iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

7 Aug 2026 , 03:58 PM

Hindalco Industries delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of financial year 2027, reporting record quarterly revenue, EBITDA, and net profit. The company’s consolidated net profit jumped 75% year-on-year (YoY), supported by higher aluminium prices, strong performance from its India aluminium business, and improving operational performance at Novelis.

Following the strong earnings performance, Hindalco shares gained over 3% on the NSE, reflecting positive investor sentiment around the company’s growth outlook.

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Financial Performance

Hindalco reported a significant improvement across key financial metrics:

Particulars Q1 FY27 Performance YoY Growth
Net Profit ₹7,013 crore +75%
Revenue ₹84,825 crore +32%
EBITDA ₹14,989 crore +73%

The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT), highlighting strong operational execution and favourable commodity market conditions.

Aluminium Prices Boost Earnings

The biggest growth driver during the quarter was the strong performance of Hindalco’s aluminium business.

Higher aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME), driven by global supply disruptions, improved realisations and supported profitability for the company’s upstream aluminium operations.

The India aluminium business delivered a record quarterly performance, with upstream operations reporting the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA.

Downstream Aluminium Business Shows Strong Growth

Hindalco’s downstream aluminium segment also delivered improved performance.

Key highlights:

  • Downstream sales increased to 104 KT, up 3% YoY.
  • Revenue increased 46% YoY to ₹4,889 crore.
  • EBITDA reached a record ₹298 crore, up 30% YoY.
  • EBITDA per tonne improved 15% to $303.

The improvement was driven by a better product mix and increased contribution from premium value-added products.

Copper Business Delivers Record EBITDA

Hindalco’s copper business also reported a strong quarter despite a planned smelter maintenance shutdown.

Key highlights:

  • Revenue increased 16% YoY to ₹17,232 crore.
  • EBITDA reached a record ₹918 crore.
  • Higher by-product realisations, especially sulphuric acid prices, supported profitability.

However, copper metal sales declined 16%, while CCR sales declined 8% during the quarter.

Novelis Recovery Supports Consolidated Performance

Novelis, Hindalco’s global aluminium rolling and recycling subsidiary, showed operational improvement during the quarter.

Key developments:

  • The Oswego hot mill restarted operations in June and is gradually ramping up production.
  • The business achieved more than $225 million in annualised cost savings.
  • The Bay Minette aluminium rolling and recycling facility in the US remains on track to begin shipments in Q1 FY28.

The recovery at Novelis has been a key factor supporting investor confidence in Hindalco’s future earnings growth.

Capacity Expansion Strengthens Long-Term Growth Outlook

Hindalco continued to expand its manufacturing capabilities during the quarter.

Major developments include:

  • Commissioning of an Aluminium Battery Foil plant at Aditya.
  • Commissioning of a Coated AC Fins plant at Taloja.
  • Ramp-up of the Flat Rolled Products (FRP) plant.
  • Copper and e-waste recycling project expected to be commissioned in FY27.

These projects are expected to improve Hindalco’s presence in high-growth segments and strengthen its value-added product portfolio.

Sustainability Initiatives Continue

Hindalco highlighted continued progress on sustainability initiatives during the quarter.

Key achievements:

  • Commissioned a 65 MW 24×7 captive renewable energy plant, the first of its kind for an Indian aluminium producer.
  • Achieved 80% waste utilisation.
  • Increased water recycling to 29%.
  • Planted 80,000 saplings during the quarter.
  • Continued biodiversity conservation initiatives.

Hindalco Share Price Performance Today

Hindalco shares ended higher after the strong quarterly performance.

Particulars Price
Previous Close ₹1,027.00
Open ₹1,017.00
Day High ₹1,059.60
Day Low ₹1,017.00
Closing Price ₹1,059.60
Gain ₹32.60 (+3.17%)

Why Did Hindalco Stock Rise Today?

The stock gained as investors reacted positively to the company’s strong financial performance and improved outlook.

Key factors supporting the rally:

  • Record quarterly earnings exceeded market expectations.
  • Higher aluminium prices improved margins.
  • Strong India aluminium operations delivered record EBITDA.
  • Novelis recovery and cost optimisation improved profitability.
  • Expansion projects strengthened long-term growth visibility.
  • Strong copper business performance added to overall earnings momentum.

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Outlook

Hindalco enters FY27 with strong operational momentum. The combination of favourable aluminium prices, improving Novelis performance, expansion of value-added products, and ongoing cost optimisation provides a positive earnings outlook.

However, investors will continue to monitor:

  • Aluminium price trends.
  • Global commodity demand.
  • Novelis ramp-up progress.
  • Execution of expansion projects.
  • Global economic conditions affecting metal demand.

Conclusion

Hindalco’s Q1 FY27 results underline a strong start to the financial year, with record revenue, EBITDA, and profitability. The company’s India aluminium business delivered exceptional performance, while Novelis showed signs of recovery through operational improvements and cost savings.

With capacity expansion underway and supportive aluminium market conditions, Hindalco remains well-positioned for continued growth. The positive stock market reaction reflects investor confidence in the company’s earnings momentum and long-term strategy

Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing

Related Tags

  • #AdityaBirlaGroup
  • #AluminiumIndustry
  • #CommodityStocks
  • #EarningsUpdate
  • #HindalcoQ1FY27
  • #MarketNews
  • #MetalStocks
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:58 PM
Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:31 PM
Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|12:25 PM
Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:49 PM
Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:26 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.