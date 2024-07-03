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PCBL Chemical Ltd Share Price Live

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280.75
(0.27%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:56 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open280
  • Day's High281.8
  • 52 Wk High437.3
  • Prev. Close280
  • Day's Low279.05
  • 52 Wk Low 226.5
  • Turnover (lac)146.81
  • P/E44.98
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value98.32
  • EPS6.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,046.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

PCBL Chemical Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

₹280

Prev. Close

₹280

Turnover(Lac.)

₹146.81

Day's High

₹281.8

Day's Low

₹279.05

52 Week's High

₹437.3

52 Week's Low

₹226.5

Book Value

₹98.32

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,046.46

P/E

44.98

EPS

6.23

Divi. Yield

0

PCBL Chemical Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2025

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6 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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20 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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17 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 27 Oct, 2025

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PCBL Chemical Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM
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PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

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Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.

1 Dec 2024|07:27 PM
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PCBL Chemical Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:53 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Nov-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.38%

Non-Promoter- 17.72%

Institutions: 17.72%

Non-Institutions: 28.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

PCBL Chemical Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

149.75

37.75

37.75

37.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,593.4

3,241.46

2,781.87

2,567.16

Net Worth

3,743.15

3,279.21

2,819.62

2,604.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,446.42

2,659.52

3,243.53

2,546.97

yoy growth (%)

67.18

-18

27.34

32.17

Raw materials

-3,133.8

-1,608.93

-2,189.5

-1,659.31

As % of sales

70.47

60.49

67.5

65.14

Employee costs

-158.72

-132.17

-134.37

-97.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

532.34

390.36

350.83

303.82

Depreciation

-120.88

-110.12

-92.36

-60.52

Tax paid

-105.2

-78.09

-67.34

-74.04

Working capital

159.55

168.63

27.79

157.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.18

-18

27.34

32.17

Op profit growth

26.42

11.52

20.44

49.25

EBIT growth

32.33

6.93

14.9

59.13

Net profit growth

36.78

10.15

23.37

230.52

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

8,189.3

8,404.25

6,419.77

5,774.06

4,446.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,189.3

8,404.25

6,419.77

5,774.06

4,446.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.59

601.59

37.03

40.61

28.59

PCBL Chemical Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

1,459.8

62.141,48,493.42547.391.473,284.8104.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,674.4

44.2579,286.23507.0603,498.93427.74

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,869.5

106.4358,631.7185.20614.33495.72

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,492.6

55.4338,318.4317101,211647.24

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

NAVINFLUOR

6,863.5

71.4635,216.02135.030.22626.51714.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT PCBL Chemical Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjiv Goenka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kaushik Mukherjee

Non Executive Director

Shashwat Goenka

Non Executive Director

Preeti Goenka

Independent Director

Rusha Mitra

Independent Director

Ram Krishna Agarwal

Independent Director

T C Suseel Kumar

Independent Director

K Jairaj

Independent Director

S Ravi

Non Executive Director

Umang Kanoria

Managing Director

Nilesh Koul

Registered Office

31 Netaji Subhas Road,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-33-66251443

Website: http://www.pcblltd.com

Email: kaushikm@pcblltd.com; kaushik.mukherjee@rp-sg.in;

Registrar Office

Room No 502 & 503,

5 Th floor, Vaishno Chamber,

Kolkata-700001

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Philips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL) is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Indias youngest business group. The Company was incorporated on March 30, 1960 as a Public Limited Company. On 29 December,...
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Reports by PCBL Chemical Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the PCBL Chemical Ltd share price today?

The PCBL Chemical Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹280.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of PCBL Chemical Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PCBL Chemical Ltd is ₹11046.46 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of PCBL Chemical Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PCBL Chemical Ltd is 44.98 and 2.72 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PCBL Chemical Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PCBL Chemical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PCBL Chemical Ltd is ₹226.5 and ₹437.3 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of PCBL Chemical Ltd?

PCBL Chemical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.52%, 3 Years at 25.66%, 1 Year at -32.06%, 6 Month at -9.68%, 3 Month at 4.11% and 1 Month at -8.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PCBL Chemical Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PCBL Chemical Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.38 %
Institutions - 17.73 %
Public - 28.89 %

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