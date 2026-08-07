Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Hindalco Industries delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of financial year 2027, reporting record quarterly revenue, EBITDA, and net profit. The company’s consolidated net profit jumped 75% year-on-year (YoY), supported by higher aluminium prices, strong performance from its India aluminium business, and improving operational performance at Novelis.

Following the strong earnings performance, Hindalco shares gained over 3% on the NSE, reflecting positive investor sentiment around the company’s growth outlook.

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Financial Performance

Hindalco reported a significant improvement across key financial metrics:

Particulars Q1 FY27 Performance YoY Growth Net Profit ₹7,013 crore +75% Revenue ₹84,825 crore +32% EBITDA ₹14,989 crore +73%

The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT), highlighting strong operational execution and favourable commodity market conditions.

Aluminium Prices Boost Earnings

The biggest growth driver during the quarter was the strong performance of Hindalco’s aluminium business.

Higher aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME), driven by global supply disruptions, improved realisations and supported profitability for the company’s upstream aluminium operations.

The India aluminium business delivered a record quarterly performance, with upstream operations reporting the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA.

Downstream Aluminium Business Shows Strong Growth

Hindalco’s downstream aluminium segment also delivered improved performance.

Key highlights:

Downstream sales increased to 104 KT , up 3% YoY .

, up . Revenue increased 46% YoY to ₹4,889 crore .

to . EBITDA reached a record ₹298 crore , up 30% YoY .

, up . EBITDA per tonne improved 15% to $303.

The improvement was driven by a better product mix and increased contribution from premium value-added products.

Copper Business Delivers Record EBITDA

Hindalco’s copper business also reported a strong quarter despite a planned smelter maintenance shutdown.

Key highlights:

Revenue increased 16% YoY to ₹17,232 crore .

to . EBITDA reached a record ₹918 crore .

. Higher by-product realisations, especially sulphuric acid prices, supported profitability.

However, copper metal sales declined 16%, while CCR sales declined 8% during the quarter.

Novelis Recovery Supports Consolidated Performance

Novelis, Hindalco’s global aluminium rolling and recycling subsidiary, showed operational improvement during the quarter.

Key developments:

The Oswego hot mill restarted operations in June and is gradually ramping up production.

restarted operations in June and is gradually ramping up production. The business achieved more than $225 million in annualised cost savings .

. The Bay Minette aluminium rolling and recycling facility in the US remains on track to begin shipments in Q1 FY28.

The recovery at Novelis has been a key factor supporting investor confidence in Hindalco’s future earnings growth.

Capacity Expansion Strengthens Long-Term Growth Outlook

Hindalco continued to expand its manufacturing capabilities during the quarter.

Major developments include:

Commissioning of an Aluminium Battery Foil plant at Aditya.

at Aditya. Commissioning of a Coated AC Fins plant at Taloja.

at Taloja. Ramp-up of the Flat Rolled Products (FRP) plant.

Copper and e-waste recycling project expected to be commissioned in FY27.

These projects are expected to improve Hindalco’s presence in high-growth segments and strengthen its value-added product portfolio.

Sustainability Initiatives Continue

Hindalco highlighted continued progress on sustainability initiatives during the quarter.

Key achievements:

Commissioned a 65 MW 24×7 captive renewable energy plant , the first of its kind for an Indian aluminium producer.

, the first of its kind for an Indian aluminium producer. Achieved 80% waste utilisation .

. Increased water recycling to 29% .

. Planted 80,000 saplings during the quarter.

during the quarter. Continued biodiversity conservation initiatives.

Hindalco Share Price Performance Today

Hindalco shares ended higher after the strong quarterly performance.

Particulars Price Previous Close ₹1,027.00 Open ₹1,017.00 Day High ₹1,059.60 Day Low ₹1,017.00 Closing Price ₹1,059.60 Gain ₹32.60 (+3.17%)

Why Did Hindalco Stock Rise Today?

The stock gained as investors reacted positively to the company’s strong financial performance and improved outlook.

Key factors supporting the rally:

Record quarterly earnings exceeded market expectations.

Higher aluminium prices improved margins.

Strong India aluminium operations delivered record EBITDA.

Novelis recovery and cost optimisation improved profitability.

Expansion projects strengthened long-term growth visibility.

Strong copper business performance added to overall earnings momentum.

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Outlook

Hindalco enters FY27 with strong operational momentum. The combination of favourable aluminium prices, improving Novelis performance, expansion of value-added products, and ongoing cost optimisation provides a positive earnings outlook.

However, investors will continue to monitor:

Aluminium price trends.

Global commodity demand.

Novelis ramp-up progress.

Execution of expansion projects.

Global economic conditions affecting metal demand.

Conclusion

Hindalco’s Q1 FY27 results underline a strong start to the financial year, with record revenue, EBITDA, and profitability. The company’s India aluminium business delivered exceptional performance, while Novelis showed signs of recovery through operational improvements and cost savings.

With capacity expansion underway and supportive aluminium market conditions, Hindalco remains well-positioned for continued growth. The positive stock market reaction reflects investor confidence in the company’s earnings momentum and long-term strategy