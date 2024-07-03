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SectorTextiles
Open₹306.65
Prev. Close₹305.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹243.15
Day's High₹312
Day's Low₹306.65
52 Week's High₹526.7
52 Week's Low₹295.65
Book Value₹146.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,737.54
P/E346.99
EPS0.88
Divi. Yield0
The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.
Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.
BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
31.35
31.35
26.39
26.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,538.3
4,536.88
1,254.87
1,253.76
Net Worth
4,569.65
4,568.23
1,281.26
1,280.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
252.59
306.84
316.36
330.8
yoy growth (%)
-17.67
-3
-4.36
4.27
Raw materials
-189.13
-232.15
-265.09
-276.19
As % of sales
74.87
75.65
83.79
83.49
Employee costs
-9.95
-11.55
-12.74
-10.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.4
3.86
91.41
3.75
Depreciation
-5.53
-5.37
-5.36
-5.41
Tax paid
-1.66
0.27
-18.66
-2.07
Working capital
-244.87
-432.93
374.37
-214.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.67
-3
-4.36
4.27
Op profit growth
23.71
308.81
-78
9.43
EBIT growth
6.49
-86.72
494.56
36.55
Net profit growth
-82.14
-94.31
4,232.7
186.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4,371.2
4,937.87
5,017.15
1,438.14
487.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,371.2
4,937.87
5,017.15
1,438.14
487.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
773.92
1,946.28
82.92
10.77
6.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.1
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.85
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.39
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492.8
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Navinbhai C Dave
ED / MD / Promoter
Nikhil Merchant
E D & Wholetime Director
Paresh V Merchant
E D & Wholetime Director
Padmanabhan Sugavanam
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Chetan K Selarka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prabhakar R Patil
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashish J Bairagra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayaramakrishnan Kannan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rohinton Eruch Shroff
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saptarshi Gangu ly
6 Feltham House 2nd Floor,
10 J N Heredia Mrg BallardEst.,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: 91-22-40587350
Website: http://www.swan.co.in
Email: invgrv@swan.co.in
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Swan Corp Limited was initially incorporated as Swan Mills Limited on February 22, 1909. The name of the Company was changed to Swan Energy Limited in December, 2008 and now has been changed to Swan C...
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Reports by Swan Corp Ltd
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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