|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2025
|2 Sep 2025
|2 Sep 2025
|10
|100
|Final
|Recommended dividend at the rate of Rs. 10/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025. The dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting. Further, the Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 3rd September, 2025 to Tuesday, 9th September, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend and AGM of the Company Record date for the purpose of dividend is 2nd September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2025)
EBITDA came in 27.40% lower to ₹533 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it registered an EBITDA of ₹486 Crore.
The agreement is scheduled to begin between May and July 2026, with services extending until the end of December 2031.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.
Invest wise with Expert advice
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