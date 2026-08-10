Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Opens Tomorrow: Check GMP Today, Price Band, Lot Size, Allotment, Financials and Listing Date

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO is set to open for subscription on August 11, 2026, offering investors an opportunity to participate in one of India’s rapidly growing packaged food and value-added dairy companies. The ₹1,553 crore IPO will remain open until August 13, 2026.

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO price band has been fixed at ₹133 to ₹140 per share, while the IPO lot size is 107 shares. Retail investors need a minimum investment of ₹14,980 at the upper price band.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 10.20 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,428 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.89 crore shares aggregating to ₹125 crore.

Milky Mist Dairy Food shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date fixed for August 18, 2026.

The company has reported strong financial growth, with revenue rising 34% and profit after tax (PAT) jumping 176% in FY2026 compared with FY2025. However, investors should also note the company’s relatively high debt levels while evaluating the IPO.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO: Key Details

Particulars Details IPO Name Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO IPO Opening Date August 11, 2026 IPO Closing Date August 13, 2026 Issue Size ₹1,553 crore Fresh Issue ₹1,428 crore Offer for Sale ₹125 crore Price Band ₹133 to ₹140 per share Face Value ₹2 per share Lot Size 107 shares Minimum Retail Investment ₹14,980 Employee Discount ₹13 per share Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO Listing NSE and BSE Allotment Date August 14, 2026 Refund Date August 17, 2026 Demat Credit August 17, 2026 Tentative Listing Date August 18, 2026 Lead Manager JM Financial Ltd. Registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP Today

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today, August 10, 2026, is ₹25, according to the GMP data provided.

At the upper IPO price of ₹140, the current GMP of ₹25 indicates an estimated grey-market price of around ₹165 per share.

This represents a potential premium of approximately 17.86% over the upper end of the IPO price band.

Milky Mist IPO GMP Trend

Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium August 10, 2026 ₹140 ₹25 ₹165 17.86% August 9, 2026 ₹140 ₹26 ₹166 18.57% August 8, 2026 ₹140 ₹27 ₹167 19.29% August 7, 2026 ₹140 ₹24 ₹164 17.14% August 6, 2026 ₹140 ₹26 ₹166 18.57%

The GMP has declined from ₹27 on August 8 to ₹25 on August 10, indicating some moderation in grey-market sentiment ahead of the IPO opening.

However, GMP is an unofficial and unregulated indicator. It should not be treated as a guaranteed listing price or return. Actual listing performance can vary depending on market conditions, IPO subscription levels and investor sentiment.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The company has fixed the Milky Mist IPO price band at ₹133 to ₹140 per share.

The minimum application size is 107 shares, meaning a retail investor applying at the upper price band would need:

107 × ₹140 = ₹14,980

Investors can bid for additional lots in multiples of 107 shares, subject to the applicable category-wise investment limits.

Eligible employees are entitled to an employee discount of ₹13 per share, according to the IPO details provided.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Issue Size

The total issue size is ₹1,553 crore, comprising both fresh equity and an OFS.

Fresh Issue

The fresh issue consists of 10,20,14,623 shares, aggregating to approximately ₹1,428 crore.

Since this is a fresh issue, the proceeds will be received by the company, after adjusting for applicable issue expenses.

Offer for Sale

The OFS comprises 89,28,570 shares, aggregating to approximately ₹125 crore.

Unlike the fresh issue, proceeds from the OFS will go to the selling shareholders.

The total issue comprises 11,09,43,193 shares.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Subscription Dates

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO subscription will open on August 11, 2026 and close on August 13, 2026.

The IPO schedule is:

IPO Opens: August 11, 2026

August 11, 2026 IPO Closes: August 13, 2026

August 13, 2026 Allotment: August 14, 2026

August 14, 2026 Refund Initiation: August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026 Shares Credited to Demat: August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026 Listing: August 18, 2026

Investors should monitor the subscription figures across the retail, NII and QIB categories during the three-day bidding period.

About Milky Mist Dairy Food

Incorporated in July 2014, Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited is a packaged food company focused primarily on premium and value-added dairy products.

The company operates under its flagship Milky Mist brand along with sub-brands including SmartChef, Capella, Misty Lite, Briyas and Asal.

Its product portfolio includes:

Cheese

Paneer

Butter

Curd

Ghee

Yogurt

Ice cream

UHT products

Frozen foods

Ready-to-eat products

Ready-to-cook products

Chocolates

Milky Mist follows an integrated farm-to-consumer business model, sourcing milk directly from farmers and processing it through automated manufacturing facilities.

The company also operates its own cold-chain logistics network and uses a multi-channel distribution system to serve customers across India.

As of the information provided, Milky Mist Dairy Food has 1,317 permanent employees across manufacturing, sales and marketing, quality control and milk collection operations.

Milky Mist Dairy Food Business Model

One of the key features of Milky Mist’s business is its vertically integrated operating model.

The company directly sources milk from farmers and processes it through its manufacturing infrastructure before distributing finished products through its distribution network.

This model provides the company with greater control over several stages of the value chain, including procurement, processing, manufacturing and distribution.

Its own cold-chain infrastructure is particularly relevant for dairy and frozen products, where temperature-controlled transportation and storage are critical.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO: Key Strengths

Strong Growth in Packaged Dairy

Milky Mist operates in the growing branded and value-added dairy segment. Its broad product portfolio allows the company to participate across several dairy and food categories.

Diversified Product Portfolio

The company is not dependent on a single dairy product. Its portfolio covers cheese, paneer, butter, curd, ghee, yogurt, ice cream, frozen foods, RTE and RTC products and chocolates.

Integrated Supply Chain

The farm-to-consumer model, direct milk procurement and cold-chain infrastructure provide the company with greater control over its supply chain.

Automated Manufacturing

The company has invested in automated manufacturing facilities and technology-driven processes, which could support production efficiency and scalability.

Strong Financial Growth

The company’s total income increased from ₹2,354.79 crore in FY2025 to ₹3,145.01 crore in FY2026. PAT increased sharply from ₹46.07 crore to ₹127.01 crore during the same period.

Milky Mist Dairy Food Financial Performance

According to the supplied consolidated financial data, Milky Mist Dairy Food reported strong growth across key financial metrics.

Financial Metric FY2026 FY2025 FY2024 Total Income ₹3,145.01 Cr ₹2,354.79 Cr ₹1,826.86 Cr Profit After Tax ₹127.01 Cr ₹46.07 Cr ₹19.44 Cr EBITDA ₹435.22 Cr ₹310.35 Cr ₹222.33 Cr Net Worth ₹378.00 Cr ₹242.77 Cr ₹197.05 Cr Total Borrowings ₹1,671.85 Cr ₹1,376.38 Cr ₹1,036.72 Cr Assets ₹2,676.46 Cr ₹2,150.59 Cr ₹1,606.26 Cr

Revenue Growth

Total income increased from ₹2,354.79 crore in FY2025 to ₹3,145.01 crore in FY2026.

That represents growth of approximately 34% year-on-year.

Strong PAT Growth

Profit after tax increased from ₹46.07 crore in FY2025 to ₹127.01 crore in FY2026.

This represents an increase of approximately 176%, making the sharp improvement in profitability one of the key financial highlights of the IPO.

EBITDA Growth

EBITDA increased from ₹310.35 crore to ₹435.22 crore over the same period.

Despite the strong increase in EBITDA, the company’s overall debt position remains an important consideration for investors.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Financial Ratios

The company’s key performance indicators also improved during FY2026.

KPI FY2026 FY2025 ROE 32.12% 15.11% ROCE 11.73% 9.54% Debt/Equity 3.61 4.20 RoNW 33.60% 18.98% PAT Margin 4.05% 1.96% EBITDA Margin 13.87% 13.21% NAV ₹5.87 ₹3.78

The ROE increased to 32.12% from 15.11%, while RoNW rose to 33.60% from 18.98%.

The debt-to-equity ratio improved from 4.20 to 3.61, but the absolute leverage remains relatively high. Investors should therefore pay close attention to debt repayment plans and the company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flows.

The PAT margin also improved from 1.96% to 4.05%, while EBITDA margin increased moderately from 13.21% to 13.87%.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO: Use of IPO Proceeds

The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue for several purposes.

IPO Object Estimated Amount Repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings ₹496.86 Cr Expansion and modernisation of Perundurai manufacturing facility ₹469.24 Cr Deployment of visi coolers, ice cream freezers and chocolate coolers ₹155.31 Cr General corporate purposes Balance Total specified amount ₹1,121.41 Cr

Debt Repayment

The company plans to use ₹496.86 crore toward repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings.

This is a significant component of the IPO proceeds and could help reduce the company’s leverage.

Perundurai Facility Expansion

Around ₹469.24 crore is proposed to be used for expansion and modernisation of the company’s Perundurai manufacturing facility.

The investment could help increase manufacturing capacity and improve production capabilities.

Coolers and Distribution Infrastructure

The company plans to deploy approximately ₹155.31 crore toward visi coolers, ice cream freezers and chocolate coolers.

Such infrastructure can help strengthen product availability and distribution, particularly for temperature-sensitive products.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Valuation

The supplied IPO valuation data shows an EPS of ₹1.90 on a pre-IPO basis.

The market capitalization at the offer price is estimated at approximately ₹10,777.81 crore.

The valuation should be assessed in conjunction with the company’s growth rate, profitability, debt levels and valuations of comparable listed companies in the dairy and packaged food sectors.

Investors should not evaluate the IPO solely on the basis of its current GMP.

Milky Mist IPO GMP vs Potential Listing Price

Based on the GMP data provided on August 10, the IPO has a grey-market premium of ₹25 over the upper price band of ₹140.

The implied calculation is:

₹140 + ₹25 = ₹165

Therefore, the indicative grey-market price is ₹165 per share, representing an implied premium of approximately 17.86%.

For one retail lot of 107 shares, the difference between the upper issue price and the indicated GMP-based price would be:

₹25 × 107 = ₹2,675

However, this is only an indicative calculation based on the reported GMP and does not represent a guaranteed profit or listing gain.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO: Risks to Consider

While the company has reported strong growth, investors should consider several risks.

High Debt Levels

The company’s total borrowings stood at ₹1,671.85 crore in FY2026, compared with ₹1,376.38 crore in FY2025.

Although the debt-to-equity ratio improved to 3.61 from 4.20, leverage remains a key factor to monitor.

Competitive Dairy Market

The Indian dairy market is highly competitive, with established national brands, regional players and cooperative organizations competing across multiple product categories.

Execution Risk

The company plans to spend substantial amounts on manufacturing expansion and modernization. Delays or cost overruns could affect the expected benefits of these investments.

Margin Sensitivity

Although the EBITDA margin improved to 13.87%, dairy businesses can face fluctuations in raw milk prices, input costs, logistics expenses and other operating costs.

GMP Volatility

The current GMP suggests a potential premium, but grey-market prices can change before listing and should not be considered a reliable predictor of actual market performance.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO: Should You Apply?

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO presents a combination of strong business growth, an expanding value-added dairy portfolio and a significant improvement in profitability.

Revenue grew 34% in FY2026, while PAT increased by approximately 176%. The company also has an integrated supply chain, automated manufacturing infrastructure, a diversified product portfolio and an established cold-chain distribution network.

At the same time, the company’s ₹1,671.85 crore borrowing level and debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61 remain important considerations. The IPO’s valuation should also be compared with listed peers in the dairy and packaged food sectors.

The proposed use of IPO proceeds toward debt reduction, manufacturing expansion and distribution infrastructure could strengthen the business if executed effectively.

Investors considering the issue should therefore evaluate valuation, debt, profitability, cash flows, industry competition and long-term growth prospects, rather than relying solely on the current GMP.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO: Key Takeaway

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO 2026 is a ₹1,553 crore book-building issue opening from August 11 to August 13, 2026.

The IPO price band is ₹133-₹140 per share, with a lot size of 107 shares. The minimum retail investment at the upper price band is ₹14,980.

The company has demonstrated strong financial growth, with FY2026 revenue rising 34% and PAT jumping 176%. Its diversified value-added dairy portfolio, integrated farm-to-consumer model, manufacturing capabilities and cold-chain infrastructure are among its key strengths.

The IPO also proposes to use ₹496.86 crore toward debt repayment and ₹469.24 crore for expansion and modernization of the Perundurai manufacturing facility.

Meanwhile, the Milky Mist IPO GMP stood at ₹25 on August 10, implying an indicative GMP-based price of ₹165 and a potential premium of 17.86% over the upper price band. However, GMP is unofficial and should not be viewed as a guarantee of listing gains.

The IPO allotment is expected on August 14, shares are expected to be credited on August 17, and the tentative listing date is August 18, 2026, on both NSE and BSE.