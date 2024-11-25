Recommendation of a Dividend @ 10% on Equity share of Re. 1/- each, (Rs. 0.10 per share) for F.Y. 2024-25. Fixes Record Date for Dividend and Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2025) Annual Report for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06-09-2025)