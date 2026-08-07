Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

7 Aug 2026 , 12:25 PM
The Leap India IPO GMP today is ₹16, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹175 against the IPO upper price band of ₹159. Based on the current Grey Market Premium (GMP), the expected listing gain stands at approximately 10.06%, although GMP is unofficial and may change depending on market sentiment.
While the GMP continues to remain positive, the subscription numbers on the opening day suggest that investor participation has been relatively subdued so far. Investors should keep track of both the Grey Market Premium and subscription trends before making investment decisions.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Price
|₹159 per share
|Latest GMP
|₹16
|Estimated Listing Price
|₹175
|Expected Listing Gain
|10.06%
|Last Updated
|7 August 2026, 11:29 AM
Disclaimer: Grey Market Premium (GMP) is an unofficial market indicator and should not be considered the sole basis for investment decisions.
The Grey Market Premium has witnessed significant fluctuations over the past few days.
|Date
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Gain
|7 Aug 2026
|₹16
|10.06%
|6 Aug 2026
|₹19.5
|12.26%
|5 Aug 2026
|₹3
|1.89%
|4 Aug 2026
|₹3
|1.89%
|3 Aug 2026
|₹4
|2.52%
|2 Aug 2026
|₹8
|N/A
The GMP reached a recent high of ₹19.5 before moderating to ₹16 on the opening day of the issue. Such movements are common in the grey market as investor sentiment changes.
As of the latest update, the IPO has been subscribed 0.04 times overall.
|Category
|Subscription
|QIB
|0.00x
|NII
|0.03x
|├─ Small NII
|0.06x
|└─ Big NII
|0.01x
|Retail Investors (RII)
|0.06x
|Employees
|0.54x
|Overall
|0.04x
The retail portion has been subscribed 0.06x, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are yet to participate significantly. Employee participation remains comparatively stronger at 0.54x.
A Grey Market Premium of ₹16 suggests that the market currently expects the shares to list above the issue price. However, GMP reflects only informal market demand and can change rapidly before listing.
Actual listing performance depends on several factors, including:
While many investors monitor the Leap India IPO GMP today, it should be treated only as one indicator. GMP is not regulated and does not guarantee listing gains or losses.
Before investing, investors should also evaluate:
The Leap India IPO GMP today remains positive at ₹16, indicating an estimated listing gain of around 10%. However, the IPO has witnessed a relatively slow start in terms of subscription, particularly from institutional investors. As the subscription period progresses, investor participation and GMP movements will remain key indicators to watch.
Investors should combine GMP trends with subscription data, company fundamentals, and overall market conditions before making any investment decision.
Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing.
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