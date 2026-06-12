Closing Bell: Nifty Slips as IT Stocks Fall and US-Iran Tensions Escalate, Keeping Markets Under Pressure

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on June 11, 2026, with Nifty slipping to 23,161 and Sensex declining 150 points to close at 73,832, as a sharp selloff in IT stocks, fresh US-Iran escalation, and rising crude oil prices kept investor sentiment cautious through the session. Iran’s declaration that the ceasefire had become “practically meaningless” rattled global markets, while weakness in AI-related stocks on Wall Street triggered broad selling in domestic technology counters. Nifty Bank managed a marginal gain of 76 points, with Media, Pharma, and Private Banks offering the only pockets of resilience in an otherwise weak session.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,161.60 down 53.35 points (0.23%)

Sensex ended at 73,832.55, down 150.63 points (0.20%)

Nifty Bank settled at 55,176.75, up 76.45 points (0.14%)

Top Gainers

1. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited – closing at 3,006.70 up by 1.84%

2. ICICI Bank Limited – closing at 1,313.90 up by 1.59%

3. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited – closing at 392.60 up by 1.16%

Top Losers

1. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,119.50 down by 2.25%

2. HCL Technologies Limited – closing at 1,113.90 down by 1.61%

3. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited – closing at 1,792.10 down by 1.60%

4. Eternal Limited – closing at 236.00 down by 1.58%

5. Bajaj Finance Limited – closing at 236.00 down by 1.58%

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Media (+1.78%) emerged as the top-performing sector as investors showed renewed interest in select media and entertainment stocks amid improving domestic sentiment and stock-specific buying. Pharma (+0.61%) and Private Banks (+0.55%) also traded higher as investors shifted towards relatively defensive sectors with stable earnings visibility. Private Banks continued to attract buying due to strong balance sheets, healthy credit growth expectations, and attractive valuations. On the other hand, Defence (-2.09%) was the worst-performing sector as investors booked profits after the sector’s recent strong rally, while broader market caution amid geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment. IT (-1.62%) witnessed sharp selling pressure following weakness in global technology stocks, a correction in AI-related shares on Wall Street, and concerns that higher inflation and geopolitical tensions could delay global technology spending. Chemicals (-1.27%), Consumer Durables (-1.15%), FMCG (-0.89%), PSU Banks (-0.89%), Energy (-0.75%), and Realty (-0.64%) also traded lower as investors remained cautious amid rising global uncertainty, elevated inflation concerns, and continued volatility in global markets.

Main Reasons for Stock Market down Today

Escalation in US-Iran and Middle East Tensions Weighed on Sentiment

Investor confidence weakened after fresh US strikes on Iran and retaliatory actions by Iran-backed forces. Iran’s foreign ministry stated that the ceasefire had become “practically meaningless,” increasing fears of a prolonged conflict in West Asia and triggering a risk-off sentiment across markets.

Rising Crude Oil Prices Renewed Inflation Concerns

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushed crude oil prices higher. Since India is heavily dependent on oil imports, rising crude prices increase inflation risks, pressure corporate profit margins, worsen the current account deficit, and negatively impact market sentiment.

Sharp Sell-Off in IT Stocks Dragged the Market Lower

Information Technology stocks emerged as one of the biggest drags on the market. Weakness in global technology and semiconductor stocks, along with concerns that AI-related valuations had become stretched, led to selling pressure in major IT stocks such as Infosys and HCL Tech.

Higher US Inflation Expectations Raised Interest Rate Concerns

Investors became cautious after stronger US inflation concerns increased the likelihood that global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, may keep interest rates elevated for longer. Higher interest rates reduce liquidity, increase borrowing costs, and are generally negative for equity markets.

Continued FII Selling and Weak Global Cues Pressured Equities

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued to sell Indian equities amid global uncertainty, elevated bond yields, and concerns over tightening financial conditions. Weak global market sentiment and expectations of further liquidity tightening by major central banks also added pressure on domestic stocks.

Summary–

June 11, 2026, witnessed another cautious trading session in the Indian stock market as escalating geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices, and weakness in global technology stocks continued to weigh on investor sentiment:

• Defence, IT, Chemicals, Consumer Durables, FMCG, PSU Banks, Energy, and Realty stocks remained under pressure due to profit booking, rising global uncertainty, inflation concerns, and weakness in global markets.

• IT stocks emerged as one of the biggest drags on the market as investors reacted to the sharp correction in global AI and technology stocks, concerns over stretched valuations, and fears that higher interest rates could slow technology spending.

• Media, Pharma, and Private Bank stocks outperformed as investors shifted towards defensive and fundamentally strong sectors with stable earnings visibility, attractive valuations, and resilient domestic demand.

With Nifty 50 falling 53.35 points (-0.23%) to close at 23,161.60, Sensex declining 150.63 points (-0.20%) to 73,832.55, while Bank Nifty managed to gain 76.45 points (+0.14%) to 55,176.75, market sentiment remained subdued due to renewed US-Iran tensions, rising crude oil prices, persistent FII selling, concerns over elevated global inflation and interest rates, and weakness in global technology stocks that triggered broad-based risk aversion among investors.