|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2026
|12 May 2026
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 28.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2026
|26 Mar 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th March, 2026. Intimation of re-appointment of Internal Auditors for the f.y. 2026-27.
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2026
|19 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And To Take On Record The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The 3rd Quarter And Nine months Ended 31st December, 2025. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2026)
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2025
|17 Oct 2025
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 along with Press Release and Earnings Presentation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2025
|18 Jul 2025
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29th July 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2025)
EBITDA came in 27.40% lower to ₹533 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it registered an EBITDA of ₹486 Crore.
The agreement is scheduled to begin between May and July 2026, with services extending until the end of December 2031.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.
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