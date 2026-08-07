Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

7 Aug 2026 , 03:31 PM
Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv shares witnessed a sharp decline in today’s trading session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a draft proposal that could significantly impact the business models of several non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The proposal has raised concerns about future loan growth, profitability, and asset quality, leading to heavy selling in both stocks.
The primary trigger behind the decline is the RBI’s draft guidelines proposing restrictions on revolving credit facilities offered by NBFCs.
Under the proposal:
Although the proposal is still under consultation and has not yet become regulation, investors reacted negatively due to its potential impact on Bajaj Finance’s business.
Bajaj Finance has built a sizable portfolio around Flexi Loans and Flexi Hybrid Loans, which allow borrowers to withdraw repaid amounts without applying for a fresh loan.
If the RBI implements the proposal largely in its current form:
Since these products contribute meaningfully to the company’s lending franchise, the market priced in the possibility of slower future earnings growth.
Several brokerages believe the proposal could have a meaningful impact on NBFCs with revolving credit exposure.
Bernstein believes the proposal is broadly negative for the NBFC sector and highlights:
According to IIFL:
The brokerage expects pressure on:
The stock witnessed heavy selling throughout the session.
|Particulars
|Value
|Previous Close
|₹1,144.80
|Opening Price
|₹1,113.00
|Day High
|₹1,113.00
|Day Low
|₹1,074.50
|Intraday Decline
|Approximately 6.1%
|Closing Level
|Around ₹1,081
The sharp decline reflects investor concerns over future earnings rather than any immediate deterioration in the company’s financial performance.
Although the RBI’s proposal directly impacts Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv also declined because Bajaj Finance is its largest and most valuable subsidiary.
Any potential slowdown in Bajaj Finance’s earnings growth is expected to affect Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated valuation, prompting investors to sell both stocks.
|Particulars
|Value
|Previous Close
|₹2,086.00
|Opening Price
|₹2,050.00
|Day High
|₹2,050.00
|Day Low
|₹1,988.00
|Intraday Decline
|Around 4.7%
The next few weeks will be crucial for the sector.
Key factors to monitor include:
At present, the RBI’s proposal remains a draft and is not yet a final regulation. The final framework could change after stakeholder consultations.
If implemented substantially as proposed, NBFCs with significant revolving credit exposure may experience:
However, Bajaj Finance remains one of India’s leading NBFCs with a diversified lending portfolio, strong execution capabilities, and a proven track record of adapting to regulatory changes. The long-term impact will largely depend on the final RBI guidelines and how effectively the company restructures its lending products.
The sharp decline in Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv shares was driven by investor concerns over the RBI’s draft proposal restricting revolving credit facilities for NBFCs. While the proposal has not yet become law, the market has reacted to the possibility of slower growth, lower profitability, and increased uncertainty.
As the consultation period progresses, investors will closely track regulatory developments, management commentary, and any changes to the draft before assessing the full impact on the sector.
Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing
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