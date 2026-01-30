|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Sep 2025
|22 May 2025
|Decided to hold the 45th AGM of the Company on Tuesday, 9th September, 2025. Notice of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Tuesday, 9th September, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.08.2025) Proceeding of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 09/09/2025)
EBITDA came in 27.40% lower to ₹533 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it registered an EBITDA of ₹486 Crore.
The agreement is scheduled to begin between May and July 2026, with services extending until the end of December 2031.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.
Invest wise with Expert advice
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