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Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Book Closer

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1,497.5
(3.16%)
Jun 9, 2026|06:04:57 PM

Deepak Fertiliz. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser22 May 20253 Sep 20259 Sep 2025
The dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting. Further, the Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 3rd September, 2025 to Tuesday, 9th September, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend and AGM of the Company

Deepak Fertiliz.: Related News

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EBITDA came in 27.40% lower to ₹533 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it registered an EBITDA of ₹486 Crore.

30 Jan 2026|02:12 PM
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The agreement is scheduled to begin between May and July 2026, with services extending until the end of December 2031.

11 Jul 2025|04:02 PM
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Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM
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Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.

29 Oct 2024|11:57 PM
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