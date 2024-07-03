Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorChemicals
Open₹280
Prev. Close₹280
Turnover(Lac.)₹146.81
Day's High₹281.8
Day's Low₹279.05
52 Week's High₹437.3
52 Week's Low₹226.5
Book Value₹98.32
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,046.46
P/E44.98
EPS6.23
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.
Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
149.75
37.75
37.75
37.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,593.4
3,241.46
2,781.87
2,567.16
Net Worth
3,743.15
3,279.21
2,819.62
2,604.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,446.42
2,659.52
3,243.53
2,546.97
yoy growth (%)
67.18
-18
27.34
32.17
Raw materials
-3,133.8
-1,608.93
-2,189.5
-1,659.31
As % of sales
70.47
60.49
67.5
65.14
Employee costs
-158.72
-132.17
-134.37
-97.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
532.34
390.36
350.83
303.82
Depreciation
-120.88
-110.12
-92.36
-60.52
Tax paid
-105.2
-78.09
-67.34
-74.04
Working capital
159.55
168.63
27.79
157.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.18
-18
27.34
32.17
Op profit growth
26.42
11.52
20.44
49.25
EBIT growth
32.33
6.93
14.9
59.13
Net profit growth
36.78
10.15
23.37
230.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
8,189.3
8,404.25
6,419.77
5,774.06
4,446.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,189.3
8,404.25
6,419.77
5,774.06
4,446.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.59
601.59
37.03
40.61
28.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,459.8
|62.14
|1,48,493.42
|547.39
|1.47
|3,284.8
|104.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,674.4
|44.25
|79,286.23
|507.06
|0
|3,498.93
|427.74
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,869.5
|106.43
|58,631.71
|85.2
|0
|614.33
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,492.6
|55.43
|38,318.43
|171
|0
|1,211
|647.24
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
6,863.5
|71.46
|35,216.02
|135.03
|0.22
|626.51
|714.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjiv Goenka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kaushik Mukherjee
Non Executive Director
Shashwat Goenka
Non Executive Director
Preeti Goenka
Independent Director
Rusha Mitra
Independent Director
Ram Krishna Agarwal
Independent Director
T C Suseel Kumar
Independent Director
K Jairaj
Independent Director
S Ravi
Non Executive Director
Umang Kanoria
Managing Director
Nilesh Koul
31 Netaji Subhas Road,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-33-66251443
Website: http://www.pcblltd.com
Email: kaushikm@pcblltd.com; kaushik.mukherjee@rp-sg.in;
Room No 502 & 503,
5 Th floor, Vaishno Chamber,
Kolkata-700001
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Philips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL) is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Indias youngest business group. The Company was incorporated on March 30, 1960 as a Public Limited Company. On 29 December,...
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Reports by PCBL Chemical Ltd
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