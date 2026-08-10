Molbio Diagnostics IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band, Lot Size, Subscription, Allotment, Financials and Listing Date

Molbio Diagnostics IPO opened for subscription on August 10, 2026, giving investors an opportunity to participate in one of India’s leading molecular diagnostics companies. The ₹939.70 crore public issue will remain open for bidding until August 12, 2026.

The Molbio Diagnostics IPO price band has been fixed at ₹768 to ₹807 per share, while the IPO lot size is 18 shares. Retail investors need a minimum investment of ₹14,526 at the upper price band.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 24,80,246 shares aggregating to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 91,66,000 shares aggregating to ₹739.70 crore.

Molbio Diagnostics shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date fixed for August 17, 2026.

The company has reported strong financial growth in FY2026, with revenue increasing 42% and profit after tax (PAT) rising 18% compared with FY2025. Its proprietary Truenat molecular diagnostics platform, global presence and focus on point-of-care testing are among the key factors attracting investor attention.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO: Key Details

Particulars Details IPO Name Molbio Diagnostics IPO IPO Opening Date August 10, 2026 IPO Closing Date August 12, 2026 Issue Size ₹939.70 crore Fresh Issue ₹200 crore Offer for Sale ₹739.70 crore Price Band ₹768 to ₹807 per share Face Value ₹1 per share Lot Size 18 shares Minimum Retail Investment ₹14,526 Employee Reservation Up to 20,520 shares Employee Discount ₹76 per share Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO Listing NSE and BSE Allotment Date August 13, 2026 Refund Date August 14, 2026 Demat Credit August 14, 2026 Tentative Listing Date August 17, 2026 Lead Manager Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. Registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP Today

The Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today, August 10, 2026, is ₹125, according to the GMP data provided.

At the upper IPO price of ₹807, a GMP of ₹125 indicates an estimated grey-market price of approximately ₹932 per share.

This represents an indicative premium of around 15.49% over the upper end of the IPO price band.

For one retail lot of 18 shares, the GMP-based indicative gain would be:

₹125 × 18 = ₹2,250

However, this figure is only based on the reported grey-market premium and does not represent a guaranteed listing gain.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP Trend

Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium August 10, 2026 ₹807 ₹125 ₹932 15.49% August 9, 2026 ₹807 ₹132 ₹939 16.36% August 8, 2026 ₹807 ₹130 ₹937 16.11% August 7, 2026 ₹807 ₹180 ₹987 22.30% August 6, 2026 ₹807 ₹220 ₹1,027 27.26% August 5, 2026 ₹807 ₹170 ₹977 21.07%

The GMP has moderated considerably from ₹220 on August 6 to ₹125 on August 10.

This indicates that while the IPO continues to command a positive grey-market premium, the premium has weakened in the days leading up to and on the opening day of the issue.

Investors should remember that IPO GMP is unofficial, unregulated and highly volatile. It should not be used as the sole basis for an investment decision.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Subscription

The Molbio Diagnostics IPO subscription opened on August 10 and will close on August 12, 2026.

According to the data provided, the IPO had received 0.69 times subscription at around 2:30 PM on the opening day.

Investors should track the subscription levels across the QIB, NII and retail categories throughout the three-day bidding period. The final subscription figures can provide a clearer indication of demand for the issue.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The company has fixed the Molbio Diagnostics IPO price band at ₹768 to ₹807 per share.

The minimum application size is 18 shares.

At the upper price band, the minimum retail investment works out to:

18 × ₹807 = ₹14,526

Investors can apply for additional lots in multiples of 18 shares, subject to the applicable category-wise limits.

The IPO also includes a reservation of up to 20,520 shares for eligible employees, with an employee discount of ₹76 per share.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Issue Size

The total Molbio Diagnostics IPO size is approximately ₹939.70 crore.

The issue consists of:

Fresh Issue: 24,80,246 shares aggregating to ₹200 crore

24,80,246 shares aggregating to ₹200 crore Offer for Sale: 91,66,000 shares aggregating to ₹739.70 crore

91,66,000 shares aggregating to ₹739.70 crore Total Issue: 1,16,46,246 shares

A significant portion of the IPO is an OFS. Therefore, most of the proceeds from the issue will accrue to the selling shareholders rather than the company.

The fresh issue, on the other hand, will provide capital directly to Molbio Diagnostics for its stated purposes.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Shareholding

The company’s shareholding details provided for the IPO are:

Particulars Shares Pre-IPO Shareholding 11,27,59,750 shares Fresh Issue 24,80,246 shares Post-IPO Shareholding 11,52,39,996 shares

The fresh issue will increase the company’s post-IPO share capital.

About Molbio Diagnostics

Incorporated in October 2000, Molbio Diagnostics Limited is a molecular diagnostics company focused on point-of-care testing solutions for infectious and non-communicable diseases.

The company has developed its proprietary Truenat platform, a portable and battery-operated PCR-based molecular diagnostics system designed particularly for resource-limited settings.

The platform is designed to deliver molecular diagnostic results within approximately an hour, making it useful in settings where conventional laboratory infrastructure may not be readily available.

Molbio offers molecular testing solutions for more than 30 diseases through 43 diagnostic assays.

Its diagnostic portfolio includes tests related to:

Tuberculosis

COVID-19

HIV

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

HPV

The company has also expanded into areas such as radiology, digital pathology and breast health screening through subsidiaries and strategic collaborations.

Molbio Diagnostics’ Global Presence

Molbio has established a global presence, serving customers in more than 90 countries.

Its customer base includes:

Government health programmes

Diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals

Healthcare organizations

Institutional customers

The company’s international presence provides exposure to the growing demand for decentralized and point-of-care diagnostic testing.

Molbio operates six manufacturing facilities across India and had 1,225 permanent employees as of March 31, 2026.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO: Key Strengths

Proprietary Truenat Technology

Molbio’s Truenat platform is one of the company’s biggest competitive advantages. Its portable molecular diagnostic technology is designed to bring PCR-based testing closer to patients and healthcare providers.

Strong R&D Capabilities

The company has developed a substantial portfolio of patents and continues to invest in research and development.

Its in-house R&D capabilities support the development of new assays and diagnostic applications.

Global Presence

Molbio’s products are used in more than 90 countries, giving the company an international customer base and reducing dependence on a single geographic market.

Recurring Revenue Opportunity

The company’s business model includes diagnostic test kits and consumables, which can generate recurring demand as installed diagnostic systems are used for testing.

Expanding Diagnostics Portfolio

Beyond molecular diagnostics, the company has expanded into radiology, digital pathology and breast health screening through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships.

Molbio Diagnostics Financial Performance

Molbio Diagnostics reported strong growth across key financial metrics in FY2026.

Financial Metric FY2026 FY2025 FY2024 Total Income ₹1,455.17 Cr ₹1,027.94 Cr ₹840.66 Cr Profit After Tax ₹164.14 Cr ₹138.58 Cr ₹83.54 Cr EBITDA ₹328.24 Cr ₹256.64 Cr ₹185.09 Cr Net Worth ₹1,144.68 Cr ₹952.95 Cr ₹807.94 Cr Total Borrowings ₹412.64 Cr ₹123.16 Cr ₹174.58 Cr Assets ₹2,148.42 Cr ₹1,461.56 Cr ₹1,221.06 Cr

Revenue Growth

Total income increased from ₹1,027.94 crore in FY2025 to ₹1,455.17 crore in FY2026.

This represents year-on-year growth of approximately 42%.

Profit Growth

PAT increased from ₹138.58 crore to ₹164.14 crore during the same period, representing growth of approximately 18%.

The company has also recorded a significant increase in PAT compared with FY2024, when profit stood at ₹83.54 crore.

EBITDA Growth

EBITDA increased from ₹256.64 crore in FY2025 to ₹328.24 crore in FY2026.

The increase indicates continued operating growth alongside the company’s expansion in molecular diagnostics.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO: Use of Proceeds

The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.

IPO Object Estimated Amount R&D facility, Center of Excellence and connected office space ₹125.12 Cr Plant, machinery and equipment for Goa and Visakhapatnam units ₹80.81 Cr General corporate purposes Balance Total specified amount ₹205.93 Cr

R&D Facility and Center of Excellence

Approximately ₹125.12 crore is proposed to be used toward setting up infrastructure for a research and development facility, Center of Excellence and connected office space.

This investment could support Molbio’s product development and innovation pipeline.

Manufacturing Capacity

Around ₹80.81 crore is proposed for purchasing plant, machinery and other equipment for the company’s Goa Unit I, Goa Unit II and Visakhapatnam Unit.

The investment is expected to support manufacturing and operational capabilities.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO: Important Dates

The IPO timetable is as follows:

IPO Opens: August 10, 2026

August 10, 2026 IPO Closes: August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026 Allotment: August 13, 2026

August 13, 2026 Refund Initiation: August 14, 2026

August 14, 2026 Shares Credited to Demat: August 14, 2026

August 14, 2026 Tentative Listing: August 17, 2026

The shares are proposed to be listed on both NSE and BSE.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO: What Investors Should Watch

Strong Revenue Growth

The company’s 42% revenue growth in FY2026 is a major positive. Investors should assess whether this growth rate can be sustained over the long term.

Diagnostics Market Opportunity

The increasing demand for faster, accessible and decentralized diagnostic testing could provide a long-term growth opportunity for Molbio.

R&D Investment

The planned investment in an R&D facility and Center of Excellence could strengthen the company’s innovation pipeline.

Rising Borrowings

Total borrowings increased substantially from ₹123.16 crore in FY2025 to ₹412.64 crore in FY2026.

While the company’s net worth also increased, investors should monitor debt levels and cash flows going forward.

GMP Decline

The GMP has fallen from ₹220 on August 6 to ₹125 on August 10. Although the current GMP still indicates a premium, the downward trend highlights the volatility of grey-market sentiment.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO: Risks and Concerns

Increasing Debt

The company’s borrowings increased significantly in FY2026. Investors should examine the reasons behind the increase and the company’s ability to manage its debt.

Dependence on Diagnostics Technology

The company’s competitive position depends heavily on its technology, intellectual property, product development and ability to maintain regulatory approvals.

Regulatory Environment

Medical diagnostics is a highly regulated sector. Changes in healthcare regulations, product approvals or compliance requirements could affect operations.

Global Market Exposure

While the company’s presence across 90+ countries provides diversification, international operations can expose it to regulatory, currency and geopolitical risks.

GMP Is Not a Guaranteed Return

The current GMP of ₹125 suggests an indicative premium, but it does not guarantee that Molbio Diagnostics shares will list at ₹932.

Actual listing performance can differ materially from grey-market estimates.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO: Should You Apply?

The Molbio Diagnostics IPO offers exposure to the growing molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing market.

The company’s proprietary Truenat platform, global presence, R&D capabilities, recurring diagnostic consumables business and expansion into related healthcare segments are key strengths.

Financially, the company reported 42% revenue growth and 18% PAT growth in FY2026, while EBITDA increased to ₹328.24 crore.

However, investors should also consider the sharp increase in borrowings and the risks associated with the highly regulated healthcare and diagnostics industry.

The IPO’s substantial OFS component is another factor to consider, as ₹739.70 crore of the ₹939.70 crore issue represents shares being sold by existing shareholders.

Investors should evaluate the IPO based on valuation, financial performance, debt levels, competitive advantages, growth prospects and the long-term outlook for molecular diagnostics, rather than relying solely on the current GMP.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO: Key Takeaway

The Molbio Diagnostics IPO 2026 is a ₹939.70 crore book-building issue open for subscription from August 10 to August 12, 2026.

The IPO price band is ₹768 to ₹807 per share, with a lot size of 18 shares. Retail investors need ₹14,526 to apply for one lot at the upper price band.

The issue comprises a ₹200 crore fresh issue and a much larger ₹739.70 crore OFS.

Molbio’s strong position in molecular diagnostics, proprietary Truenat platform, global presence across 90+ countries and growing R&D capabilities make it an interesting company in India’s healthcare technology space.

Financial performance has also been strong, with total income increasing 42% and PAT rising 18% in FY2026.

The Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP stood at ₹125 on August 10, implying an estimated GMP-based listing price of ₹932 and a potential premium of 15.49% over the upper IPO price. However, GMP is unofficial and can change rapidly.

The IPO allotment is expected on August 13, shares are expected to be credited on August 14, and the tentative listing date is August 17, 2026, on NSE and BSE.

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