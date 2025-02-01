To the Members

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Forty-Fifth Annual Report together with Audited Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The summarized financial results for the year are as under:

( Rs in lakhs)

Sr. Particulars Standalone Consolidated No. 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 1 Total Revenue (including Other Operating Revenues) 1,95,068 1,92,252 10,27,442 8,67,609 2 Profit before tax 51,886 41,343 1,18,929 67,196 3 Less: a) Current Tax (Net) 10,084 9,120 35,270 34,017 b) Deferred Tax 502 886 (6,819) (13,577) c) Tax in respect of earlier years (3,989) 4 Net Profit after tax (2 - 3) 41,300 31,337 94,467 46,756 5 Net profit attributable to: a) Owners of the Company 41,300 31,337 93,359 45,284 b) Non-controlling interest NA NA 1,108 1,472 6 Other comprehensive income for the year: a) Owners of the Company 206 (642) (7,588) 7,919 b) Non-controlling interest NA NA (16) 14 7 Total Comprehensive Income for the year a) Owners of the Company 41,506 30,695 85,771 53,203 b) Non-controlling interest NA NA 1,092 1,486 8 Add: Surplus brought forward 1,85,417 1,66,704 4,12,071 3,85,098 9 Amount available for Appropriations (5a + 8) 2,26,717 1,98,041 5,05,430 4,30,382 10 Appropriations: a) Increase in non-controlling interest due to - - - - issuance of share capital b) Effect of transaction with non-controlling - - (5,566) (5,687) interest c) Dividend on Equity Shares (Net) (10,730) (12,624) (10,730) (12,624) 11 Surplus carried to Balance Sheet (9 + 10) 2,15,987 1,85,417 4,89,134 4,12,071

STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

Your Company on standalone basis has achieved a total revenue of Rs 1,951 Crores (including Rs 139 Crores from trading operations) during the year under review as against previous years level of Rs 1,923 Crores (including Rs 83 Crores from trading operations). Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the year under review was Rs 519 Crores as against Rs 413 Crores in the previous year.

Net Profit for the current year was recorded at Rs 413 Crores as against Rs 313 Crores in the previous year.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA), which forms part of this Report, inter alia, deals adequately with the operations and also current and future outlook of the Company on a consolidated basis.

ISSUE OF COMPULSORILY CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES (CCDS) BY MATERIAL SUBSIDIARY I.E., MAHADHAN AGRITECH LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS SMARTCHEM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED)

As reported in the previous Annual Reports, Mahadhan AgriTech Limited (MAL), Wholly Owned Material Subsidiary had issued CCDs, on a private placement basis to International Finance Corporation Limited. The details of CCDs issued are as given below:

Date Tranche No. of FCCBs Face value Amount 16th October, 2019 First 1,050 10,00,000 each 105 Crores 5th October, 2020 Second 1,050 10,00,000 each 105 Crores Total 2,100 210 Crores

During the year under review, the Company has been allotted 14,90,439 equity shares of MAL upon conversion of the aforesaid 2,100 CCDs at a price of Rs 1,980/- per share (Share Premium of Rs 1970 and face valus of Rs 10), which were earlier purchased from IFC with mutual agreement.

DIVIDEND

Considering the performance of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company recommends a dividend @ 100% i.e., Rs 10/- (Ten Rupees) per Equity Share (Previous year

Rs 8.50 per Equity Share) of Rs 10 each of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

The proposed dividend is in line with the ‘Dividend Distribution Policy adopted by the Board at its meeting held on 30th June, 2017. The Policy is available on the Companys website: DividendDistributionPolicyDFPCL30June2017.pdf.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

The closing balance of retained earnings of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25 after all appropriations and adjustments was Rs 2,15,987 Lakhs. During the year, the Company has not transferred any amount to general reserve.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, the Company has neither issued any equity shares of the Company, nor, shares with differential voting rights or sweat equity shares or any stock options.

The paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2025 was Rs 126.24 Crores.

ISSUANCE OF COMMERCIAL PAPER

The Company on 18th June, 2024 had issued 1,000 numbers of commercial papers (CP) aggregating to Rs 50 Crores for working capital purposes and the same were listed on BSE Limited. The CP was rated ‘A1+ by CRISIL Ratings Limited and was issued with a maturity of 178 days.

CHANGES IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Re-appointment

Re-appointment of Independent Director

During the year under review, the Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, had approved the re-appointment of Mr. Sujal Anil Shah & Mr. Jayesh Hirji Shah as an Independent Director of the Company for a Second Term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 30th June, 2025 and 20th December, 2024, respectively, (first term of Mr. Jayesh Hirji Shah was for a period of three years) pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [Listing Regulations], subject to the approval of shareholders.

Further, the shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot have provided approval for the re-appointment of Mr. Jayesh Hirji Shah. The results of Postal Ballot have been intimated to the Stock Exchanges on 28th January, 2025. All the relevant details of the Postal Ballot have been provided in the General Shareholder Information, which is part of this Annual Report. The approval for the reappointment of Mr. Sujal Anil Shah is also being sought through Postal Ballot.

Cessation

During the year under review, there were no cessation/ retirement/ resignation that were to be reported.

Re-appointment – retiring by rotation

Mrs. Parul S. Mehta retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting pursuant to provisions of Section 152 of the Act and rules made thereunder and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A calendar of meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the year under review, five board meetings were held. These meetings were held on 29th May, 2024, 31st July, 2024, 29th October, 2024, 29th January 2025 and 26th March, 2025.

CHANGES IN KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

During the year under review, Mr. Subhash Anand was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of Mr. Deepak Rastogi, w.e.f. 1st December, 2024.

Mr. Rabindra Purohit has been appointed as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 1st February, 2025 in place of Mr. Gaurav Munoli.

A STATEMENT REGARDING THE OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR

During the year under review, Mr. Sujal Anil Shah and Mr Jayesh Hirji Shah were re-appointed as an Independent Director of the Company.

The Board is of the opinion that Mr. Sujal Anil Shah and Mr Jayesh Hirji Shah are persons of high integrity and reputation and have the requisite expertise and experience including the proficiency.

COMPOSITE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN SUBSIDIARIES OF THE COMPANY The Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai has sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Mahadhan AgriTech Limited (MAL) (Formerly known as Smartchem Technologies Limited) (Demerged Company or Transferee Company), Deepak Mining Solutions Limited (DMSL) (Formerly known as Deepak Mining Services Private Limited) (Resulting Company) and Mahadhan Farm Technologies Private Limited (MFTPL) (Transferor Company) and their respective shareholders vide its order dated 28th June, 2024. The certified true copy of the Order was received on 11th July, 2024 and the Scheme is effective from 1st August, 2024. As per the Scheme, TAN Business demerged from Demerged Company to the Resulting Company and Transferor Company amalgamated with the Demerged/Transferee Company.

Pursuant to the Scheme becoming effective, MFTPL ceased to be the subsidiary of MAL and step down subsidiary of the Company.

SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS / STATUTORY AUTHORITIES

As disclosed in the last years report, effective 15th May, 2014, domestic gas supply to the Company was arbitrarily stopped by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The Company successfully challenged the same before the Honble Delhi High Court, which, by its Orders dated 7th July, 2015 and 19th October, 2015 directed the Government of India (GoI) to restore the supply of gas. Against the cited order, a review petition filed by the GoI, challenging the said Orders was rejected by the said Court. Further, the GoI also filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Honble Supreme Court of India against the Order of Honble Delhi High Court, which was also disposed without granting any relief to the GoI. The GoI has filed an affidavit before the Honble Delhi High Court stating that Inter Ministerial Committee (IMC) has decided to recommend supply of pooled gas to the Company, subject to approval of the Competent Authority. GoI has further filed an application in the Honble Delhi High Court seeking dismissal of the matter. The Company is contesting the said application since the Competent Authority has not decided based on the recommendation of the said IMC and the application so filed is pre-mature. The Honble Delhi High Court asked GoI to bring the IMC decision/ report on record, if not filed then the matter will be proceeded further without the report. Due to subsequent development in the issue, the appeals were rendered infructuous and disposed by Honble Delhi High Court on 19th November, 2024.

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS, 2015

The annexed financial statements for the Financial Year 2024-25 and corresponding figures for 2023-24 comply in all material aspects with Indian Accounting Standards notified under section 133 of the Act, the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other relevant provisions of the Act.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The audited consolidated financial statements incorporating the duly audited financial statements of the subsidiaries, and prepared in compliance with the Act, applicable Accounting Standards and Listing Regulations form part of this Annual Report.

A separate statement containing the salient features of Companys subsidiaries, associates and joint venture in the form AOC-1 is annexed separately and forms part of this Annual Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and based on the guidance and insights from the Auditors and pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (5) of Section 134 of the Act, your Directors confirm that:

i. in the preparation of annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. the accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year on 31st March, 2025 and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

iii. proper and sufficient care have been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts are prepared on a going concern basis;

v. internal financial controls, to be followed by the Company are duly laid down and these controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143 (12) OF THE ACT

During the year under review, there were no frauds reported by the auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board under Section 143(12) of the Act.

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

The Shareholders of the Company at the Forty-First Annual General Meeting held on 26th August, 2021 had accorded their approval pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 141 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder to appoint, M/s. P G BHAGWAT LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years commencing from the conclusion of Forty-First Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of Forty-Sixth Annual General Meeting.

The Auditors Report to the Shareholders for the year under review does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS & SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Secretarial Auditor, Mr. Ashish Garg, Practising Company Secretary, has issued Secretarial Audit Report (Form MR-3) for the Financial Year 2024-25 pursuant to Section 204 of the Act and pursuant to Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations which is annexed to Directors Report (Refer Annexure-1). The report does not contain any observation or qualification requiring explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Act.

Pursuant to Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, M/s. Jog Limaye & Associates, Practising Company Secretary, the Secretarial Auditor of Mahadhan AgriTech Limited (Formerly known as Smartchem Technologies Limited) and Performance Chemiserve Limited and Mr. Ashish Garg, Practising Company Secretary, the Secretarial Auditor of Deepak Mining Solutions Limited, material subsidiaries, have issued Secretarial Audit Report (Form MR-3) for the Financial Year 2024-25. The said reports thereon are annexed as Annexure 8, 9 and 10 to the Boards Report.

In accordance with the amended Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, the Board based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has approved the appointment of GDR & Partners LLP, Company Secretaries for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. Financial Year 2025-26 to Financial Year 2029-30, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Company has in place proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable secretarial standards issued by ‘The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

COST RECORDS AND COST AUDITORS

In accordance with the provisions relating to maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, the Company is required to maintain respective cost records and accordingly, such accounts and records were made and maintained.

The Cost Audit Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 was duly filed with the Central Government (Ministry of Corporate Affairs) on 25th October, 2024.

The Shareholders of the Company at the Forty-Fourth Annual General Meeting held on 10th September, 2024 have ratified the remuneration of Rs 2.25 lakhs plus GST as applicable and reimbursement of travel and out-of-pocket expenses payable to M/s Harshad S. Deshpande & Associates, Cost Accountants, the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The Board, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has appointed M/s Harshad S. Deshpande

& Associates, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditors for the financial year 2025-26. The remuneration of Rs 2.5 lakhs plus GST as applicable and reimbursement of travel and out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with the aforesaid audit, is proposed to be paid to the Cost Auditors, subject to ratification by the Members of the Company at the ensuing AGM.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

The Board, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26 who are the Internal Auditors of the Company since Financial Year 2016-17.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, INVESTMENTS AND GUARANTEES

Details of investments made, loans advanced and guarantees given by the Company are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All contracts/arrangement/transactions entered by the Company during the period under review with related parties were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for all related party transactions which are foreseen and of repetitive nature. Pursuant to the said omnibus approval, details of transaction entered into is also reviewed by the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis.

All related party transactions entered during the financial year 2024-25 were in the ordinary course of business, at arms length and not material under the Act and Listing Regulations. None of the transactions required members prior approval under the Act or Listing Regulations.

Details of transactions with related parties during the financial year 2024-25 are provided in the notes to the financial statements. There were no transaction requiring disclosure under section 134(3)(h) of the Act. Hence, the prescribed Form AOC–2 does not form a part of this Report.

In line with the requirements of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated a Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transaction and on Dealing with Related Party Transactions which is also available on the Companys website at https://www.dfpcl.com/company-policies.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to provisions of Listing Regulations, a separate section titled ‘Corporate Governance is attached to this Annual Report.

Further, a certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance as required under Schedule V of the Listing Regulations also forms part of this report.

SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

Report on the performance and financial position of subsidiaries, associates and joint venture company in Form AOC-1 is annexed to Boards Report (Refer Annexure-2).

ENHANCEMENT OF STAKE IN PLATINUM BLASTING SERVICES PTY LTD

Deepak Mining Solutions Limited (DMSL), the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has enhanced its shareholding in its Australian Subsidiary and Step Down Subsidiary of the Company, Platinum Blasting Services Pty Limited (PBSPL), from 65% to 85% by buying shares from other existing shareholders of the PBSPL for an aggregate consideration of 11.78 million AUD equivalent to INR 64,10,64,330/- (Rupees Sixty Four Crores, Ten Lakhs, Sixty Four Thousand and Three Hundred and Thirty) based on valuation guidance report from one of the Big Four accounting firms in Australia.

ENTERING INTO OPTIONS AGREEMENT

Deepak Mining Solutions Limited ("DMSL" or "Issuer"), a wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company has issued Compulsorily Convertible Debentures ("CCD") of Rs 800 Crores to Tata Capital Limited (Investor 1 – Rs 500 Crores) and SCM Growth LLP (Investor 2 – Rs 300 Crores) (hereinafter jointly referred as "Investors"), on private placement basis.

In this regard, the Company has executed an Option Agreement entered between the Company, DMSL, Investors and Catalyst Trusteeship Limited (Debenture Trustee) to allow Put and Call Option under the agreement, which can be exercised under certain specified circumstances.

AWARDS AND ACCOLADES

Please refer to section "Winning Recognition" in this Annual Report for details of the awards received by the Company during the year under review.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors of the Company has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee and also approved the Nomination and Remuneration Policy which inter-alia contains appointment criteria, qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors, removal, retirement and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel of the Company.

A copy of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy is enclosed as Annexure 3 and is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.dfpcl.com/company-policies.

RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors of the Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee to assess risks in the operations of business units of the Company, to mitigate and minimize risks assessed in the operations of business units, periodic monitoring of risks in the operations of business units, to look after cyber security and other matters delegated to the Committee by Board of Directors of the Company from time to time.

Information on the development and implementation of Risk Management Policy of the Company including identification therein of elements of risk which, in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company is given in the Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis.

The details of composition of Risk Mananagement Committee and other details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th January, 2025 has re-constituted the Risk Management Committee.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

Your Company as a responsible Corporate Citizen, is engaged in concerted CSR initiatives through Ishanya Foundation, as Implementing Agency for CSR activities.

The details of the initiatives taken by the Company on CSR during the year as per the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure forming part of this report (Refer Annexure-4).

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a comprehensive CSR Policy as per the amended provisions of the Act. The CSR policy as also the CSR Projects as approved by the Board of Directors are available on the website of the Company at the following links: https://www.dfpcl.com/ uploads/2021/05/CSR-Policy_DFPCL. pdf

The details of composition of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and other details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE COMPOSITION

The details of composition of Audit Committee and other details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company is available on the website of the Company at the link: https://www.dfpcl. com/investors/ annual-return/

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF CHAIRMAN, DIRECTORS, BOARD AND COMMITTEES

Information on the manner in which formal annual evaluation has been made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors is given in the Corporate Governance Report.

INDEPENDENCE OF DIRECTORS

All the Independent Directors of the Company have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-Section (6) of Section 149 of the Act and Listing Regulations and they are not aware of any circumstances or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

The Board of Directors have taken on record the declaration and confirmation received from the Independent Directors and verified the veracity of such disclosures.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company follows the practice of conducting familiarisation programme of the independent directors as detailed in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company believes in the conduct of the affairs of its constituents in a fair and transparent manner by adopting the highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical conduct. The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy under which the employees and other persons are free to report violations of the applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Further, as per the provisions of Regulation 18 (3) of the Listing Regulations read with Part C of Schedule II to Listing Regulations, the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis reviewed the functioning of whistle blower mechanism of the Company and found the same satisfactory.

A copy of the Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.dfpcl.com/company-policies.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Your Companys internal financial control systems are commensurate with the nature, size and complexity of the businesses and operations. These are periodically tested and certified by Statutory as well as Internal Auditors and a firm of Independent Chartered Accountants. Significant audit observations and the follow-up actions are reported to the Audit Committee.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 (1) of the Act and as advised, the statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5 (1) and 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, will be available for inspection. Members interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary at investorgrievance@dfpcl.com and the same will be furnished on request. Hence, the Annual Report is being sent to all the Members of the Company excluding the aforesaid information.

The details of remuneration drawn by Mr. Sailesh C. Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director from the Company is provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE THE SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR

Except for cessation of MFTPL as the subsidiary of MAL and step down subsidiary of the Company pursuant to the Scheme as reported above, there were no other instances during the year under review.

COMPOUNDING APPLICATION UNDER THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, the Company has filed an application for compounding under Section 441 of the Companies Act, 2013, for the alleged non-disclosures under Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013, namely, non-disclosure of immovable property in the books of account, contingent liabilities, and investments, as the Registrar of Companies, Pune has suggested to do so and the Company wanted to settle the matter to avoid future litigations, though the Company believes that it has always been in compliance with the provisions of Section 129 of the Act and the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

FIXED DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits, covered under Chapter V of the Act and hence no details pursuant to Rule

8 (v) and 8 (5) (vi) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are reported.

DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act). The Company has a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace and the same has been uploaded on the internal portal of the Company for information of all employees.

Pursuant to Section 22 of the POSH Act read with Rules made thereunder, the Company during the year has received one complaint and the same has been investigated and resolved as per the provisions of the POSH Act.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

As required by the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the relevant data pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo are annexed to Boards Report (Refer Annexure - 5)

PROCEEDINGS UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016)

There are no proceedings initiated/pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 which can have a material impact on the business of the Company.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Regulation 34(2) of the Listing Regulations as amended, inter alia, provides that the annual report of the top 1,000 listed entities based on market capitalisation (calculated as on 31st March of every financial year), shall include a Business Responsibility And Sustainability Report.

As the Company is one of the top 1,000 listed entities, the Company has presented its Business Responsibility And Sustainability Report (BRSR) for the financial year 2024-25, which is part of this Annual Report.

As a green initiative, the BRS Report has been hosted on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www. dfpcl.com/uploads/2025/08/Business-Responsibility-and-Sustainability-Report-2024-25.pdf.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT INCLUDING PEOPLE EMPLOYED

The overall industrial relations in the Company were cordial. The manpower employed is around 1,018 employees.

ONE TIME SETTLEMENT WITH BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

The Company has not made any one-time settlement for loans taken from the Banks or Financial Institutions, and hence the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation to the Companys bankers, customers, vendors, investors and all other stakeholders for their continued support during the year. Your Directors are also pleased to record their appreciation for the dedication and committed contribution made by employees at all levels who, through their competence and hard work, have enabled your Company to achieve good performance amidst challenging times and look forward to their support in the future as well.

For and on behalf of the Board

Place: Pune Sailesh Chimanlal Mehta Dated: 22nd May, 2025 Chairman and Managing Director DIN: 00128204