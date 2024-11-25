|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|18 May 2026
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Swan Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Swan Corp Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :29.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2026
|27 Jan 2026
|Swan Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval of Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025. Board Meeting Outcome for financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2026
|27 Jan 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th January, 2026. Please refer to the attached file.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|Swan Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|16 Sep 2025
|16 Sep 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|Swan Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025
The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.
Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.
BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.
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