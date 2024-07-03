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Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Share Price Live

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1,457
(0.37%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:59 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,455
  • Day's High1,469
  • 52 Wk High1,778.6
  • Prev. Close1,451.6
  • Day's Low1,452.2
  • 52 Wk Low 866.4
  • Turnover (lac)185.86
  • P/E68.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value297.26
  • EPS21.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18,392.85
  • Div. Yield0.69
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No Record Found

No Record Found

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

₹1,455

Prev. Close

₹1,451.6

Turnover(Lac.)

₹185.86

Day's High

₹1,469

Day's Low

₹1,452.2

52 Week's High

₹1,778.6

52 Week's Low

₹866.4

Book Value

₹297.26

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18,392.85

P/E

68.1

EPS

21.33

Divi. Yield

0.69

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2025

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22 May 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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12 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 02 Sep, 2025

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Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

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EBITDA came in 27.40% lower to ₹533 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it registered an EBITDA of ₹486 Crore.

30 Jan 2026|02:12 PM
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Petronet LNG Inks ₹1,200 Crore Regasification Deal with Deepak Fertilisers Subsidiary

Petronet LNG Inks ₹1,200 Crore Regasification Deal with Deepak Fertilisers Subsidiary

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The agreement is scheduled to begin between May and July 2026, with services extending until the end of December 2031.

11 Jul 2025|04:02 PM
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Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM
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Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

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Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.

29 Oct 2024|11:57 PM
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Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:56 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.63%

Non-Promoter- 23.55%

Institutions: 23.55%

Non-Institutions: 30.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

126.24

126.24

126.24

135.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,357.1

3,049.34

2,868.63

2,591.04

Net Worth

3,483.34

3,175.58

2,994.87

2,726.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,289.44

1,811.31

1,707.75

3,187.27

yoy growth (%)

26.39

6.06

-46.41

54.97

Raw materials

-1,710.22

-1,178.27

-1,398.11

-2,766.11

As % of sales

74.7

65.05

81.86

86.78

Employee costs

-84.19

-88.05

-68.44

-64.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

266.2

272.36

21.93

130.93

Depreciation

-80.17

-72.98

-72.28

-50.5

Tax paid

-68.42

-63.37

8.78

-18.04

Working capital

-194.09

-110.66

-488.2

-181.46

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.39

6.06

-46.41

54.97

Op profit growth

-15.22

245.48

-39.82

-18.54

EBIT growth

-6.6

234.91

-46.83

6.09

Net profit growth

-5.36

580.52

-72.79

25.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

11,506.03

10,274.42

8,676.09

11,300.69

7,663.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,506.03

10,274.42

8,676.09

11,300.69

7,663.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

103

80.82

122.76

84.02

43.93

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

1,459.8

62.141,48,493.42547.391.473,284.8104.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,674.4

44.2579,286.23507.0603,498.93427.74

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,869.5

106.4358,631.7185.20614.33495.72

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,492.6

55.4338,318.4317101,211647.24

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

NAVINFLUOR

6,863.5

71.4635,216.02135.030.22626.51714.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

S C Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Madhumilan P Shinde

Non Executive Director

Parul S Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayesh Hirji Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

B C Tripathi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sujal A Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Varsha Purandare

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sitaram Kunte

Independent Non Exe. Director

Terje Bakken

Independent Non Exe. Director

SANJAY GUPTA

Independent Director

Purvi Amitbhai Mehta Bhatt

Registered Office

Sai Hira Survey No 93,

Mundhwa,

Maharashtra - 411036

Tel: 91-020-66458000

Website: http://www.dfpcl.com

Email: investorgrievance@dfpcl.com; k.subharaman@dfpcl.co

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL) is the leading manufacturer of industrial chemicals such as Nitric Acid, Iso Propyl Alcohol (both pharma as well as industrial grade IPA...
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Reports by Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd share price today?

The Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1457 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd is ₹18392.85 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd is 68.1 and 5.01 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd is ₹866.4 and ₹1778.6 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd?

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.93%, 3 Years at 36.64%, 1 Year at -5.22%, 6 Month at 17.67%, 3 Month at 55.73% and 1 Month at 8.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.63 %
Institutions - 23.55 %
Public - 30.82 %

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