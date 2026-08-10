Molbio Diagnostics IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band, Lot Size, Subscription, Allotment, Financials and Listing Date

10 Aug 2026 , 03:48 PM
Molbio Diagnostics IPO opened for subscription on August 10, 2026, giving investors an opportunity to participate in one of India’s leading molecular diagnostics companies. The ₹939.70 crore public issue will remain open for bidding until August 12, 2026.
The Molbio Diagnostics IPO price band has been fixed at ₹768 to ₹807 per share, while the IPO lot size is 18 shares. Retail investors need a minimum investment of ₹14,526 at the upper price band.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 24,80,246 shares aggregating to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 91,66,000 shares aggregating to ₹739.70 crore.
Molbio Diagnostics shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date fixed for August 17, 2026.
The company has reported strong financial growth in FY2026, with revenue increasing 42% and profit after tax (PAT) rising 18% compared with FY2025. Its proprietary Truenat molecular diagnostics platform, global presence and focus on point-of-care testing are among the key factors attracting investor attention.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Name
|Molbio Diagnostics IPO
|IPO Opening Date
|August 10, 2026
|IPO Closing Date
|August 12, 2026
|Issue Size
|₹939.70 crore
|Fresh Issue
|₹200 crore
|Offer for Sale
|₹739.70 crore
|Price Band
|₹768 to ₹807 per share
|Face Value
|₹1 per share
|Lot Size
|18 shares
|Minimum Retail Investment
|₹14,526
|Employee Reservation
|Up to 20,520 shares
|Employee Discount
|₹76 per share
|Issue Type
|Bookbuilding IPO
|Listing
|NSE and BSE
|Allotment Date
|August 13, 2026
|Refund Date
|August 14, 2026
|Demat Credit
|August 14, 2026
|Tentative Listing Date
|August 17, 2026
|Lead Manager
|Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd.
|Registrar
|Kfin Technologies Ltd.
The Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today, August 10, 2026, is ₹125, according to the GMP data provided.
At the upper IPO price of ₹807, a GMP of ₹125 indicates an estimated grey-market price of approximately ₹932 per share.
This represents an indicative premium of around 15.49% over the upper end of the IPO price band.
For one retail lot of 18 shares, the GMP-based indicative gain would be:
₹125 × 18 = ₹2,250
However, this figure is only based on the reported grey-market premium and does not represent a guaranteed listing gain.
|Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Premium
|August 10, 2026
|₹807
|₹125
|₹932
|15.49%
|August 9, 2026
|₹807
|₹132
|₹939
|16.36%
|August 8, 2026
|₹807
|₹130
|₹937
|16.11%
|August 7, 2026
|₹807
|₹180
|₹987
|22.30%
|August 6, 2026
|₹807
|₹220
|₹1,027
|27.26%
|August 5, 2026
|₹807
|₹170
|₹977
|21.07%
The GMP has moderated considerably from ₹220 on August 6 to ₹125 on August 10.
This indicates that while the IPO continues to command a positive grey-market premium, the premium has weakened in the days leading up to and on the opening day of the issue.
Investors should remember that IPO GMP is unofficial, unregulated and highly volatile. It should not be used as the sole basis for an investment decision.
The Molbio Diagnostics IPO subscription opened on August 10 and will close on August 12, 2026.
According to the data provided, the IPO had received 0.69 times subscription at around 2:30 PM on the opening day.
Investors should track the subscription levels across the QIB, NII and retail categories throughout the three-day bidding period. The final subscription figures can provide a clearer indication of demand for the issue.
The company has fixed the Molbio Diagnostics IPO price band at ₹768 to ₹807 per share.
The minimum application size is 18 shares.
At the upper price band, the minimum retail investment works out to:
18 × ₹807 = ₹14,526
Investors can apply for additional lots in multiples of 18 shares, subject to the applicable category-wise limits.
The IPO also includes a reservation of up to 20,520 shares for eligible employees, with an employee discount of ₹76 per share.
The total Molbio Diagnostics IPO size is approximately ₹939.70 crore.
The issue consists of:
A significant portion of the IPO is an OFS. Therefore, most of the proceeds from the issue will accrue to the selling shareholders rather than the company.
The fresh issue, on the other hand, will provide capital directly to Molbio Diagnostics for its stated purposes.
The company’s shareholding details provided for the IPO are:
|Particulars
|Shares
|Pre-IPO Shareholding
|11,27,59,750 shares
|Fresh Issue
|24,80,246 shares
|Post-IPO Shareholding
|11,52,39,996 shares
The fresh issue will increase the company’s post-IPO share capital.
Incorporated in October 2000, Molbio Diagnostics Limited is a molecular diagnostics company focused on point-of-care testing solutions for infectious and non-communicable diseases.
The company has developed its proprietary Truenat platform, a portable and battery-operated PCR-based molecular diagnostics system designed particularly for resource-limited settings.
The platform is designed to deliver molecular diagnostic results within approximately an hour, making it useful in settings where conventional laboratory infrastructure may not be readily available.
Molbio offers molecular testing solutions for more than 30 diseases through 43 diagnostic assays.
Its diagnostic portfolio includes tests related to:
The company has also expanded into areas such as radiology, digital pathology and breast health screening through subsidiaries and strategic collaborations.
Molbio has established a global presence, serving customers in more than 90 countries.
Its customer base includes:
The company’s international presence provides exposure to the growing demand for decentralized and point-of-care diagnostic testing.
Molbio operates six manufacturing facilities across India and had 1,225 permanent employees as of March 31, 2026.
Molbio’s Truenat platform is one of the company’s biggest competitive advantages. Its portable molecular diagnostic technology is designed to bring PCR-based testing closer to patients and healthcare providers.
The company has developed a substantial portfolio of patents and continues to invest in research and development.
Its in-house R&D capabilities support the development of new assays and diagnostic applications.
Molbio’s products are used in more than 90 countries, giving the company an international customer base and reducing dependence on a single geographic market.
The company’s business model includes diagnostic test kits and consumables, which can generate recurring demand as installed diagnostic systems are used for testing.
Beyond molecular diagnostics, the company has expanded into radiology, digital pathology and breast health screening through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships.
Molbio Diagnostics reported strong growth across key financial metrics in FY2026.
|Financial Metric
|FY2026
|FY2025
|FY2024
|Total Income
|₹1,455.17 Cr
|₹1,027.94 Cr
|₹840.66 Cr
|Profit After Tax
|₹164.14 Cr
|₹138.58 Cr
|₹83.54 Cr
|EBITDA
|₹328.24 Cr
|₹256.64 Cr
|₹185.09 Cr
|Net Worth
|₹1,144.68 Cr
|₹952.95 Cr
|₹807.94 Cr
|Total Borrowings
|₹412.64 Cr
|₹123.16 Cr
|₹174.58 Cr
|Assets
|₹2,148.42 Cr
|₹1,461.56 Cr
|₹1,221.06 Cr
Total income increased from ₹1,027.94 crore in FY2025 to ₹1,455.17 crore in FY2026.
This represents year-on-year growth of approximately 42%.
PAT increased from ₹138.58 crore to ₹164.14 crore during the same period, representing growth of approximately 18%.
The company has also recorded a significant increase in PAT compared with FY2024, when profit stood at ₹83.54 crore.
EBITDA increased from ₹256.64 crore in FY2025 to ₹328.24 crore in FY2026.
The increase indicates continued operating growth alongside the company’s expansion in molecular diagnostics.
The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.
|IPO Object
|Estimated Amount
|R&D facility, Center of Excellence and connected office space
|₹125.12 Cr
|Plant, machinery and equipment for Goa and Visakhapatnam units
|₹80.81 Cr
|General corporate purposes
|Balance
|Total specified amount
|₹205.93 Cr
Approximately ₹125.12 crore is proposed to be used toward setting up infrastructure for a research and development facility, Center of Excellence and connected office space.
This investment could support Molbio’s product development and innovation pipeline.
Around ₹80.81 crore is proposed for purchasing plant, machinery and other equipment for the company’s Goa Unit I, Goa Unit II and Visakhapatnam Unit.
The investment is expected to support manufacturing and operational capabilities.
The IPO timetable is as follows:
The shares are proposed to be listed on both NSE and BSE.
The company’s 42% revenue growth in FY2026 is a major positive. Investors should assess whether this growth rate can be sustained over the long term.
The increasing demand for faster, accessible and decentralized diagnostic testing could provide a long-term growth opportunity for Molbio.
The planned investment in an R&D facility and Center of Excellence could strengthen the company’s innovation pipeline.
Total borrowings increased substantially from ₹123.16 crore in FY2025 to ₹412.64 crore in FY2026.
While the company’s net worth also increased, investors should monitor debt levels and cash flows going forward.
The GMP has fallen from ₹220 on August 6 to ₹125 on August 10. Although the current GMP still indicates a premium, the downward trend highlights the volatility of grey-market sentiment.
The company’s borrowings increased significantly in FY2026. Investors should examine the reasons behind the increase and the company’s ability to manage its debt.
The company’s competitive position depends heavily on its technology, intellectual property, product development and ability to maintain regulatory approvals.
Medical diagnostics is a highly regulated sector. Changes in healthcare regulations, product approvals or compliance requirements could affect operations.
While the company’s presence across 90+ countries provides diversification, international operations can expose it to regulatory, currency and geopolitical risks.
The current GMP of ₹125 suggests an indicative premium, but it does not guarantee that Molbio Diagnostics shares will list at ₹932.
Actual listing performance can differ materially from grey-market estimates.
The Molbio Diagnostics IPO offers exposure to the growing molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing market.
The company’s proprietary Truenat platform, global presence, R&D capabilities, recurring diagnostic consumables business and expansion into related healthcare segments are key strengths.
Financially, the company reported 42% revenue growth and 18% PAT growth in FY2026, while EBITDA increased to ₹328.24 crore.
However, investors should also consider the sharp increase in borrowings and the risks associated with the highly regulated healthcare and diagnostics industry.
The IPO’s substantial OFS component is another factor to consider, as ₹739.70 crore of the ₹939.70 crore issue represents shares being sold by existing shareholders.
Investors should evaluate the IPO based on valuation, financial performance, debt levels, competitive advantages, growth prospects and the long-term outlook for molecular diagnostics, rather than relying solely on the current GMP.
The Molbio Diagnostics IPO 2026 is a ₹939.70 crore book-building issue open for subscription from August 10 to August 12, 2026.
The IPO price band is ₹768 to ₹807 per share, with a lot size of 18 shares. Retail investors need ₹14,526 to apply for one lot at the upper price band.
The issue comprises a ₹200 crore fresh issue and a much larger ₹739.70 crore OFS.
Molbio’s strong position in molecular diagnostics, proprietary Truenat platform, global presence across 90+ countries and growing R&D capabilities make it an interesting company in India’s healthcare technology space.
Financial performance has also been strong, with total income increasing 42% and PAT rising 18% in FY2026.
The Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP stood at ₹125 on August 10, implying an estimated GMP-based listing price of ₹932 and a potential premium of 15.49% over the upper IPO price. However, GMP is unofficial and can change rapidly.
The IPO allotment is expected on August 13, shares are expected to be credited on August 14, and the tentative listing date is August 17, 2026, on NSE and BSE.
Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing
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