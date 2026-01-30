Board Meeting 28 May 2026 12 May 2026

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2026 26 Mar 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th March, 2026. Intimation of re-appointment of Internal Auditors for the f.y. 2026-27.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And To Take On Record The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The 3rd Quarter And Nine months Ended 31st December, 2025. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2026)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 17 Oct 2025

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 along with Press Release and Earnings Presentation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.11.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2025 18 Jul 2025