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GRSE - Technical Analysis (Intraday)

29 Apr 2026 , 03:08 PM

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers experienced solid surge during the market opening – with the shares touching a high of 3,339.00 on NSE at 09:30. However, the stock failed to continue the momentum as selling volume pulled the stock downwards creating a classic 3 Black Crows patter

3 Black Crows Pattern – Intraday Observation (GRSE Ltd)

The 3 Black Crows pattern is a bearish candlestick formation that typically appears after an uptrend and signals a potential reversal. It consists of three consecutive long bearish candles, each opening near or at the previous candle’s closing price and closing progressively lower. The second candle serves as an early indication of selling pressure, while the third candle confirms the reversal.

Intraday Example – GRSE Ltd

GRSE_TradingView Candle

In the case of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE Ltd), the stock opened at ₹3,100.00 against the previous close of ₹2,875.30 and surged to an intraday high of approximately ₹3,339 around 09:30 AM, reflecting strong early momentum.

However, at around 09:30 AM, a bearish candle emerged, with the stock opening near ₹3,326 and closing around ₹3,290 by 09:45 AM. This was followed by another bearish candle that opened near the previous close of ₹3,290.40 and declined to approximately ₹3,245 by 10:00 AM, accompanied by rising selling volume, an early sign of distribution.

The third candle opened near ₹3,245 and declined further to approximately ₹3,206, thereby completing the classical 3 Black Crows formation on the intraday chart. Following this pattern, the stock witnessed a sharp decline of over 200 points by around 12:15 PM, before experiencing a brief and limited recovery attempt. However, selling pressure persisted, eventually driving the stock toward the day’s low near ₹3,020.00.

Key Levels

The pattern highlighted immediate resistance in the ₹3,060–₹3,080 zone and support near ₹3,020. A sustained move above resistance could open up levels toward ₹3,110, while a breakdown below ₹3,020 may expose the stock to further downside support in the ₹2,990–₹3,000 range.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #3 Black Crows
  • #Bearish Reversal
  • #Candlestick Pattern
  • #GRSE Ltd
  • #Intraday Trading
  • #Price Action
  • #Support and Resistance
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