Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW Global Economic Overview

In 2024, the global economy maintained a steady growth rate of 3.3%, mirroring the previous years performance. However, growth trends varied across regions, with the Eurozone experiencing slower expansion, while the United States displayed strong economic momentum. Disinflation continued globally, though progress was uneven, with some countries facing persistent inflationary pressures.

Global economic growth remains uneven amid persistent geopolitical uncertainties, including regional conflicts and trade tensions.

These factors have led to volatility in energy prices, supply chain disruptions, and shifts in currency markets. Businesses worldwide continue to navigate these challenges and changing policy landscapes. The global trade landscape was marked by rising tensions, led by a series of tariff measures introduced by the United States. This led to stronger-than-expected front-loading in anticipation of higher tariffs. However, the actual average effective US tariff rates were lower than that announced in April. The situation continues to be volatile as the letters issued by the US administration in July to some trading partners threaten to impose tariffs even higher than those announced in April.

Indias Economic Overview

Indias economy demonstrated strong resilience amid global uncertainties, maintaining its position as one of the worlds fastest-growing major economies. Supported by robust domestic demand and proactive government reforms, India surpassed the United Kingdom to become the worlds fifth-largest economy in 2024 and is poised to become the fourth-largest economy in 2025.

The National Statistics Organisation (NSO) estimated Indias GDP growth at 6.5% for FY 2024-25, a moderation from the 9.2% growth seen in FY 2023-24. This slowdown was attributed to weaker growth in the first half of the year, affected by subdued industrial activity, election uncertainties, and weather-related disruptions impacting construction and manufacturing. However, the second half saw a recovery driven by strong private consumption and increased government spending, with notable growth in sectors like construction, trade, and financial services.

The Union Budget 2025-26 underscored the governments commitment to inclusive growth and economic resilience under the vision of Viksit Bharat. Key measures focussed on enhancing private sector investments, empowering MSMEs, and accelerating infrastructure development. Reforms spanned taxation, financial regulation, agriculture, exports, and urban development, aiming to position India as a global economic leader.

While private consumption and government spending surged, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a cautious stance, mindful of global trade tensions. With easing inflationary pressures and a focus on supporting economic growth, the RBI initiated a rate reduction cycle in February 2025. This move is expected to improve liquidity and stimulate investment activity across key sectors. Despite this, Indias economic fundamentals remained robust, with growth projected at 6.5% for FY 2025-26, driven by resilient domestic demand and proactive government measures. Inflation is expected to align with the RBIs 4% target by FY 2025-26, reinforcing macroeconomic stability.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Chemicals Sector

Indias chemical industry is a critical pillar of the manufacturing sector, ranking as the sixth-largest globally and third in Asia. Valued at USD 260 billion, the industry is projected to reach USD 383 billion by 2030 and USD 1 trillion by 2040. It contributes 7% to the national GDP and 10% to the Gross Value Added (GVA) in manufacturing, employing over 2 million people. The sector encompasses a diverse product range, from bulk and commodity chemicals to specialty chemicals. India is the worlds fourth-largest agrochemical producer, with chemical exports reaching USD 30 billion by the end of FY 2024-25.

Indias chemical industry is a critical pillar of the manufacturing sector, ranking as the sixth-largest globally and third in Asia. Valued at USD 260 billion, the industry is projected to reach USD 383 billion by 2030 and USD 1 trillion by 2040.

The Union Budget 2025-26 allocated

Rs 1.62 lakh crore to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. Enhanced quality standards through Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for over 150 products, regulated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), aim to boost safety and performance. The governments 2034 vision targets domestic production growth, reduced imports, and enhanced investments, with Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) offering 10-20% output incentives for agrochemicals.

Pharmaceutical Sector

India, known as the ‘Pharmacy of the World, is the third-largest pharmaceutical producer by volume and 14th by value globally. Pharmaceutical exports surged from USD 15 billion in FY 2013-14 to USD >30 billion in FY 2024-25. As the leading global vaccine supplier, India meets 65-70% of WHOs vaccine demand. The sector is valued at USD 58 billion, with forecasts of USD 120-130 billion by 2030 and USD 400-450 billion by 2047, driven by rising lifestyle diseases, an ageing population, government initiatives, and growing healthcare consumerisation.

Mining and Infrastructure Sector

Indias mining sector achieved a record one billion tonnes of coal production in FY 2024-25, marking a 5% YoY growth. Captive and commercial coal mines saw a 30% YoY surge, while coal imports dropped by 8.4%. The iron ore sector recorded a 3.5% growth, reaching 236 MMT in FY 2024-25. India is the second-largest aluminium producer, a top-10 copper producer, and the fourth-largest iron ore producer globally. Cement production grew by 6%, and steel by 4.5%, reflecting robust demand in industrial production.

The Union Budget 2025-26 strengthened the sectors foundation, allocating Rs 11.21 lakh crore to capital expenditure, reflecting the governments confidence in economic growth. These measures boost demand for critical inputs like Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN), a key component in commercial explosives for mining and infrastructure.

Agriculture Sector

Agriculture, supporting nearly 60% of Indias population, remains the backbone of the economy. India leads globally in the production of spices, pulses, and milk, with strong outputs in tea, fruits, vegetables, wheat, and rice. Foodgrain production is expected to reach 330 million tonnes in FY 2024-25, a 4.8% increase, driven by robust growth in kharif (6.8%) and rabi (2.8%) harvests.

Agricultural exports showed strong momentum, with rice up 19.7%, coffee up 40.4%, tobacco up 36.5%, and tea up 11.6%. The Union Budget 2025-26 emphasised enhancing productivity, infrastructure, and market access, ensuring resilient growth driven by balanced nutrition, improved irrigation, technological interventions, and government support.

Overall, the focus on sustainable growth, robust government policies, and rising global demand are the key drivers for economic growth through its core sectors such as Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Infrastructure, and Agriculture.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

With a strong legacy spanning over four decades, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL or the Company) has established itself as a diversified, multi-product enterprise, serving key sectors of the Indian economy including mining, pharma & chemicals, infrastructure, and agriculture. The Company operates through four strategic business verticals: Industrial/Pharma Chemicals, Mining Chemicals, Crop Nutrition Business, and Value Added Real Estate.

The Companys manufacturing footprint includes state-of-the-art facilities located in Taloja (Maharashtra), Dahej (Gujarat), Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh), and Panipat (Haryana). Another world-class production facility is currently under development at Gopalpur in the state of Odisha.

The strategic restructuring exercise of carving out our 3 core business verticals into below independent legal entities was completed during the year. y Industrial/Pharma Chemicals Business and Value Added Real Estate - Housed under Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL) y Mining Chemicals Business – Housed under Deepak Mining Solutions Limited (DMSL) y Crop Nutrition Business – Housed under Mahadhan Agritech Limited (MAL) This demerger enables each business with sharper focus and faster decision-making, while staying aligned to our group vision. Its about unlocking value, improving agility, and creating platforms for future growth.

INDUSTRIAL/PHARMA CHEMICALS

DFPCL is one of Indias leading producers of industrial chemicals, holding market leadership in both the solvent and acid segments. Our product portfolio is anchored by Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA) and Nitric Acid (NA), which are the primary contributors to our Chemical Business. Other products in the portfolio include Ammonia, Methanol,

Liquid CO

Operating across 28 Indian states and Union Territories and exporting to about 30 countries, we serve a strong network of 250+ channel partners and maintain relationships with nearly 1,000 direct customers. Our multi-location acid production facilities offer a unique edge from supply chain perspective, being strategically closer to major consumers in West and Central India.

The business is steadily transitioning from commodities to specialty chemicals by focussing on: y Customer-centric engagement through adding value-added products y Cost efficiency y Service excellence y Supply chain efficiency y Sustainable operations

This approach has enhanced customer retention, strengthened brand equity, and maintained our competitive edge across domestic and global markets.

Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA)

IPA is a critical solvent for pharma, cosmetics, dyes, and inks. DFPCL supplies all major pharmacopeial grades (IP, BP, EP, USP, JP, CP, multi-compendial), primarily for API and formulation use. y PUROSOLV – our umbrella brand is further strengthened for certified pharma-grade solvents, starting with IPA, Methanol, Acetone, and MDC y With rising pharmaceutical demand, IPA consumption in India is projected to grow at ~6% CAGR, reaching ~410 KTPA by FY 2032-33 y We are exploring high-purity solvent opportunities in the semiconductor sector – poised to be a major growth driver with the right policy support

Nitric Acid (NA)

We manufacture Dilute (DNA), Concentrated (CNA), and Strong (SNA) Nitric Acid, meeting diverse national and global standards. y End-use spans pharma, nitro aromatics, inorganic nitration, agrochemicals, dyes, steel, defence, and explosives y With 1,120 KTPA capacity, we are the largest NA producer in South East Asia y DFPCL commands a 45% share in Indias merchant Nitric Acid market, supported by captive consumption in TAN and Ammonium Nitro Phosphate

Liquid Carbon Dioxide (LCO

Primarily used in beverages and plant

welding, our 72,000 MTPA LCO

resumed full operations in Feb 2025 after temporary disruptions, and we are now regaining market share.

Methanol

With 100 KTPA capacity at Taloja, methanol is used in formaldehyde, methyl derivatives, and as a solvent. The plant remained non-operational in FY 2024-25 due to cost disadvantages vs imports and high natural gas prices.

Specialty Chemicals – Strategic Growth Driver

Our transformation strategy is centred around customised, specialty solutions – co-created through constant engagement with customers and supported by R&D and new product development.

Current specialty offerings include Cororid, PuroGuard+ (hospital range of disinfectants), Purosolv (Pharmacopeia grade solvents), Pickbrite (an eco-friendly stainless steel pickling solution), Solar Grade Nitric Acid (SGNA) and Pure DIPE etc.

We are also exploring growth opportunities in solar photovoltaics and semiconductors, where demand for high-purity specialty chemicals is set to rise with increased public and private investments.

Nitric Acid Brownfield Expansion

The Dahej expansion project focusses on capacity addition of Weak Nitric Acid (WNA) by 300 KTPA and Concentrated Nitric Acid (CNA) by 150 KTPA. As of Q1 FY 2025-26, the overall progress of the project is 57% with key proprietary equipment – such as the absorption tower is delivered. Reactor boiler, and glass-lined equipment are scheduled for site delivery. Construction has achieved one million safe man-hours and commercial operations are expected in Q4 FY 2025-26. Upon completion, this initiative will position DFPCL as Asias largest Nitric Acid producer, strengthening its market leadership.

MINING CHEMICALS

Deepak Mining Solutions Limited (DMSL), which houses the Groups Mining Chemicals business, offers a uniquely integrated and differentiated value chain in India. It combines a comprehensive range of mining chemicals with an expanding portfolio of blasting technology, technical services, and downstream operations, all aimed at enhancing productivity for the mining and infrastructure sectors.

The fully integrated manufacturing includes production of Ammonia, Nitric Acid, and various grades of Ammonium Nitrate such as: y High Density Ammonium Nitrate (HDAN) y Low Density Ammonium Nitrate (LDAN) – sole producer in India y Ammonium Nitrate Melt (AN Melt) y Medical Grade Ammonium Nitrate DMSL is the sole producer of LDAN in India, which is a critical input for Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil (ANFO) explosives, extensively used in coal, limestone, and metal mining. Its medical grade Ammonium Nitrate is also a niche product for laughing gas production required for surgical application.

DMSL continues to create value through its "Total Cost of Ownership" (TCO) projects across mining and infrastructure clients. This integrated approach reduces extraction costs across the mining chain - from drilling to blasting, load & haul, and crushing.

DMSL recorded its highest-ever TAN sales volume in FY 2024-25, achieving a 3% YoY growth. The performance was driven by robust demand in core sectors such as power (coal), cement, steel, and infrastructure (aggregates). Furthermore, DMSL resumed exports, following the revocation of the export ban by the Government of India. DMSL holds a leading position in the Indian Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) market, with an estimated ~40% market share. Responding to growing domestic demand, it expanded its TAN capacity from 487 KTPA to 587 KTPA over the past two years via brownfield expansion. A major milestone will be the commissioning of the greenfield TAN plant at Gopalpur, Odisha. To support its value-delivery model, DMSL continues to make strategic investments in: y BMD (Bulk-Mix-Delivery) trucks for down-the-hole ANFO delivery y Forward integration into commercial explosives and "initiating systems" y Advanced technologies like drones, AI-based blast modelling, and productivity sensors y Engineering talent development for customer engagement and value delivery The launch of DMSLs new logo and brand identity reinforces its positioning as a partner in progress. The three arms of the logo symbolise DMSLs core principles: y Innovation that Drives Progress y Customisation Tailored to User Needs y Customer-Centricity at the Heart of Everything We Do

DMSL maintains strict compliance with Ammonium Nitrate Rules, supported by an advanced Global Positioning System (GPS). This system ensures real-time tracking, with instant alerts and corrective actions for any deviations across the manufacturing and distribution network.

Gopalpur TAN Project

The Gopalpur TAN project, a greenfield initiative with a capacity of 376 KTPA, has achieved overall 80% progress as of Q1 FY 2025-26 and recorded over 4 million safe man-hours. All critical equipment has been installed and commissioning is scheduled for Q4 FY 2025-26. This facility will boost the Groups TAN capacity to 1 MMTPA, covering 60% of Indias demand.

Performance Chemiserve Limited (PCL)

PCLs 1,500 TPD greenfield Ammonia plant crossed 100% capacity utilisation producing 507 KT of ammonia during FY 2024-25 meeting 93% of the Groups requirements. The plant capture liquification

also began CO

and sales from February 2025. PCLs ammonia market share in western India stands at 30%. A long-term gas supply agreement with Equinor (Norway) will ensure cost-effective natural gas supply from May 2026 thereby helping improve the margins further.

Platinum Blasting Services Pty Ltd.

DMSLs overseas subsidiary Platinum Blasting Services Pty Ltd. (PBS) has been serving Australian mining industry for over a decade. Its suite of services cover cost efficient and innovative blasting services including blast design, explosives supply, logistics, down the hole loading, short firing and regulatory support.

DMSL has enhanced its shareholding in PBS from 65% to 85% during FY 2024-25 by buying shares from other existing shareholders. This strategic move reinforces DMSLs commitment to strengthening its global footprint in the explosives and blasting services sector and gaining greater control over the subsidiarys operations and growth plans.

CROP NUTRITION BUSINESS

As part of an ongoing scheme of arrangement, the Crop Nutrition Business (CNB) now operates as a standalone entity under Mahadhan AgriTech Limited (MAL), functioning as a 100% subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL). MAL offers a diverse product portfolio under the flagship brand ‘Mahadhan, featuring enhanced efficiency NPK fertilisers (Smartek), crop-specific balanced nutrient fertilisers (Croptek), crop-stage specific water-soluble fertilisers (Solutek), bentonite sulphur (Bensulf Super-Fast), and other advanced specialty fertilisers.

MAL has evolved from a commodity-centric operation to a comprehensive crop nutrition solution provider, offering tailored, crop-specific solutions. It stands out in the Indian market as the exclusive manufacturer of NPK fertilisers fortified with secondary and micronutrients, leveraging its proprietary Nutrient Unlock Technology (NUT) to enhance nutrient use efficiency. This transformation is driven by an in-house R&D team of 14 PhDs and agricultural doctorates, which has validated its solutions through over 1,100 field experiments across diverse geographies.

MAL is the market leader in bentonite sulphur and water-soluble fertilisers in India, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka, while steadily expanding across other southern and northern states. Its flagship products serve both field and horticultural crops effectively, with Mahadhan Croptek catering to crops like onion, maize, cotton, sugarcane, potato, and soybean, and Mahadhan Solutek providing 100% water-soluble nutrients for horticultural crops such as grapes, pomegranate, tomato, banana, and sugarcane.

MAL maintains a 360? farmer engagement model, combining field-level interactions with digital outreach. A team of over 600 field representatives operates across 12 states, supported by 4,000 direct dealers and over 20,000 retailers. In FY 2024-25 alone, the company conducted over 13,000 product demonstrations, reaching approximately 6,50,000 farmers. Its digital channels include Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram, and the Mahadhan website.

The Mahadhan Saarthie Project empowers over 28,000 progressive "influencer farmers" to advocate advanced crop nutrition practices. The ‘Saarthie Laabh loyalty programme, integrated within the Mahadhan App, rewards these Saarthie farmers for their continued engagement.

MAL operates an NABL-accredited soil testing laboratory capable of processing 15,000 soil, petiole, and water samples annually. Additionally, it operates an applied research, training, and innovation centre in Baramati, Maharashtra, as well as an in-house field research farm near its Pune headquarters.

MAL is committed to promoting sustainable agriculture by providing customised, high-efficiency solutions that optimise nutrient use, minimise environmental impact, and support farmers in achieving higher yields.

VALUE ADDED REAL ESTATE 3VARE3

DFPCLs VARE business, anchored by ‘Creaticity in Pune, offers a comprehensive furniture and home d?cor experience. With 85% occupancy and nearly 100 brands, Creaticity has transitioned from a retail hub to a holistic furniture solutions provider strengthening its brand promise as ‘The Land of Furniture, adding global brands like Index Living Mall (Thailand), Konfor (Turkey), and Gautier (France). Its value proposition is anchored on curated choices, lifestyle solutions, and phygital integration.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

The Company demonstrated resilience amid several challenges like sharp movements in currency exchange rates, an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, potential dumping from China and unstable input pricing which created additional pressures.

Operating revenue grew by 18% from Rs 8,676 crore in FY 2023-24 to Rs10,274 crore in FY 2024-25. The Chemical Business (including Industrial Chemicals and Mining Chemicals) contributed 49.53% to total revenue and the Fertilisers Business contributed 49.83%.

Operating EBITDA increased from 14.83% to 18.73%, indicating a margin expansion of 390 bps. Net Profit rose to Rs 945 crore in FY 2024-25, reflecting a robust year-on-year growth of 102%. As a result, the Net Profit Margin improved by 381 basis points to 9.19%.

In FY 2024-25, CNB business achieved a historic milestone by crossing 1 million metric tonnes in bulk fertiliser sales and liquidation. It posted a 55% YoY growth in manufactured bulk fertiliser volumes, buoyed by favourable monsoon conditions and wider adoption of crop-specific nutrient solutions. Chemicals segment posted sustainable margin of 28%.

Despite Capex spent of Rs 655 crore in FY 2024-25, net debt reduced from Rs 3,426 crore in FY 2023-24 to

Rs 3,305 crore in FY 2024-25 based on healthy cash generation. Net debt to EBIDTA reduced from 2.66x to 1.72x on YoY basis.

We have entered into a 15-year long-term gas supply agreement with Equinor, commencing in May 2026. This move will ensure continuous supplies of Natural Gas and is expected to improve margins through effective Natural Gas/LNG hedging and in-house ammonia production, ensuring greater stability.

Consolidated Performance FY 2024-25 FY24 Operating total revenue (Rs crore) 10,274 8,676 Operating EBITDA (Rs crore) 1,925 1,287 PBT (Rs crore) 1,189 672 PAT (Rs crore) 945 468 Earnings per share (Rs) 73.95 35.87

Parameters (Consolidated) FY 2024-25 FY24 Debtor turnover (x) 6.64 5.48 Inventory turnover ratio (x) 9.09* 7.08 Interest coverage ratio (x) 3.88** 2.66 Current ratio (x) 1.19 1.36 Net debt to EBIDTA (x) 1.72# 2.66 D/E ratio (total debt equity ratio) (x) 0.63 0.73 Operating profit margin (%) 18.73$ 14.83 Net profit margin (%) 9.19^ 5.39 Return on net worth (%) 16.04^^ 8.81 Segment Performance FY 2024-25 FY24 Chemical revenue (Rs crore) 5,130 4,792 Fertiliser revenue (Rs crore) 5,120 3,861 Revenue mix for key products

Products FY 2024-25 (% share) FY24 (% share) TAN (incl. PBS) 27.48 31.24 ANP, NPK, Bensulf, WSF 42.29 31.93 Nitric Acid 8.79 10.98 IPA and Propane 7.43 9.13 Outsourced bulk fertilisers 5.01 3.64 Ammonia 4.72 2.00 Outsourced agro specialty 2.54 9.42 Bulk chemical trading 1.11 0.65 Others 0.63 1.01 Total 100 100

*The increase in inventory turnover ratio was primarily driven by an 18% rise in turnover and reduction in inventory by 8%. **The increase in the interest coverage ratio was primarily driven by a 77% rise in Profit Before Tax compared to the previous year.

#

The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio decreased, primarily due to a 44% increase in EBITDA compared to the previous year, with 4% decline in net debt.Operating profit margin increased, primarily driven by 44% increase in EBITDA compared to the previous year

^ Net profit margin increased, primarily due to a significant rise in Profit After Tax (PAT), driven by improved business performance compared to the previous year ^^Return on Net Worth increased, primarily due to a 102% rise in Profit After Tax compared to the previous year.

Sales Volume in MT

Key Products FY 2024-25 FY24 Technical Ammonium Nitrate 5,18,619 5,04,642 NPK Fertiliser (CNS included) 6,23,019 3,62,842 Nitro Phosphate Fertiliser 2,65,314 2,09,434 Concentrated Nitric Acid 1,55,170 1,59,352 Dilute Nitric Acid 97,600 86,362 Iso Propyl Alcohol 60,950 63,475 Bentonite Sulphur 32,802 26,490 Strong Nitric Acid (SNA) 33,040 30,517 Propane 10,120 9,657 Liquid Carbon Dioxide 5,056 46,706

The outlook for Nitric Acid remains stable, driven by sustained captive demand from Technical Ammonium Nitrate, although offtake from the Nitroaromatics segment continues to be subdued. For IPA, while demand volumes are holding steady, margins may experience some pressure due to prevailing market softness, primarily stemming from a sharp decline in Acetone prices and elevated stock levels of both Acetone and IPA. Our specialty chemicals portfolio is steadily gaining market traction and has been well-received by key customers, reinforcing its growing relevance.

In FY 2024-25, coal mining grew by approximately 5% year-on-year, driven by increased power sector demand. Additionally, steel and cement production witnessed a 5%–7% rise, supported by infrastructure-led growth. These trends are expected to continue into FY 2025-26. The resulting uptick in explosives demand across mining and infrastructure sectors bodes well for our TAN products. The Mining Chemicals business remains committed to playing a pivotal role in Indias growth journey by delivering consistent supply and innovative solutions to critical sectors of the economy.

India is projected to receive above-normal rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season. With a continued focus on key crops including Cotton, Onion, Sugarcane, Soybean, Paddy, Corn and through our strategy of offering crop-specific solutions, the Company is well-positioned to enhance market share. Improved crop yields and quality outcomes are expected to further reinforce the unique value proposition of our flagship brand, MAHADHAN, strengthening its position in the agri-inputs market.

MANUFACTURING

In FY 2024-25, DFPCL maintained a strong focus on operational excellence, enhancing plant utilisation and supply chain resilience. Key facilities saw improved performance through debottlenecking, technical upgrades, efficiency improvements, energy saving schemes, and reliability improvement initiatives.

The 1,500 MTPD Ammonia plant at Taloja, which became operational in FY 2023-24, operated at design capacity in FY 2024-25, bolstering backward integration by reducing import dependency. The new powdered Water-Soluble Fertiliser (WSF) plant at Taloja, which is in an advanced stage of commissioning, further strengthens DFPCLs product portfolio.

Support for upcoming projects — greenfield WNA/TAN at Gopalpur and brownfield WNA/CNA at Dahej — is being ensured through strategic manpower deployment and expertise transfer from existing teams.

DFPCL continues to explore backward integration opportunities to secure raw material supply, optimise costs, and strengthen competitiveness. Post-demerger, manufacturing was aligned to entity structure to enhance market responsiveness and efficiency.

The Companys digital transformation progressed with smart factory tools, including predictive maintenance, online monitoring, and digitised workflows, improving plant productivity and decision-making.

EHS & SUSTAINABILITY

Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHS&S) remained a high priority across the organisation. All sites maintained compliance with statutory norms, with ongoing investments in energy conservation, emissions control, and renewable energy.

SALES & OPERATION PLANNING 3S&OP3

In FY 2024-25, Project Galaxy 2.0 advanced this journey by embedding

Integrated Business Planning into daily operations, enabling dynamic system connectivity and agile decision-making. The tool is also being enhanced to support the demerged business structure, guided by the principle of Asset Maximisation.

With daily refreshes across Asset, Demand, and Despatch functions on Galaxy 2.0, the Company aims to drive greater transparency, accountability, and progress toward delivering a differentiated customer experience and transitioning from Commodity to Specialty.

STRATEGIC MANUFACTURING VISION

The Manufacturing function continues to play a central role in delivering on DFPCLs long-term strategic vision. The key pillars remain: y Maximising renewable energy adoption y Optimising logistics and reducing dependency on imports y Driving backward integration y Enhancing plant reliability, asset utilisation, and maintenance excellence y Focussing on energy saving initiatives y Accelerating digitalisation and innovation y Maintaining strong focus on EHS and sustainability y Thrust on Total Quality Management (TQM), Quality Circles and Focussed Initiative (FI) projects

The Centre of Excellence (CoE) has been instrumental in driving engineering standardisation, knowledge-sharing, and process optimisation across sites. Manufacturing team remains committed to agility, efficiency, and resilience contributing to the Companys sustainable and customer-focussed growth journey.

RAW MATERIAL

DFPCL proactively mitigated supply chain risks through supplier diversification and strategic partnerships. The highest-ever Phosphoric Acid imports were recorded in FY 2024-25, ensuring supply continuity. Other raw material included natural gas, murate of potash, ammonium sulphate, propylene, sulphuric acid, sulphur etc.

A Sustainable Supply Chain & Procurement Policy was introduced, bolstering sustainable sourcing and supplier compliance.

STRENGTHS, OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS

Strengths: y Seasoned Management: Led by an experienced team with deep industry expertise y Solid Fundamentals: Strong manufacturing capabilities and financial discipline y Trusted Brand: Well-established reputation across diverse customer segments y Market Leadership: Dominant share in key products, poised to grow with new capacity expansions y Robust Network: Extensive dealer network and loyal customer base across segments y Diverse Product Portfolio: Serving multiple sectors, enhancing market resilience y Integrated Manufacturing: Integrated plants with world-class technologies and energy optimisation y Strategic Alignment: Business verticals aligned with key sectors of the Indian economy y Location Advantage: Proximity to key customers and optimised supply chain y Value Chain Integration: Forward into explosives, backward into ammonia, enhancing sustainability y Uninterrupted Supply: Reliable availability and supply of products to our customers y Regulatory Expertise: Proficient in dealing with state and central authorities y Quality Excellence: Strong systems and processes to ensure world-class quality y Global Trade Proficiency: Extensive experience in import/ export of chemicals and port operations y Operational Excellence: Global benchmarking and partnering with leading global technology / engineering firms

Opportunities: y Economic Growth: Benefiting from Indias expanding economy, especially in infrastructure, agriculture, and pharma y Value-Added Transition: Shifting focus to premium products and solutions y Digital Expansion: Leveraging digital platforms for enhanced consumer connectivity y Micro Irrigation Growth: Rising demand for nutrient-based fertilisers in the CNB segment y Enhancing Farmer Income: Significant potential in enhancing farmer income through crop specific bulk and specialty fertilisers y Export Potential: Competitive supplies of AN, Nitric Acid and IPA strong position in nitration chemistry for overseas markets

Threats: y Trade & Geopolitical Risks: Impact from evolving trade policies and global tensions y Regulatory Changes: Risk of sudden policy changes affecting operations y Raw Material Volatility: Price fluctuations of key inputs (natural gas, ammonia, etc.) y Project Delays: Potential delays in regulatory clearances affecting capital projects

Risks and Concerns: y Dependence on Imported Raw Materials: The reliance on imported raw materials like phosphoric acid, potash, and ammonium sulphate exposes the Company to supply chain vulnerabilities and currency risks y Working Capital Intensity: The working capital-intensive nature of this business, coupled with dependence on government subsidies, poses liquidity and financial risks y Price Pass-through Lag: Any delay in passing increased raw material prices to end customers can impact the Companys margins and profitability y Price Gap Challenges: Disparities between natural gas and imported ammonia prices pose challenges to the Companys cost competitiveness and margins

HUMAN RESOURCES

DFPCL is committed to harnessing human capital and organisational resources to enable business excellence. Our focus remains on fostering a high-performing, resilient, and engaged workforce within a positive, empowering environment.

Our HR Strategy is built on four key pillars: y Agile Systems & Policies – Keeping frameworks relevant and aligned with evolving needs y Enhanced Employee Engagement & Experience – Creating meaningful connections and impactful experiences y Performance & Productivity Enablement – Driving measurable outcomes y Partnership for Transformation – Supporting business shifts through people-focussed change

Some of the key highlight of FY 2024-25 are as follows:

1. Culture Building

We strengthened our leadership culture through structured 360? feedback and team roundtables, promoting coaching, solution-oriented thinking, and stronger managerial capability. These practices are now embedded at mid-management levels, with leaders actively mentoring next-line managers.

2. Capability Building

In alignment with our business expansion plan, actions have been initiated towards ramping up the skilled resource base to cater to our upcoming manufacturing plants at Gopalpur and Dahej. Capability-building programmes - spanning both functional and behavioural competencies - were aligned to our framework. We also launched self-paced learning via LMS to promote continuous development.

3. Process Automation

We advanced automation across core people processes to enhance employee experience and operational efficiency. Key digital initiatives are underway, focussed on empowerment and simplification, with full rollout targeted in FY 2025-26.

4. Employee Engagement

Driven by our Employee Value Proposition (EVP) — "WE LISTEN! WE CARE! WE DELIVER!"– we achieved the lowest voluntary attrition in three years. Regular employee connect sessions and responsive policy updates deepened trust. Wellness initiatives also saw high engagement and positive feedback.

In FY 2025-26, we would be continuing our journey to further enable distributed empowerment, process simplification, leveraging technology for efficiency & effectiveness improvement and capability build-up to help deliver superior performance. The details pertaining to Industrial Relations and number of employees employed are provided in the Boards report

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY & AUTOMATION

DFPCL advanced its digital strategy, implementing Salesforce CRM for customer management, Snowflake for data and AI, and Industry 4.0 solutions to enhance plant efficiency. Cybersecurity measures were also strengthened.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Companys well established ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) framework comprising a comprehensive Risk Management Policy, approved by the Board, is adept to tackle changes in regulatory environment, development in technology and disruptions in financial markets. Business risks are categorised into the following broad categories - financial, operational, reputation, legal/regulatory, IT/cybersecurity, sustainability - ESG, and HR.

Risks are assessed & evaluated at following levels: y Inherent Risks: Are the untreated risks that an organisation faces, defined as the magnitude of risk in the absence of any risk controls or mitigants y Residual Risks: These are the risks that remain subsequent to implementation of controls after efforts to identify and eliminate some or all types of risks have been made Business-level committee comprising key business and functional heads periodically review and monitor documented residual risks to comprehend the nature of the risk and its characteristics including contributing factors, impact, likelihood and velocity, existing controls, and their effectiveness. Risk rating or risk score is calculated based on impact & likelihood on the scale on 1 to 5. Risk treatment plans are evaluated and implemented to reduce the impact and likelihood of the risks. Based on the strategy, risk treatment plans are classified into the following five types- eliminate, reduce, transfer, share and pursuit.

Risk Management Committee biannually reviews the Risk Management Policy and framework to ensure its robustness and effectiveness to deal with unforeseen risks. It also evaluates the implementation status as reported by the Internal Committee. Quantitative, semi-quantitative and qualitative assessment of the entity level key risks enable us to take timely action for risk mitigation. The Risk Management Committee apprises the Board on the effectiveness of the Risk Management Framework.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

DFPCLs internal control framework, audited by Ernst & Young LLP, ensures compliance, financial reliability, and risk management. Regular reviews by the Audit Committee helps to maintain effectiveness. y The company has appointed Ernst & Young LLP, India to execute internal audit reviews as per the approved internal audit plan. EY reviews and reports to management and the Audit Committee about compliance with internal controls and the efficiency and effectiveness of operations as well as the key process risks y The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, comprising independent directors carries out regular reviews of the audit plans, significant audit findings, adequacy of internal controls, compliance with accounting standards as well as reasons for changes in accounting policies and practices, if any y A process is in place for documentation of major business processes and testing thereof including financial closing, computer controls and entity level controls, as part of compliance programme, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 y A comprehensive information security policy is in place which is reviewed periodically based on which continuous upgrades to the companys IT systems are carried out y Detailed business plans exist for each segment. Investment strategies, year-on-year reviews, annual financial and operating plans and monthly monitoring are part of the established practices for all operating and service functions y Anti-fraud programmes including whistle blower mechanisms are operative across the Company y An ongoing programme, for the reinforcement of the Companys Code of Conduct is prevalent across the organisation. The Code covers integrity of financial reporting, ethical conduct, regulatory compliance, conflicts of interests review and reporting of concerns There have been no changes in our internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the period covered by this annual report that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. During FY 2024-25, we assessed the effectiveness of the Internal Control over Financial Reporting and have determined that our Internal Control over Financial Reporting as at March 31, 2025, is effective.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The document contains statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company, which are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that the assumptions, predictions and other forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause assumptions, actual future results and events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this document is subject to the disclaimer and qualified in its entirety by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in the managements discussion and analysis of Companys Annual Report, FY 2024-25.