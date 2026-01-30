₹27,924.3
(146.54)(0.52%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹27,743.9
Prev. Close
₹27,777.75
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹27,702.35
₹27,947.05
Performance
One Week (%)
0.83
One Month (%)
10.64
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
7.72
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Atul Ltd
6,617
6,707
6,550
8,979
Bayer CropScience Ltd
4,787.4
4,863.9
4,779.6
5,250
Coromandel International Ltd
2,023.5
2,064.5
2,015.1
1,46,968
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
1,268.65
1,276.35
1,252.3
2,01,546
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
1,720
1,724
1,622.1
3,98,156
Linde India Ltd
7,195
7,220
7,021
36,358
PCBL Chemical Ltd
287.61
289.17
282.26
5,43,216
SRF Ltd
2,502.1
2,506.9
2,452
1,93,929
Tata Chemicals Ltd
708.95
714
705
1,75,282
Swan Corp Ltd
345.25
349.8
343.6
2,63,280
Aarti Industries Ltd
455.25
457.65
448.5
3,04,438
UPL Ltd
650.45
657.4
649
13,02,618
P I Industries Ltd
3,024.2
3,035
3,000.1
54,937
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
519.4
521.5
509.05
20,39,917
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
453.85
455
450.4
2,06,301
Pidilite Industries Ltd
1,406.1
1,418
1,394.7
2,33,268
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
443
445.8
437.75
50,617
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
6,421.5
6,450
6,335
47,605
Solar Industries India Ltd
15,097
15,124
14,925
51,129
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
3,295.7
3,302.2
3,250.5
14,123
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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