutive session

Extends losing streak for the seventh consecutive session Crude oil: Brent crude trading around $92 per barrel

Brent crude trading around $92 per barrel Rupee: Around ₹95.73 against the US dollar

Around ₹95.73 against the US dollar Key concerns: Crude oil prices, Strait of Hormuz tensions, US-Iran uncertainty and rising US Treasury yields

Crude oil prices, Strait of Hormuz tensions, US-Iran uncertainty and rising US Treasury yields FPI selling: Foreign investors have reportedly withdrawn around $25 billion from Indian equities in 2026

Why Is the Indian Stock Market Down Today?

1. Rising Crude Oil Prices Put Pressure on Indian Stocks

One of the biggest factors weighing on the Indian stock market today is the sharp rise in crude oil prices. Brent crude was trading around $92 per barrel, raising concerns about India’s import bill and inflation.

India is heavily dependent on imported crude oil to meet its energy requirements. Therefore, a sustained rise in global oil prices can increase the country’s import costs and put pressure on the current account balance.

Higher crude prices can also affect corporate profitability by increasing input and transportation costs across several sectors.

2. Strait of Hormuz Tensions Raise Supply Concerns

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key focus for global markets. The strategically important shipping route is crucial for global oil supplies, and any disruption could potentially lead to higher crude prices.

Uncertainty surrounding developments in the region has therefore increased risk aversion among investors.

For India, prolonged disruption could translate into higher energy costs, increased inflationary pressure and further pressure on the rupee.

3. US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Investor Sentiment

Renewed uncertainty surrounding US-Iran relations is another factor contributing to the market decline.

Investors typically reduce exposure to riskier assets when geopolitical tensions escalate. This has resulted in increased caution across global equity markets and has added to selling pressure in Indian equities.

4. Nifty 50 Extends Seven-Day Losing Streak

The Nifty 50 has now entered its seventh consecutive losing session, highlighting the deterioration in market sentiment.

On August 18, the index closed at 24,154.90, down 132.75 points or 0.55%. The continued decline has also brought key technical support levels into focus.

Market participants are watching the 24,050–24,000 zone as an important support area, while sustained trading below 24,192 could keep the near-term trend under pressure.

5. Rising US Treasury Yields Hurt Emerging Markets

Another major concern for investors is the rise in US Treasury yields.

When US bond yields rise, dollar-denominated fixed-income assets can become more attractive relative to emerging-market equities. This can reduce foreign investor appetite for markets such as India.

Higher global yields are therefore adding another layer of pressure to Indian equities at a time when geopolitical risks and elevated crude prices are already weighing on sentiment.

6. Rupee Remains Under Pressure

The Indian rupee continues to face pressure amid expensive crude oil and broader risk aversion.

The rupee was trading around ₹95.73 per US dollar, close to its previous level. A weaker rupee becomes particularly concerning when crude prices are rising because India has to spend more in rupee terms to purchase imported oil.

A sustained combination of higher crude prices and a weaker rupee could increase inflationary pressure and affect corporate margins.

7. Foreign Investor Selling Remains a Concern

Foreign portfolio investor activity remains another important factor for the Indian stock market.

Foreign investors have reportedly withdrawn around $25 billion from Indian equities during 2026, highlighting continued caution toward Indian stocks.

Although FPIs turned buyers on Tuesday, purchasing around ₹1,652 crore worth of Indian equities, the broader trend of foreign outflows remains a concern for the market.

Domestic institutional investors, meanwhile, have continued to provide some support.

Sensex and Nifty 50 Today: Key Levels to Watch

The recent decline has brought important technical levels into focus.

For the Nifty 50, the 24,000 level is likely to remain an important psychological and technical support zone. A sustained break below this level could increase selling pressure, while a recovery above the 24,192 level may provide some relief to investors.

For the Sensex, investors will watch whether the index can stabilise after its sharp morning decline and reclaim key short-term levels.

Why Are Crude Oil Prices Important for India?

Crude oil prices have a significant impact on the Indian economy because India imports a substantial portion of its crude oil requirements.

Higher oil prices can affect the economy through several channels:

Increase India’s overall import bill

Put pressure on the rupee

Increase inflationary risks

Raise transportation and input costs

Pressure corporate profit margins

Potentially affect India’s current account balance

This makes crude oil particularly important for investors whenever prices move sharply higher.

What Should Investors Watch Today?

Investors should closely monitor crude oil prices, developments around the Strait of Hormuz, US-Iran tensions, US Treasury yields and foreign investor flows.

The market will also be watching the Nifty 50’s reaction around the 24,000–24,050 support zone. A sustained recovery could help improve sentiment, while further weakness below this area could lead to increased volatility.

For now, the combination of higher crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty, elevated global bond yields, rupee weakness and continued FPI concerns is keeping Indian equities under pressure.

Indian Stock Market Today: Bottom Line

The Sensex and Nifty 50 are down today primarily because of a combination of global and domestic concerns. Rising crude oil prices near $92 a barrel, uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz and US-Iran tensions, higher US Treasury yields and continued foreign investor selling are weighing on sentiment.

With the Nifty 50 extending its losing streak to seven sessions, investors are likely to remain focused on crude prices, geopolitical developments and the 24,000 support level in the near term.