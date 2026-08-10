Paytm Share Price Today - Stock Surges Nearly 10% as Bernstein Sets New Target; Akash Bhansali’s ₹360 Crore Bet Now Worth Over ₹1,200 Crore

Paytm share price today: Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, witnessed a sharp rally on Monday, August 10, 2026, as investors responded positively to a bullish brokerage outlook and expectations of improved monetisation in the company’s payments business.

Paytm shares surged nearly 10% during Monday’s trading session, with the stock touching an intraday high of around ₹1,598.50, according to the market data provided. The sharp move came after Bernstein raised its target price on Paytm to ₹2,200 from ₹1,500, while maintaining its ‘Outperform’ rating. An Economic Times report also confirmed a sharp intraday rally in Paytm shares following Bernstein’s revised target.

The latest rally has put Paytm firmly back in focus among investors, particularly after the fintech company reported strong Q1 FY27 financial performance and continued growth in its payments and financial services businesses.

But Paytm’s latest stock-market surge has another interesting angle.

The rally has further boosted the value of a large Paytm position held by investor Akash Bhansali, who accumulated the stock during the company’s regulatory crisis in 2024. His estimated ₹360 crore investment has now grown into a holding worth more than ₹1,200 crore.

Paytm Share Price Today: Why Is Paytm Stock Rising?

The immediate trigger behind Monday’s Paytm rally is Bernstein’s bullish report.

The brokerage has raised its target price on One97 Communications to ₹2,200, compared with its earlier target of ₹1,500, while retaining an Outperform rating. Bernstein’s revised target reflects its more optimistic assessment of Paytm’s earnings trajectory and the potential for improved monetisation in the company’s payments business.

The brokerage’s view comes at a time when Paytm’s business fundamentals have improved considerably from the period of severe regulatory uncertainty in 2024.

The potential reintroduction of Minimum Discount Rate (MDR) on certain digital payment transactions is another important factor being discussed by investors.

Paytm MDR Policy Could Boost Payment Revenue

The proposed reintroduction of MDR from FY28 could potentially provide an additional revenue stream for payment aggregators such as Paytm.

According to the estimates cited in the market commentary, Bernstein expects the potential MDR change to add approximately 3-4 basis points to Paytm’s net payment margin.

The brokerage has also reportedly increased its FY30 EPS estimates by around 30%, reflecting its more positive outlook for Paytm’s future profitability.

For Paytm, the potential impact of MDR becomes particularly significant because of its enormous merchant ecosystem and transaction volumes.

The company reported merchant GMV of ₹7.1 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, up 31% year-on-year. Consumer UPI GTV also increased 45% to ₹5.9 lakh crore.

Even a small improvement in monetisation can therefore have a meaningful impact when applied to such a large payment base.

Paytm Q1 FY27 Results Add to Investor Confidence

The latest rally also comes after Paytm delivered a strong performance for the June 2026 quarter.

For Q1 FY27, Paytm reported operating revenue of ₹2,448 crore, representing 28% year-on-year growth.

More importantly, profitability improved sharply.

The company reported EBITDA of ₹203 crore, while consolidated profit after tax rose to ₹220 crore, up 79% year-on-year. Paytm described ₹203 crore as its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA.

Paytm Q1 FY27 Performance

Metric Q1 FY27 YoY Growth Operating Revenue ₹2,448 crore 28% EBITDA ₹203 crore 182% Profit After Tax ₹220 crore 79% Merchant GMV ₹7.1 lakh crore 31% Consumer UPI GTV ₹5.9 lakh crore 45% Monthly Transacting Users 8 crore Up 60 lakh YoY

The sharp increase in EBITDA compared with revenue growth is particularly important because it indicates improving operating leverage.

Paytm has also highlighted AI-led efficiency improvements across engineering, customer support, sales and merchant operations, which could further support margins as the business scales.

Paytm’s Payments Business Continues to Grow

Paytm’s core payments business remains central to the investment story.

The company reported ₹601 crore in net payment revenue during Q1 FY27, with comparable growth of 25%.

Its merchant ecosystem also continued to expand, with 1.57 crore merchants paying for Paytm’s payment devices.

Consumer engagement has improved as well. Monthly transacting users increased to 8 crore, while consumer UPI GTV rose 45% year-on-year.

These numbers suggest that the company has managed to rebuild momentum after the severe disruption caused by the Paytm Payments Bank crisis.

Paytm Stock: From ₹310 Crisis Low to ₹1,500-Plus

The magnitude of Paytm’s stock-market recovery becomes clearer when viewed against its 2024 lows.

Following RBI restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, investor sentiment around the company deteriorated sharply. Paytm shares eventually fell to around ₹310.

At that point, concerns surrounding regulation, payments operations and the company’s ability to maintain its business model dominated the market narrative.

The subsequent recovery has been dramatic.

The stock has moved from the ₹300-plus crisis zone to above ₹1,500, representing a substantial re-rating of the company.

Monday’s rally has pushed the stock even closer to levels that were once considered difficult to reclaim.

And this is where Akash Bhansali’s Paytm investment becomes particularly interesting.

Akash Bhansali’s Paytm Bet: ₹360 Crore Investment Turns Into ₹1,200 Crore-Plus Holding

Akash Bhansali emerged as a significant shareholder in Paytm during the period when the stock was facing intense regulatory pressure.

According to Paytm’s shareholding disclosure, Bhansali holds 7,921,162 shares of One97 Communications, representing approximately 1.24% of the company.

The position was accumulated around the April-June 2024 period, when Paytm was trading close to its post-RBI-action lows.

The estimated investment was around ₹360 crore.

At Paytm share prices in the ₹1,500-plus range, the value of this stake has now crossed the ₹1,200 crore mark.

Akash Bhansali’s Paytm Investment

Particular Approximate Value Paytm Shares Held 79.21 lakh Stake 1.24% Estimated Investment ₹360 crore Value at ₹1,546/share ₹1,225 crore Value at ₹1,584/share ₹1,255 crore Estimated Gain ₹865-₹895 crore Approximate Multiple 3.4x

At a Paytm share price of ₹1,546, Bhansali’s 7,921,162 shares would be worth approximately ₹1,225 crore.

At ₹1,584 per share, the holding would be worth approximately ₹1,255 crore.

Against an estimated initial investment of ₹360 crore, the position represents an indicative gain of approximately ₹865-₹895 crore.

In other words, the investment has grown to around 3.4 times its original value.

These calculations are indicative because the precise transaction-level purchase prices and costs are not publicly available.

Bhansali Bought Paytm When Sentiment Was Extremely Negative

The most notable aspect of Bhansali’s investment is not simply the size of the gain.

It is when he bought the stock.

The investment came during a period when Paytm was under severe regulatory pressure and the stock had collapsed.

The market was focused heavily on the risks facing the company.

Bhansali, however, accumulated a substantial position while Paytm was trading near its depressed levels.

Public shareholding data shows his holding at 7,921,162 shares and 1.24% in the company’s shareholding disclosure.

The subsequent recovery in Paytm’s business and share price has transformed that contrarian bet into a highly valuable position.

What Changed in Paytm?

Paytm’s transformation can broadly be viewed through three developments.

1. Regulatory Crisis Has Been Absorbed

The restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank represented a major shock to the company.

However, Paytm shifted its payments operations and continued building its merchant and consumer ecosystem.

The company’s latest financial performance suggests that the business has moved well beyond the immediate crisis.

2. Profitability Has Improved

Paytm’s Q1 FY27 EBITDA reached ₹203 crore, while PAT rose to ₹220 crore.

The company has now demonstrated that it can operate profitably at scale.

3. Monetisation Opportunities Are Expanding

The potential return of MDR could provide another avenue for Paytm to monetise its large payments ecosystem.

This is one of the reasons Bernstein has become more bullish on the company’s longer-term earnings potential.

Bernstein’s ₹2,200 Paytm Target: What It Means

Bernstein’s new ₹2,200 target price has become an important talking point for Paytm investors.

The brokerage has retained its Outperform rating while significantly increasing its target from ₹1,500.

The revised target indicates that Bernstein believes Paytm’s earnings potential can support a materially higher valuation than previously anticipated.

The brokerage’s optimism is based on several factors, including:

Strong payment volumes

Improving payment monetisation

Potential MDR benefits

Growth in financial services

Rising operating leverage

Improved profitability

Continued consumer and merchant growth

However, a brokerage target is an estimate, not a guaranteed future share price.

Paytm Stock Performance: Why Investors Are Watching It Again

Paytm’s stock story has changed dramatically over the past two years.

The stock was once dominated by concerns over regulatory action and the future of its payments business.

Today, investors are increasingly focusing on:

Revenue growth, Payment volumes , Margin expansion, Profitability, Cash generation

That shift in investor narrative is significant.

The latest Q1 numbers and Bernstein’s revised target have reinforced the perception that Paytm is evolving from a regulatory-recovery story into a profitability and growth story.

Paytm Stock Outlook: Key Factors to Track

Going forward, investors are likely to focus on several factors.

MDR Implementation

The potential introduction of MDR could materially change the economics of the payments business.

Payment Margins

Investors will watch whether Paytm can continue improving monetisation without compromising transaction growth.

Financial Services

Growth in financial services distribution could remain an important contributor to revenue and profitability.

EBITDA Growth

The pace of EBITDA growth will be closely monitored to determine whether the company can sustain its improving operating leverage.

Regulatory Developments

Despite the recovery, regulatory developments remain an important risk factor for Paytm and the broader fintech sector.

Bottom Line

Paytm shares surged nearly 10% on Monday, August 10, 2026, putting the stock back in the spotlight after Bernstein raised its target price to ₹2,200 and maintained its Outperform rating.

The rally comes after Paytm reported strong Q1 FY27 numbers, with revenue rising 28% to ₹2,448 crore, EBITDA reaching ₹203 crore and consolidated PAT increasing to ₹220 crore.

But the day’s rally also highlights one of India’s more remarkable recent contrarian investment stories.

Akash Bhansali’s estimated ₹360 crore Paytm investment, made during the company’s 2024 regulatory crisis, is now worth roughly ₹1,225-₹1,255 crore at share prices of ₹1,546-₹1,584.

That translates into an estimated gain of around ₹865-₹895 crore, or roughly 3.4 times the original investment.

Bhansali’s Paytm bet therefore represents more than a multibagger trade. It illustrates how a stock facing extreme negative sentiment can potentially deliver substantial returns when the underlying business manages to recover, rebuild profitability and regain investor confidence.

For Paytm shareholders, however, the next phase will be about execution: sustaining payment growth, expanding margins, growing financial services and potentially benefiting from MDR.

Disclaimer: The stock(s) and IPO discussed in this article are mentioned solely for informational and educational purposes. This content should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all related offer documents carefully before investing. Akash Bhansali’s investment value and estimated gains are based on publicly disclosed shareholding and approximate investment figures; actual acquisition costs, taxes and transaction expenses may differ. Brokerage targets are estimates and are not guaranteed.