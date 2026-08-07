Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

The Leap India IPO GMP today is ₹16, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹175 against the IPO upper price band of ₹159. Based on the current Grey Market Premium (GMP), the expected listing gain stands at approximately 10.06%, although GMP is unofficial and may change depending on market sentiment.

While the GMP continues to remain positive, the subscription numbers on the opening day suggest that investor participation has been relatively subdued so far. Investors should keep track of both the Grey Market Premium and subscription trends before making investment decisions.

Leap India IPO GMP Today

Particulars Details IPO Price ₹159 per share Latest GMP ₹16 Estimated Listing Price ₹175 Expected Listing Gain 10.06% Last Updated 7 August 2026, 11:29 AM

Disclaimer: Grey Market Premium (GMP) is an unofficial market indicator and should not be considered the sole basis for investment decisions.

Leap India IPO GMP Trend

The Grey Market Premium has witnessed significant fluctuations over the past few days.

Date GMP Estimated Listing Gain 7 Aug 2026 ₹16 10.06% 6 Aug 2026 ₹19.5 12.26% 5 Aug 2026 ₹3 1.89% 4 Aug 2026 ₹3 1.89% 3 Aug 2026 ₹4 2.52% 2 Aug 2026 ₹8 N/A

The GMP reached a recent high of ₹19.5 before moderating to ₹16 on the opening day of the issue. Such movements are common in the grey market as investor sentiment changes.

Leap India IPO Subscription Status Today

As of the latest update, the IPO has been subscribed 0.04 times overall.

Category Subscription QIB 0.00x NII 0.03x ├─ Small NII 0.06x └─ Big NII 0.01x Retail Investors (RII) 0.06x Employees 0.54x Overall 0.04x

The retail portion has been subscribed 0.06x, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are yet to participate significantly. Employee participation remains comparatively stronger at 0.54x.

What Does the Current GMP Indicate?

A Grey Market Premium of ₹16 suggests that the market currently expects the shares to list above the issue price. However, GMP reflects only informal market demand and can change rapidly before listing.

Actual listing performance depends on several factors, including:

Final IPO subscription across investor categories

Institutional investor participation

Overall stock market conditions

Company fundamentals

Investor sentiment on listing day

Should Investors Rely on GMP?

While many investors monitor the Leap India IPO GMP today, it should be treated only as one indicator. GMP is not regulated and does not guarantee listing gains or losses.

Before investing, investors should also evaluate:

Company financial performance

Industry outlook

Valuation compared with listed peers

Growth prospects

Risk factors mentioned in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP)

Leap India IPO: Key Highlights

IPO Price: ₹159 per share

₹159 per share Latest GMP: ₹16

₹16 Estimated Listing Price: ₹175

₹175 Estimated Listing Gain: 10.06%

10.06% Overall Subscription: 0.04x

0.04x Retail Subscription: 0.06x

0.06x Employee Subscription: 0.54x

Conclusion

The Leap India IPO GMP today remains positive at ₹16, indicating an estimated listing gain of around 10%. However, the IPO has witnessed a relatively slow start in terms of subscription, particularly from institutional investors. As the subscription period progresses, investor participation and GMP movements will remain key indicators to watch.

Investors should combine GMP trends with subscription data, company fundamentals, and overall market conditions before making any investment decision.