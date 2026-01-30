Recommended dividend at the rate of Rs. 10/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025. The dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting. Further, the Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 3rd September, 2025 to Tuesday, 9th September, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend and AGM of the Company Record date for the purpose of dividend is 2nd September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2025)