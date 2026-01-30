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Nifty Chemicals

Nifty Chemicals SHARE PRICE

27,924.3

(146.54)negative-bottom arrow(0.52%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

27,743.9

Prev. Close

27,777.75

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

27,702.35

Select price range

27,947.05

Performance

One Week (%)

0.83

One Month (%)

10.64

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

7.72

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Nifty Chemicals LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Atul Ltd

6,617

6,707

6,550

8,979

Bayer CropScience Ltd

4,787.4

4,863.9

4,779.6

5,250

Coromandel International Ltd

2,023.5

2,064.5

2,015.1

1,46,968

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

1,268.65

1,276.35

1,252.3

2,01,546

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

1,720

1,724

1,622.1

3,98,156

Linde India Ltd

7,195

7,220

7,021

36,358

PCBL Chemical Ltd

287.61

289.17

282.26

5,43,216

SRF Ltd

2,502.1

2,506.9

2,452

1,93,929

Tata Chemicals Ltd

708.95

714

705

1,75,282

Swan Corp Ltd

345.25

349.8

343.6

2,63,280

Aarti Industries Ltd

455.25

457.65

448.5

3,04,438

UPL Ltd

650.45

657.4

649

13,02,618

P I Industries Ltd

3,024.2

3,035

3,000.1

54,937

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

519.4

521.5

509.05

20,39,917

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

453.85

455

450.4

2,06,301

Pidilite Industries Ltd

1,406.1

1,418

1,394.7

2,33,268

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

443

445.8

437.75

50,617

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

6,421.5

6,450

6,335

47,605

Solar Industries India Ltd

15,097

15,124

14,925

51,129

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

3,295.7

3,302.2

3,250.5

14,123

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Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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