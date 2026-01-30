Decided to hold the 45th AGM of the Company on Tuesday, 9th September, 2025. Notice of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Tuesday, 9th September, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.08.2025) Proceeding of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 09/09/2025)