Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

7 Aug 2026 , 03:58 PM
Hindalco Industries delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of financial year 2027, reporting record quarterly revenue, EBITDA, and net profit. The company’s consolidated net profit jumped 75% year-on-year (YoY), supported by higher aluminium prices, strong performance from its India aluminium business, and improving operational performance at Novelis.
Following the strong earnings performance, Hindalco shares gained over 3% on the NSE, reflecting positive investor sentiment around the company’s growth outlook.
Hindalco reported a significant improvement across key financial metrics:
|Particulars
|Q1 FY27 Performance
|YoY Growth
|Net Profit
|₹7,013 crore
|+75%
|Revenue
|₹84,825 crore
|+32%
|EBITDA
|₹14,989 crore
|+73%
The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT), highlighting strong operational execution and favourable commodity market conditions.
The biggest growth driver during the quarter was the strong performance of Hindalco’s aluminium business.
Higher aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME), driven by global supply disruptions, improved realisations and supported profitability for the company’s upstream aluminium operations.
The India aluminium business delivered a record quarterly performance, with upstream operations reporting the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA.
Hindalco’s downstream aluminium segment also delivered improved performance.
Key highlights:
The improvement was driven by a better product mix and increased contribution from premium value-added products.
Hindalco’s copper business also reported a strong quarter despite a planned smelter maintenance shutdown.
Key highlights:
However, copper metal sales declined 16%, while CCR sales declined 8% during the quarter.
Novelis, Hindalco’s global aluminium rolling and recycling subsidiary, showed operational improvement during the quarter.
Key developments:
The recovery at Novelis has been a key factor supporting investor confidence in Hindalco’s future earnings growth.
Hindalco continued to expand its manufacturing capabilities during the quarter.
Major developments include:
These projects are expected to improve Hindalco’s presence in high-growth segments and strengthen its value-added product portfolio.
Hindalco highlighted continued progress on sustainability initiatives during the quarter.
Key achievements:
Hindalco shares ended higher after the strong quarterly performance.
|Particulars
|Price
|Previous Close
|₹1,027.00
|Open
|₹1,017.00
|Day High
|₹1,059.60
|Day Low
|₹1,017.00
|Closing Price
|₹1,059.60
|Gain
|₹32.60 (+3.17%)
The stock gained as investors reacted positively to the company’s strong financial performance and improved outlook.
Key factors supporting the rally:
Hindalco enters FY27 with strong operational momentum. The combination of favourable aluminium prices, improving Novelis performance, expansion of value-added products, and ongoing cost optimisation provides a positive earnings outlook.
However, investors will continue to monitor:
Hindalco’s Q1 FY27 results underline a strong start to the financial year, with record revenue, EBITDA, and profitability. The company’s India aluminium business delivered exceptional performance, while Novelis showed signs of recovery through operational improvements and cost savings.
With capacity expansion underway and supportive aluminium market conditions, Hindalco remains well-positioned for continued growth. The positive stock market reaction reflects investor confidence in the company’s earnings momentum and long-term strategy
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