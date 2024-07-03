Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorChemicals
Open₹1,455
Prev. Close₹1,451.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹185.86
Day's High₹1,469
Day's Low₹1,452.2
52 Week's High₹1,778.6
52 Week's Low₹866.4
Book Value₹297.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,392.85
P/E68.1
EPS21.33
Divi. Yield0.69
EBITDA came in 27.40% lower to ₹533 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it registered an EBITDA of ₹486 Crore.
The agreement is scheduled to begin between May and July 2026, with services extending until the end of December 2031.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
126.24
126.24
126.24
135.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,357.1
3,049.34
2,868.63
2,591.04
Net Worth
3,483.34
3,175.58
2,994.87
2,726.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,289.44
1,811.31
1,707.75
3,187.27
yoy growth (%)
26.39
6.06
-46.41
54.97
Raw materials
-1,710.22
-1,178.27
-1,398.11
-2,766.11
As % of sales
74.7
65.05
81.86
86.78
Employee costs
-84.19
-88.05
-68.44
-64.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
266.2
272.36
21.93
130.93
Depreciation
-80.17
-72.98
-72.28
-50.5
Tax paid
-68.42
-63.37
8.78
-18.04
Working capital
-194.09
-110.66
-488.2
-181.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.39
6.06
-46.41
54.97
Op profit growth
-15.22
245.48
-39.82
-18.54
EBIT growth
-6.6
234.91
-46.83
6.09
Net profit growth
-5.36
580.52
-72.79
25.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
11,506.03
10,274.42
8,676.09
11,300.69
7,663.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,506.03
10,274.42
8,676.09
11,300.69
7,663.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
103
80.82
122.76
84.02
43.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,459.8
|62.14
|1,48,493.42
|547.39
|1.47
|3,284.8
|104.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,674.4
|44.25
|79,286.23
|507.06
|0
|3,498.93
|427.74
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,869.5
|106.43
|58,631.71
|85.2
|0
|614.33
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,492.6
|55.43
|38,318.43
|171
|0
|1,211
|647.24
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
6,863.5
|71.46
|35,216.02
|135.03
|0.22
|626.51
|714.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
S C Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Madhumilan P Shinde
Non Executive Director
Parul S Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayesh Hirji Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
B C Tripathi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sujal A Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Varsha Purandare
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sitaram Kunte
Independent Non Exe. Director
Terje Bakken
Independent Non Exe. Director
SANJAY GUPTA
Independent Director
Purvi Amitbhai Mehta Bhatt
Sai Hira Survey No 93,
Mundhwa,
Maharashtra - 411036
Tel: 91-020-66458000
Website: http://www.dfpcl.com
Email: investorgrievance@dfpcl.com; k.subharaman@dfpcl.co
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL) is the leading manufacturer of industrial chemicals such as Nitric Acid, Iso Propyl Alcohol (both pharma as well as industrial grade IPA...
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Reports by Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
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