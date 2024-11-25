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Swan Corp Ltd Board Meeting

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305.95
(-1.77%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Swan Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202618 May 2026
Final Dividend & Audited Results Swan Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Swan Corp Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :29.05.2026)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202627 Jan 2026
Swan Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval of Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025. Board Meeting Outcome for financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2026)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202627 Jan 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th January, 2026. Please refer to the attached file.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Swan Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting16 Sep 202516 Sep 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
Swan Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025

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