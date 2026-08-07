Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv shares witnessed a sharp decline in today’s trading session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a draft proposal that could significantly impact the business models of several non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The proposal has raised concerns about future loan growth, profitability, and asset quality, leading to heavy selling in both stocks.

Why Did Bajaj Finance Shares Fall Today?

The primary trigger behind the decline is the RBI’s draft guidelines proposing restrictions on revolving credit facilities offered by NBFCs.

Under the proposal:

Most NBFCs will not be allowed to offer revolving credit facilities .

. Only NBFCs issuing credit cards will be exempt from the restriction.

will be exempt from the restriction. The RBI has invited industry feedback on the draft until August 28, 2026, after which the final guidelines may be issued.

Although the proposal is still under consultation and has not yet become regulation, investors reacted negatively due to its potential impact on Bajaj Finance’s business.

Why Is Bajaj Finance More Exposed?

Bajaj Finance has built a sizable portfolio around Flexi Loans and Flexi Hybrid Loans, which allow borrowers to withdraw repaid amounts without applying for a fresh loan.

If the RBI implements the proposal largely in its current form:

Flexi Loan products may require significant restructuring.

Customer convenience could reduce.

Loan disbursement growth may slow.

Fee income and interest margins could come under pressure.

Since these products contribute meaningfully to the company’s lending franchise, the market priced in the possibility of slower future earnings growth.

Brokerages Flag Growth and Profitability Risks

Several brokerages believe the proposal could have a meaningful impact on NBFCs with revolving credit exposure.

Bernstein’s View

Bernstein believes the proposal is broadly negative for the NBFC sector and highlights:

Asset quality risks could be more significant than growth concerns.

Borrowers who relied on revolving credit flexibility may face repayment stress.

Over time, demand could shift toward conventional term loans.

IIFL’s Assessment

According to IIFL:

Nearly 15% of Bajaj Finance’s consolidated Assets Under Management (AUM) could be impacted.

could be impacted. Around 20% of standalone AUM is linked to products affected by the proposal.

The brokerage expects pressure on:

Loan growth

Profitability

Fee income

Customer retention

Bajaj Finance Share Price Performance

The stock witnessed heavy selling throughout the session.

Particulars Value Previous Close ₹1,144.80 Opening Price ₹1,113.00 Day High ₹1,113.00 Day Low ₹1,074.50 Intraday Decline Approximately 6.1% Closing Level Around ₹1,081

The sharp decline reflects investor concerns over future earnings rather than any immediate deterioration in the company’s financial performance.

Why Did Bajaj Finserv Also Fall?

Although the RBI’s proposal directly impacts Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv also declined because Bajaj Finance is its largest and most valuable subsidiary.

Any potential slowdown in Bajaj Finance’s earnings growth is expected to affect Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated valuation, prompting investors to sell both stocks.

Bajaj Finserv Price Performance

Particulars Value Previous Close ₹2,086.00 Opening Price ₹2,050.00 Day High ₹2,050.00 Day Low ₹1,988.00 Intraday Decline Around 4.7%

Key Developments Investors Should Watch

The next few weeks will be crucial for the sector.

Key factors to monitor include:

August 28, 2026 – Deadline for industry feedback on the RBI draft.

– Deadline for industry feedback on the RBI draft. Whether the RBI modifies the proposal before issuing the final regulations.

Bajaj Finance’s strategy to redesign its Flexi Loan products.

Management commentary on the potential financial impact.

Future guidance on loan growth and profitability.

Is This a Long-Term Concern?

At present, the RBI’s proposal remains a draft and is not yet a final regulation. The final framework could change after stakeholder consultations.

If implemented substantially as proposed, NBFCs with significant revolving credit exposure may experience:

Slower loan growth

Lower fee income

Pressure on net interest margins

Changes in product offerings

However, Bajaj Finance remains one of India’s leading NBFCs with a diversified lending portfolio, strong execution capabilities, and a proven track record of adapting to regulatory changes. The long-term impact will largely depend on the final RBI guidelines and how effectively the company restructures its lending products.

Conclusion

The sharp decline in Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv shares was driven by investor concerns over the RBI’s draft proposal restricting revolving credit facilities for NBFCs. While the proposal has not yet become law, the market has reacted to the possibility of slower growth, lower profitability, and increased uncertainty.

As the consultation period progresses, investors will closely track regulatory developments, management commentary, and any changes to the draft before assessing the full impact on the sector.