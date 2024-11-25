Board Meeting 29 May 2026 18 May 2026

Final Dividend & Audited Results Swan Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Swan Corp Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :29.05.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2026 27 Jan 2026

Swan Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval of Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025. Board Meeting Outcome for financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2026)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2026 27 Jan 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th January, 2026. Please refer to the attached file.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Swan Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2025 16 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025