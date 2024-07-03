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Swan Corp Ltd Share Price Live

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310.65
(1.54%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:56 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open306.65
  • Day's High312
  • 52 Wk High526.7
  • Prev. Close305.95
  • Day's Low306.65
  • 52 Wk Low 295.65
  • Turnover (lac)243.15
  • P/E346.99
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value146.66
  • EPS0.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,737.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Swan Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹306.65

Prev. Close

₹305.95

Turnover(Lac.)

₹243.15

Day's High

₹312

Day's Low

₹306.65

52 Week's High

₹526.7

52 Week's Low

₹295.65

Book Value

₹146.66

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,737.54

P/E

346.99

EPS

0.88

Divi. Yield

0

Swan Corp Ltd Corporate Action

18 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Aug, 2025

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6 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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18 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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30 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 22 Sep, 2025

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Swan Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

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The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.

25 Nov 2024|12:02 PM
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Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

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Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.

16 Aug 2024|01:42 PM
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Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

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BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.

9 Jul 2024|12:43 PM
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Swan Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:46 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.96%

Non-Promoter- 23.30%

Institutions: 23.30%

Non-Institutions: 22.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Swan Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

31.35

31.35

26.39

26.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,538.3

4,536.88

1,254.87

1,253.76

Net Worth

4,569.65

4,568.23

1,281.26

1,280.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

252.59

306.84

316.36

330.8

yoy growth (%)

-17.67

-3

-4.36

4.27

Raw materials

-189.13

-232.15

-265.09

-276.19

As % of sales

74.87

75.65

83.79

83.49

Employee costs

-9.95

-11.55

-12.74

-10.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.4

3.86

91.41

3.75

Depreciation

-5.53

-5.37

-5.36

-5.41

Tax paid

-1.66

0.27

-18.66

-2.07

Working capital

-244.87

-432.93

374.37

-214.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.67

-3

-4.36

4.27

Op profit growth

23.71

308.81

-78

9.43

EBIT growth

6.49

-86.72

494.56

36.55

Net profit growth

-82.14

-94.31

4,232.7

186.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

4,371.2

4,937.87

5,017.15

1,438.14

487.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,371.2

4,937.87

5,017.15

1,438.14

487.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

773.92

1,946.28

82.92

10.77

6.89

Swan Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.1

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.85

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.39

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492.8

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Swan Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Navinbhai C Dave

ED / MD / Promoter

Nikhil Merchant

E D & Wholetime Director

Paresh V Merchant

E D & Wholetime Director

Padmanabhan Sugavanam

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Chetan K Selarka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prabhakar R Patil

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashish J Bairagra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayaramakrishnan Kannan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rohinton Eruch Shroff

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saptarshi Gangu ly

Registered Office

6 Feltham House 2nd Floor,

10 J N Heredia Mrg BallardEst.,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: 91-22-40587350

Website: http://www.swan.co.in

Email: invgrv@swan.co.in

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Swan Corp Limited was initially incorporated as Swan Mills Limited on February 22, 1909. The name of the Company was changed to Swan Energy Limited in December, 2008 and now has been changed to Swan C...
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Reports by Swan Corp Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Swan Corp Ltd share price today?

The Swan Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹310.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swan Corp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swan Corp Ltd is ₹9737.54 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swan Corp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swan Corp Ltd is 346.99 and 2.08 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swan Corp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swan Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swan Corp Ltd is ₹295.65 and ₹526.7 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Swan Corp Ltd?

Swan Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.56%, 3 Years at 8.69%, 1 Year at -34.42%, 6 Month at -31.09%, 3 Month at -11.72% and 1 Month at -13.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swan Corp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swan Corp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.96 %
Institutions - 23.30 %
Public - 22.73 %

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